The fifty best supercars, with the hypercars included. That last part needs explaining, so we will explain it.
What counts as a supercar
Our rule is the one we used to keep these cars off our list of sports cars. From the Lamborghini Miura of 1966 onwards, a car that was its maker's flagship, or a mid-engined exotic, is a supercar. Before the Miura there were very fast and very expensive cars, the Ferrari 250 GTO and Mercedes 300 SL among them, but the idea of the supercar as its own kind of car begins there. No car appears on both lists. The Ferrari 550 Maranello and 458 Speciale are here. The Corvette, the Viper and the Porsche 911 are there.
How we ranked them
A supercar has a bigger job than a sports car. It has to be good to drive, but it also has to be an event: the engine, the noise, the shape, the sense that somebody went further than was sensible. So this list weighs four things. How the car drives. How great its engine is. How much of an occasion it is. And what it changed. Our Driver's Cars list counts only the first, which is why the order here is different in places. The GMA T.50 is first there and sixth here. The Ferrari F50 moves above the Honda NSX and the 458 Speciale.
Where the hypercars went
We have included the hypercars, and we expect to be argued with about where. We ranked them as cars and not as sets of figures. A top speed is a fact about a car, not a reason to want one. So the Bugatti Veyron is in the top ten, because it changed what was possible, and the three hybrids of 2013 are in the top twenty, because each of them is a great car to drive as well as a fast one. The Chiron, the Jesko, the Rimac Nevera and the Mercedes-AMG One are in the forties. Each is an astonishing piece of engineering. None of them, yet, means as much as a Ferrari F40.
Too soon to rank
Three cars are missing from the fifty that we expect to be on it: the Ferrari F80, the McLaren W1 and the Bugatti Tourbillon. All three are new enough that few people have driven one. We would sooner wait and rank them properly than guess, and there is a note on each after the list.
The calls we expect to be argued with
The Countach above the Miura. The Miura invented the supercar. The Countach defined it, and our Lamborghini list makes the same call.
The Honda NSX in the top ten, above the Ferrari 288 GTO. It changed how every rival was built.
The Bugatti Veyron at nine and the Chiron at 43. The Chiron is the better car. The Veyron is the one that mattered.
The Rimac Nevera at 48. It is the only electric car here and, by the stopwatch, among the quickest things ever made. Buyers did not take to it, and we think that tells you something about what a supercar is for.
Eleven Ferraris. We tried for fewer. It is a list of supercars.
See the full ranking, 1 to 50
50 to 31
50. Noble M600
2010-2018 · 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 (Volvo design, built by Yamaha) · 450, 550 or 650 hp, chosen by a dial
A small British company, a twin-turbo V8 with a dial that selects 450, 550 or 650 hp, a six-speed manual and no anti-lock brakes. It is fast enough to worry anything here and asks its driver to do all the work. It is last on the list and first for nerve.
Verdict No aids, no famous badge, no fear.
49. Mercedes-AMG AMG ONE
2022–24 · 1.6 turbo V6 hybrid · 1,049 hp · 275
Mercedes put its Formula 1 engine, a 1.6-litre turbo hybrid V6, into a road car, and it took years longer than planned to make it idle cleanly and pass emissions tests. 275 were built. The engineering is beyond question. The point is less clear.
Verdict A real Formula 1 engine on the road, at great cost.
48. Rimac Nevera
From 2022 · Four electric motors, 120 kWh battery · 1,914 PS · 71
Four electric motors, 1,914 PS and a Nürburgring record for production electric cars. It is among the quickest-accelerating cars ever built. Production ended after 71 of a planned 150, which says something about what supercar buyers want. It is here because the numbers cannot be ignored.
Verdict Proof of what electricity can do, and of what it cannot.
47. Ford GT (2017)
2017-2022 · 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 · 647 hp at launch
A Le Mans racing car that Ford then made road-legal. The racing version won its class in 2016. The road car has a carbon tub, a 647 hp twin-turbo V6 and bodywork that is mostly passages for air. The engine is effective and sounds ordinary. The chassis is exceptional.
Verdict Built to win Le Mans, and sold to the public afterwards.
46. Koenigsegg Jesko
2020- (first customer car June 2023) · 5.1-litre twin-turbo V8 · 1,280 hp on petrol, 1,600 hp on E85 · 125 planned
A 5.1-litre twin-turbo V8 making up to 1,600 hp on E85, and a nine-speed gearbox with several clutches that can go straight to the gear it needs. Koenigsegg plans 125. It is an extraordinary piece of engineering that few people will ever see move.
Verdict The most inventive gearbox yet put in a road car.
45. De Tomaso Pantera
1971-1992 · 5.8-litre Ford V8 · About 330 hp (1971) · About 7,260
An Italian body and chassis with a 5.8-litre Ford V8, sold in America through Lincoln-Mercury dealers. About 7,260 were built over twenty years. It was cheap for a supercar and rough in places. Elvis Presley shot his when it would not start.
Verdict Italian looks, American muscle, and a few rough edges.
44. Pagani Huayra
2011-2018 (coupé) · 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 by Mercedes-AMG · 740 PS · 100 coupés
The Zonda's successor took a twin-turbo AMG V12 with 740 PS and four flaps that move on their own as the car corners and brakes. It is as beautifully made as anything on wheels. It ranks well below the Zonda because turbochargers took away some of the voice.
Verdict A work of art that lost a little of the Zonda's voice.
43. Bugatti Chiron
2016-2024 · 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 · 1,500 PS · 500
The Veyron's successor makes 1,500 PS, and in 2019 a prototype of the Super Sport 300+ reached 304.773 mph. Bugatti built 500. It is a better car than the Veyron in every way and matters less, because the Veyron did it first.
Verdict Faster than the Veyron, and standing in its shadow.
42. Maserati MC12
2004–05 · 6.0 V12 · 621 hp · 50
An Enzo underneath, re-bodied so that Maserati could go GT racing, which it did with great success. Fifty road cars were made. It is longer, wider and rarer than the Ferrari and has a roof you can remove.
Verdict A racing car's road-going excuse.
41. Maserati Bora
1971–78 · 4.7 or 4.9 V8 · 310 hp · 564
Maserati's first mid-engined road car, from 1971, with a 4.7-litre V8 and Citroën hydraulics working the brakes, seat and pedals. It is quieter and more comfortable than its rivals and nearly as fast. A supercar for adults.
Verdict The civilised one.
40. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
2018–21 · 6.5 V12 · 759 hp · 900
A 6.5-litre V12 with 770 PS, no turbochargers and no hybrid drive, in a car that took the Nürburgring production record in 2018. The single-clutch gearbox is crude and the car is enormous. The engine excuses all of it.
Verdict The unassisted Lamborghini V12 at full strength.
39. Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
2003–04 · 3.6 V8 · 420 hp · ~ 1,290
The 360 with 110 kg removed, a louder exhaust and carbon-ceramic brakes. It makes 425 PS and feels faster than that. The paddle gearbox is of its time and the noise is not. It began the line of track-minded Ferrari V8s that led to the 458 Speciale.
Verdict Where the hardcore Ferrari V8 began.
38. Audi R8 (2006)
2006–15 · 4.2 V8 or 5.2 V10 · 414 to 552 hp
The supercar you could use every day, with an aluminium frame, four-wheel drive and, in its best form, a 5.2-litre V10 shared with Lamborghini. With the open-gated six-speed manual it is one of the most satisfying cars of its time. It made Audi a supercar maker at the first attempt.
Verdict Everyday manners and a gated manual V10.
37. Lotus Esprit (S1)
1976–78 · 2.0 four · 160 hp · ~ 720
A wedge with a four-cylinder engine in the middle and the steering of a Lotus. The first Esprit had only 160 bhp and handled better than cars with twice that. It stayed in production for 28 years, gaining a turbocharger and finally a V8. Its turn as a submarine on film did it no harm.
Verdict The supercar that won on handling, not power.
36. Ferrari Testarossa
1984–91 · 4.9 flat-12 · 390 hp · ~ 7,180
The side strakes and the width made it the poster car of the 1980s. Under them is a 4.9-litre flat twelve with 390 PS and a car that is better at covering distance than attacking corners. Ferrari built more than 7,000. It is here because nothing else looked like it.
Verdict The supercar the 1980s deserved.
35. McLaren Senna
2018–19 · 4.0 twin-turbo V8 · 789 hp · 500
Built for lap times and nothing else: 800 PS, 800 kg of downforce and a body nobody would call pretty. On a circuit it is astonishing. It carries a great name, and whether it has earned it is still argued over.
Verdict Brutally effective, and judged on that alone.
34. Lamborghini Diablo GT
1999–2000 · 6.0 V12 · 575 hp · 80
The Diablo stripped, widened and given a 6.0-litre V12 with 575 PS and rear-wheel drive. Lamborghini built 80 from 1999. It is the wildest version of the last Lamborghini developed before Audi took charge, and the best of them to drive.
Verdict The Diablo with the manners removed.
33. Aston Martin Valkyrie
From 2021 · 6.5 V12 hybrid · 1,160 hp · 150 coupés
A 6.5-litre Cosworth V12 that revs past 11,000 rpm, in a car shaped almost entirely by the air passing under it. It is cramped, deafening and not really suited to roads. We have kept it below the One-77 to match our Aston Martin list, and it is the placing here we are least sure of.
Verdict The nearest thing to a Le Mans prototype with numberplates.
32. Aston Martin One-77
2009–12 · 7.3 V12 · 750 hp · 77
Aston Martin's flagship of 2009: a carbon tub, a hand-formed aluminium body and a 7.3-litre V12 with 760 PS, the most powerful naturally aspirated road car engine of its time. Seventy-seven were built. It is more an object than a driver's car, and a remarkable one.
Verdict Aston's most exquisite piece of work.
31. Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR
1998–99 · 6.9 V12 · 604 hp · ~ 25
A GT1 racing car with numberplates, built because the rules required road versions. It has a 6.9-litre V12, a carbon tub and a sequential gearbox, and about 25 were made. It is barely a road car at all, which is its entire appeal.
Verdict A GT1 racer in thin disguise.
30 to 16
30. Lamborghini Huracán Performante
2017–19 · 5.2 V10 · 631 hp
For years the criticism of Lamborghini was that its cars looked faster than they were. The Performante of 2017 ended that. It has a 5.2-litre V10 with 640 PS and no turbochargers, four-wheel drive, and an active aerodynamic system that can stall the wing on one side to help the car turn. It took the Nürburgring production car record when it was launched. The engine is the star, sharp and loud to 8,500 rpm. It is the best-driving Lamborghini there has been.
Verdict The Lamborghini that drove as well as it looked.
Did you know: It lapped the Nürburgring in 6 minutes 52 seconds, then the record for a production car.
29. Ford GT (2005)
2005-2006 · 5.4-litre supercharged V8 · 550 hp · 4,038
Ford built it around its centenary as a tribute to the GT40, and then made it far better than a tribute needed to be. The GT has a supercharged 5.4-litre V8 with 550 hp, an aluminium structure and a six-speed manual. It is easy to drive, hugely fast and has steering that any European maker would have been proud of in 2005. Ford built 4,038. It is the best American supercar and one of the best of its time from anywhere.
Verdict A tribute that turned out better than it needed to be.
Did you know: It has a Ricardo six-speed manual gearbox and a top speed of 205 mph.
28. Bugatti EB110
1991-1995 · 3.5-litre quad-turbo V12, four-wheel drive · 560 PS (GT), 612 PS (Super Sport) · 139
Bugatti came back in 1991 with a new factory near Modena and a car that outdid everyone on paper: a 3.5-litre V12 with four turbochargers and five valves per cylinder, four-wheel drive, a carbon-fibre chassis and 560 PS. The Super Sport made 612. It was quick, stable and well made, and 139 were built before the company went bankrupt in 1995. Our Glorious Failures list tells that story. As a car it was a success, and it set the pattern the Veyron would follow.
Verdict A fine supercar from a company that did not last.
Did you know: It was unveiled on 14 September 1991 in front of the Grande Arche de la Défense, outside Paris.
27. McLaren 720S
2017–23 · 4.0 twin-turbo V8 · 710 hp
When it arrived in 2017 the 720S was so much faster than its rivals that testers suspected McLaren had understated the power. It has a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 720 PS, a carbon tub with pillars thin enough to see past, and hydraulically linked suspension that rides better than most saloons. It is almost too competent, which is why the 675LT ranks above it. As a measure of how fast and usable a supercar could be, it moved the mark for everyone.
Verdict The car that sent every rival back to try again.
Did you know: The dark openings around the headlamps are air intakes that feed the radiators.
26. BMW M1
1978–81 · 3.5 straight-six · 277 hp · 453
BMW's only mid-engined supercar came out of a racing programme that collapsed around it. Lamborghini was meant to build it and ran out of money, so the cars were finished in Germany. The M1 has a 3.5-litre straight six with 277 PS, four valves per cylinder and a chassis that is balanced and easy to drive fast. About 450 were built from 1978. It was the first car from BMW's M division, and its engine went on to power the first M5.
Verdict The well-mannered supercar that started BMW M.
Did you know: Lamborghini was hired to build it and ran out of money before it could.
25. Koenigsegg Agera RS
2015-2018 · 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 · 1,176 PS (1,360 PS with the one-megawatt option) · 27
In November 2017, on a closed stretch of Nevada highway, an Agera RS averaged 277.9 mph over two runs in opposite directions. That is the plain way to set a record and it is how Koenigsegg did it. The car has a 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with up to 1,360 PS, weighs under 1,400 kg and only 27 were built. Christian von Koenigsegg's company designs its own engines and gearboxes. The Agera RS is that stubbornness at its best, and the highest-placed of the pure speed machines.
Verdict The record-holder from a company that makes everything itself.
Did you know: It averaged 277.9 mph over two runs on a closed Nevada highway on 4 November 2017.
24. Jaguar XJ220
1992–94 · 3.5 twin-turbo V6 · 542 hp · 275
Jaguar promised a V12 and four-wheel drive, and delivered a twin-turbo V6 and rear-wheel drive, in a recession. Buyers tried to get their deposits back and the car has carried that story ever since. It deserves better. In 1992 the XJ220 reached 212 mph, faster than any production car before it. It is long, wide and turbocharged in the old style, with nothing and then everything. About 280 were built. Judged as the car it is, not the car that was promised, it is superb.
Verdict The fastest car in the world, and nobody forgave it.
Did you know: The concept car had a V12 and four-wheel drive. The production car had neither, and some buyers went to court.
23. Ferrari Enzo
2002–04 · 6.0 V12 · 651 hp · 400
Named after the founder, which left no room for it to be anything less than the best Ferrari could do in 2002. The Enzo has a carbon tub, a new 6.0-litre V12 with 660 PS, carbon-ceramic brakes and a single-clutch paddle gearbox, with aerodynamics that work without a big wing. Ferrari built 400. The engine is magnificent. The gearbox has dated and the styling still divides people. It is the least loved of the five Ferrari flagships and still a mighty car.
Verdict A great engine in the flagship that time has been hardest on.
Did you know: The 400th car was given to Pope John Paul II and auctioned for charity.
22. Ferrari 550 Maranello
1996–2001 · 5.5 V12 · 478 hp · ~ 3,080
In 1996 Ferrari put the V12 back in the front of its two-seat flagship, and people who expected a step backwards got one of the best road cars the company has made. The 550 has a 5.5-litre V12 with 485 PS, a gated six-speed manual and a chassis so well balanced that it flatters everyone. It was quicker round Fiorano than the mid-engined car it replaced. It is here and not on our sports car list because it was the flagship. On either list it would rank well.
Verdict The front-engined flagship that out-drove the mid-engined one.
Did you know: Ferrari's first front-engined two-seat V12 since the Daytona.
21. McLaren 675LT
2015–17 · 3.8 twin-turbo V8 · 666 hp · 500 coupés
McLaren's road cars had been admired more than loved until this one. The 675LT of 2015 took the 650S, removed 100 kg, raised the twin-turbo V8 to 675 PS and re-tuned everything the driver touches. The steering is hydraulic and superb, the chassis is playful where earlier McLarens were merely capable, and the car feels alive at any speed. McLaren built 500 coupés and they sold out quickly. It is the car that showed what the company could do when it stopped being careful.
Verdict The McLaren that learned to enjoy itself.
Did you know: LT stands for Longtail, after the McLaren F1 GTR Longtail that raced in 1997.
20. Lamborghini Murciélago LP670-4 SV
2009–10 · 6.5 V12 · 661 hp · 186
The last Lamborghini with the V12 that began in the 350 GT of 1963. In the LP670-4 SuperVeloce of 2009 it was 6.5 litres and 670 PS, in a car 100 kg lighter than the standard Murciélago. It is huge, loud and physical, and it gets better the harder it is driven. A handful were built with the manual gearbox. It is the old Lamborghini at full volume, just before the company became more polished.
Verdict The old V12's last and loudest outing.
Did you know: Lamborghini planned 350. Production stopped at 186 when the line was needed for the Aventador.
19. LaFerrari
2013–16 · 6.3 V12 hybrid · 950 hp · 499 coupés
Ferrari's hybrid used its electric motor for one purpose, to make a 6.3-litre V12 feel even stronger. The total is 963 PS, there is no electric-only mode, and the V12 revs to 9,250 rpm. Of the three 2013 hypercars it has the best engine and is the best to listen to. It is also the one that moved the argument on least. Ferrari built 499 coupés. Our Ferrari list places it just behind the Daytona, and we have kept that order.
Verdict The best engine of the three hybrids.
Did you know: Ferrari's first hybrid road car.
18. Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona
1968–73 · 4.4 V12 · 352 hp · ~ 1,400
Ferrari's answer to the Miura was to keep the engine in the front and build a better car. The 365 GTB/4 of 1968 has a 4.4-litre V12 with 352 PS, the gearbox at the back for balance, and a top speed of 174 mph that made it the fastest road car of its day. The steering is heavy at low speed and comes alive above 70 mph. It was built to cross continents at a pace nothing else could hold, and it still can.
Verdict The front-engined flagship that refused to follow the Miura.
Did you know: Ferrari never called it Daytona. The press did, after the 1967 Daytona result.
17. Porsche 918 Spyder
2013–15 · 4.6 V8 hybrid · 887 hp · 918
The cleverest of the 2013 hybrids. A 4.6-litre V8 derived from a racing engine revs to 9,150 rpm, two electric motors drive the front and rear axles, and the total is 887 PS. It could run in silence on its battery alone and it lapped the Nürburgring in under seven minutes, the first production car to do so. It is heavy, at about 1,700 kg, and hides it brilliantly. Porsche built 918. It ranks below the P1 because it impresses more than it thrills.
Verdict The hybrid that made the technology make sense.
Did you know: It lapped the Nürburgring in 6 minutes 57 seconds, the first production car under seven minutes.
16. Ferrari F355
1994–99 · 3.5 V8, five valves per cylinder · 375 hp · ~ 11,270
The car that restored Ferrari's name for building mid-engined cars that were good to drive. For 1994 the F355 had a 3.5-litre V8 with five valves per cylinder and 380 PS at 8,250 rpm, a gated six-speed manual, and an exhaust note people still record. It is small and friendly at the limit. It was never Ferrari's flagship, but it is a mid-engined exotic and under our rule belongs here. Our Ferrari list has it above the Daytona and so do we.
Verdict The junior Ferrari that set the standard for the next thirty years.
Did you know: In 1997 it became the first road car sold with a Formula One style paddle gearbox.
The top 15
- Years
- 2013–15
- Engine
- 3.8 twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor
- Power
- 903 hp
- Built
- 375
Road car · United Kingdom
15. McLaren P1
The first of the three hybrid hypercars of 2013, and the one that felt most like a weapon. The P1 pairs a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor for 916 PS, and uses the motor to fill the gap while the turbochargers wake up. In Race mode it drops by 50 mm and its rear wing rises by 300 mm. McLaren said it wanted to build the best driver's car in the world on road and track, not the fastest, and the car is more involving than its numbers suggest: rear-wheel drive, with steering full of feel and a tail that needs watching. All 375 were sold. Of the three, the Porsche was cleverer and the Ferrari had the better engine. The P1 is the one that frightened people, and a supercar is supposed to do that a little. It is the highest-placed hybrid on this list for that reason.
Verdict The hybrid hypercar with the sharpest edge.
The name is Formula One shorthand for first place on the grid.
- Years
- 1999-2019
- Engine
- Mercedes-Benz V12, 6.0 to 7.3 litres
- Built
- About 140
Road car · Italy
14. Pagani Zonda
Horacio Pagani had worked on composites at Lamborghini, left to start his own company, and showed the Zonda in 1999. Nobody expected a new maker near Modena to matter. The Zonda mattered at once. It has a carbon-fibre tub, a Mercedes-AMG V12 without turbochargers that grew from 6.0 to 7.3 litres, a manual gearbox, and four exhaust pipes in a cluster at the back. Every surface inside is machined, stitched or polished. It drives as well as it looks: light for its size, with clear steering and a V12 that sounds better the harder it is worked. Pagani kept building special versions for nearly twenty years because customers kept asking. About 140 exist. It proved that a small company could build a supercar as good as the established names, and it is still the best argument for the supercar as a made object.
Verdict The newcomer that out-built the old names.
It was to have been named after Fangio.
- Years
- 2010–12
- Engine
- 4.8 V10
- Power
- 553 hp
- Built
- 500
Road car · Japan
13. Lexus LFA
Toyota spent ten years on this car and changed the structure from aluminium to carbon fibre partway through. The LFA has a 4.8-litre V10 developed with Yamaha that revs to 9,000 rpm so quickly that an analogue rev counter could not keep up, so the car has a digital one. The exhaust was tuned like an instrument. It makes 560 PS, and when it was new in 2010 the price and the single-clutch gearbox drew complaints. Lexus built 500 and is said to have lost money on each. Time has been kind. The gearbox is still the weak point, but the engine is among the two or three best fitted to a road car, and the chassis is balanced and trustworthy. Nobody asked Toyota to build a supercar. It built one anyway, to see if it could, and the result sounds like nothing else.
Verdict One of the great engines, from the last company anyone expected.
The rev counter is a digital display because Lexus found that a needle could not keep up with the engine.
- Years
- 1984–87
- Engine
- 2.85 twin-turbo V8
- Power
- 400 hp
- Built
- 272
Road car · Italy
12. Ferrari 288 GTO
Built for a racing class that was cancelled before it could compete. Ferrari needed 200 cars to enter Group B and made 272 in the end, all spoken for before the first was finished. The GTO looks like a 308 that has been to the gym, but underneath the 2.85-litre twin-turbo V8 sits lengthways and much of the body is composite. It made 400 PS in 1984 and would reach 189 mph, the fastest road car in the world at the time. It is the first of the line that runs through the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari. It is also the easiest of them to drive: softer than the F40, with boost that comes in less violently. It ranks below the F40 because the F40 took the same idea and removed everything that was not needed.
Verdict The first of Ferrari's flagship supercars.
Homologated for a Group B circuit series that never ran.
- Years
- 2013–15
- Engine
- 4.5 V8
- Power
- 597 hp
Road car · Italy
11. Ferrari 458 Speciale
The last mid-engined Ferrari V8 without turbochargers, and the best. The Speciale's 4.5-litre engine makes 605 PS at 9,000 rpm, a record output per litre for a naturally aspirated road car engine when it appeared, and it answers the throttle instantly. Ferrari took 90 kg out of the 458 Italia, added movable flaps front and rear, and wrote software that lets an ordinary driver hold a slide and feel like a hero. That last part should be a gimmick and is not. The steering is very quick, the gearbox is a dual-clutch at its best, and the car feels small and alert in a way its successors, with more power and more weight, do not. It is the top junior supercar on this list. Under our rule it could not go on the sports car list, and it would have been near the top of that one too.
Verdict The high point of the mid-engined Ferrari V8.
The last naturally aspirated mid-engined V8 Ferrari.
- Years
- 1990–2005
- Engine
- 3.0 and 3.2 V6
- Power
- 270 to 290 hp
- Built
- ~ 18,000
Road car · Japan
10. Honda NSX
Honda looked at the supercars of 1990 and decided the problem was that they were badly made. The NSX had an aluminium body and structure, a 3.0-litre V6 with variable valve timing that revved to 8,000 rpm, a cabin you could see out of and a clutch a normal person could operate. Ayrton Senna helped with the chassis tuning. It had 274 PS, which was less than its rivals, and it did not matter. It was as quick down a road as the Ferrari of the day and far nicer to drive, and it started every morning. Ferrari's cars improved sharply afterwards, which is the best compliment the NSX was ever paid. Gordon Murray used one as his benchmark for the ride and usability of the McLaren F1. It was Honda's flagship, so by our rule it is a supercar. It may be the most sensible one there has been.
Verdict The supercar that made the others grow up.
Ayrton Senna drove a prototype at Suzuka and told Honda's engineers the chassis was not stiff enough. They stiffened it.
- Years
- 2005-2015
- Engine
- 8.0-litre W16, four turbochargers
- Power
- 1,001 PS
- Built
- 450
Road car · France
9. Bugatti Veyron
The brief came from the top of Volkswagen: 1,001 PS, more than 400 km/h, and a car you could drive to the opera. Engineers thought it could not be done, and for a while it could not. The Veyron that arrived in 2005 has an 8.0-litre W16 with four turbochargers, ten radiators, four-wheel drive and a dual-clutch gearbox, and it reached 253 mph. It weighs nearly 1,900 kg and feels like it. It is not a car that talks to you, and on this list that costs it places. But the achievement is of a different order from anything around it. It made a thousand horsepower usable by anyone, in any weather, with a warranty, and it reset what the fastest cars were expected to do. Every hypercar since has been built in its shadow, and it is the only one of them in our top ten.
Verdict An engineering feat first and a supercar second, and still a top-ten car.
It averaged 408.47 km/h in 2005.
- Years
- 1986–88
- Engine
- 2.85 twin-turbo flat-six
- Power
- 450 hp
- Built
- 337
Road car · Germany
8. Porsche 959
In 1986 this was the most advanced car in the world. The 959 had four-wheel drive that shifted power between the axles by computer, twin turbochargers working in sequence, adjustable ride height and damping, tyre pressure monitoring and hollow magnesium wheels. Its 2.85-litre flat six made 450 PS and it would do 197 mph in comfort, in rain, with the radio on. Porsche is said to have lost money on every one of the roughly 300 built. Where the F40 was a racing car with numberplates, the 959 was a forecast, and the forecast was right: almost every fast car now is turbocharged, four-wheel drive and run by software. A version won the Paris-Dakar in 1986. It sits below the F40 because the F40 is the greater thrill. As a piece of engineering, nothing on this list was further ahead of its time.
Verdict The supercar that predicted all the others.
A 959 won the 1986 Paris-Dakar Rally, with another second.
- Years
- 1995–97
- Engine
- 4.7 V12
- Power
- 513 hp
- Built
- 349
Road car · Italy
7. Ferrari F50
A Formula 1 engine in a road car, and for once that is nearly true. The F50's 4.7-litre V12 is descended from the engine in Ferrari's 1990 Grand Prix car, and it is bolted directly to the carbon-fibre tub as part of the structure, so the whole car hums with it. It has a six-speed manual, no power steering, no turbochargers and a roof you can leave at home. Ferrari built 349. When it was new in 1995 it was judged against the F40 and the McLaren F1 and found wanting, slower than one and less wild than the other. That verdict has been reversed. With 520 PS it is fast enough, and the engine's response and noise from 5,000 rpm to 8,500 are the equal of anything. It ranks above the 458 Speciale and the NSX here, the reverse of our Driver's Cars order, because as an event it is on another level.
Verdict The most underrated Ferrari supercar, now properly rated.
The V12 descends from the 1990 Formula One engine and is bolted to the tub as part of the structure.
- Years
- From 2023
- Engine
- 4.0 V12
- Power
- 661 hp
- Built
- 100
Road car · United Kingdom
6. Gordon Murray Automotive T.50
Gordon Murray's second attempt at the best road car there has been, thirty years after the first. The T.50 weighs under a tonne, has a 3.9-litre Cosworth V12 that revs to 12,100 rpm, a six-speed manual, three seats with the driver in the middle, and a fan at the back that pulls air from under the car. It makes 663 PS and has no turbochargers and no hybrid drive. Only 100 were built. Our Driver's Cars list puts it first, ahead of the F1, because as a thing to drive it is the better car. It is sixth here because this list also asks what a car changed, and the T.50 is the refinement of an idea, not a new one. Nothing else made this decade comes close to it. It is the argument, made by the man best placed to make it, that the supercar took a wrong turn towards weight and power.
Verdict The F1's idea, perfected by its author.
The V12 revs to 12,100 rpm. A 400 mm fan at the rear manages the air under the car.
- Years
- 2003–06
- Engine
- 5.7 V10
- Power
- 605 hp
- Built
- 1,270
Road car · Germany
5. Porsche Carrera GT
The engine was designed for a Le Mans prototype that was cancelled. Porsche kept the 5.7-litre V10 and in 2003 built a road car round it: a carbon-fibre tub and engine carrier, 612 PS, a six-speed manual with a wooden gearknob, and a ceramic clutch that takes practice to pull away with. There is no stability control. The V10 revs to 8,400 rpm with a howl that many people think is the best sound a road car has made. It has a reputation for being tricky at the limit, and it has earned it. It is also beautifully made, light on its feet and exact in everything it does. Porsche built 1,270. It was the last of the great analogue supercars from a major maker, and it is the car that owners of everything else on this list tend to say they would keep.
Verdict A racing engine, a manual gearbox and no safety net.
The V10 was designed for a Le Mans prototype that Porsche cancelled. The gear knob is made of wood, as in the 917.
- Years
- 1966–73
- Engine
- 3.9 V12, mounted across the car
- Power
- 350 to 385 hp
- Built
- 764
Road car · Italy
4. Lamborghini Miura
The supercar starts here. In 1966 Lamborghini, a company three years old, put a 3.9-litre V12 sideways behind the seats of a road car, the way racing cars were beginning to be built, and clothed it in a body that stopped the Geneva show. Ferrari's fastest road car still had its engine in the front. The Miura would do something like 170 mph and looked as if it was doing it parked. It is not the finished article. The nose goes light at speed on early cars, the engine and gearbox share their oil, and the cabin cooks. The later SV fixed most of it. But this list uses the Miura as the line where supercars begin, and that is the measure of it: the mid-engined, twelve-cylinder, two-seat exotic was this car's idea, and almost everything below it on this page is a reply.
Verdict The car that invented the category.
The engineers who drew it were in their twenties, and worked on it after hours because Ferruccio Lamborghini had not asked for it.
- Years
- 1974–78
- Engine
- 3.9 V12
- Power
- 375 hp
- Built
- ~ 150
Road car · Italy
3. Lamborghini Countach LP400
Every child's drawing of a fast car since 1974 has been this one. The Countach put a 4.0-litre V12 lengthways behind the cabin with the gearbox ahead of it, between the seats, wrapped it in a wedge with doors that open upwards, and gave the word supercar its shape. The first LP400 is the one to have: no wings, no arch extensions, narrow tyres, and about 150 built. It is hard to see out of, heavy to steer at low speed and hot inside. None of that has ever mattered. It is quick and better balanced than its reputation once moving, and the V12 on its six carburettors is one of the great noises. Our Lamborghini list puts it ahead of the Miura and so do we here. The Miura invented the type. The Countach is what the type became, and what every supercar since has had to answer.
Verdict The shape of the supercar, set in 1974.
Countach is an exclamation of surprise in the Piedmontese dialect. It is said a workman at Bertone used it on seeing the car.
- Years
- 1987–92
- Engine
- 2.9 twin-turbo V8
- Power
- 478 hp
- Built
- 1311
Road car · Italy
2. Ferrari F40
The last car Enzo Ferrari saw launched, built to mark the company's fortieth year in 1987. The F40 is a tubular steel frame with composite panels bonded to it, a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V8 with 478 PS, and almost nothing else. There are no carpets, the door pulls are lengths of cable, and you can see the weave of the body through the paint. Ferrari said it would do 201 mph, which made it the first production car claimed to pass 200. Below 3,500 rpm it is ordinary. Then the turbochargers arrive and the car is suddenly at the next corner. It demands that you drive it properly and is honest when you do not. Ferrari planned a few hundred and built more than 1,300 because people would not stop asking. No supercar since has been so little compromised, and it is second only because the car above it did everything.
Verdict The supercar with nothing left to take out.
The last car Enzo Ferrari signed off. No carpets, and the doors open with a pull cable.
The best of the 50 · Road car · United Kingdom
1. McLaren F1
- Years
- 1992–98
- Engine
- 6.1 V12
- Power
- 627 hp
- Built
- 64 road cars
Gordon Murray set out to build the best road car there had been, with no rival to copy, and in 1992 he did it. The F1 has a carbon-fibre tub, a 6.1-litre BMW V12 with 627 PS and no turbochargers, a six-speed manual, and the driver sitting in the middle with a passenger behind each shoulder. It weighs about 1,140 kg. There is no power steering, no brake servo, no traction control and no fixed wing. In 1998 it was timed at 240.1 mph, a record for a production car that stood for years, and a lightly modified one won Le Mans outright in 1995. Those are the numbers. What matters is that every part of it was thought about, down to the gold foil lining the engine bay and the titanium tool kit. McLaren built 106 cars, 64 of them standard road cars. Thirty years on, the car that has come nearest to it was built by the same man. Nothing else has been so fast and so pure at the same moment.
Verdict The best supercar ever made, and it is not close.
The engine bay is lined with gold foil to reflect heat. The driver sits in the middle, with a passenger seat set back on each side.
What we left off, and why
Too soon to rank
Ferrari F80. Ferrari's newest flagship has a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 hybrid with 1,200 PS and four-wheel drive, and 799 are being built. Every one is spoken for. A V6 in the car that follows the LaFerrari is the most argued-over decision Ferrari has made in years, and we want more miles in more hands before we say where it sits.
McLaren W1. The successor to the F1 and the P1: a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid with 1,275 PS, rear-wheel drive and a dry weight of 1,399 kg. McLaren will build 399. On paper it is the driver's choice of the three.
Bugatti Tourbillon. The Chiron's replacement gives up the turbocharged W16 for an 8.4-litre V16 without turbochargers, developed with Cosworth, and three electric motors, for 1,800 PS. Bugatti plans 250. If it sounds the way that specification suggests, it will rank well above the Chiron.
We expect all three to be on this list, and we will add them when there is enough to judge them on.
Lower than you might expect
GMA T.50, at 6. It is first on our Driver's Cars list. Here a car is also judged on what it changed, and the T.50 perfected an idea that the McLaren F1 had already had.
Ferrari Enzo, at 23. The engine is one of Ferrari's best. The gearbox has dated badly and the cars either side of it in Ferrari's line have aged better.
McLaren Senna, at 35. Built for circuits, and judged here as a road car.
Bugatti Chiron at 43, Koenigsegg Jesko at 46, Rimac Nevera at 48 and Mercedes-AMG One at 49. Figures alone did not earn places.
Higher than you might expect
Honda NSX, at 10. It had less power than anything near it and changed more.
Ferrari F355, at 16. Never a flagship, and better to drive than most cars that were.
Jaguar XJ220, at 24. Judged as the car it is and not the car that was promised.
Noble M600, on the list at all. It earned the last place from cars with far bigger names.
Not on the list
Ferrari 250 GTO and Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing. Both came before the Miura, where this list begins.
Porsche 911 in any form, Chevrolet Corvette, Dodge Viper, Aston Martin V12 Vantage, Lancia Stratos and Ferrari Dino. Under our rule these are sports cars, and several are on that list.
Nissan GT-R. As fast as many cars here, and not an exotic.
Ferrari 512 BB, F430, 488 Pista, 812 Competizione and SF90; McLaren 765LT; Lamborghini Revuelto. All were considered. We held each maker to the cars that added something the others had not.
Vector W8 and Cizeta V16T. They are on our list of glorious failures, where they belong.
Track-only cars. Every car here can wear numberplates.Tell us what we got wrong
Questions about this list
What is the best supercar ever made?
The McLaren F1. It was the fastest production car in the world, won Le Mans, and is still one of the purest cars to drive, with a central seat, a manual gearbox and a V12 without turbochargers. McLaren built 106.
What is the difference between a supercar and a hypercar?
There is no fixed definition. Hypercar is the name given to the most extreme and expensive supercars, usually limited-run flagships such as the Bugatti Veyron, McLaren P1 and Koenigsegg Jesko. We treat hypercars as supercars and rank them on the same terms.
Why are the Ferrari F80, McLaren W1 and Bugatti Tourbillon not ranked?
They are too new. All three are only now reaching owners, and we would sooner rank them once they have been driven widely than guess from the specification. We expect all three to be on the list and have written a note on each.
What is the fastest car on the list?
By top speed, the Bugatti Chiron: a prototype of the Super Sport 300+ reached 304.773 mph in 2019. The Koenigsegg Agera RS averaged 277.9 mph over two runs in opposite directions in 2017. Neither is in our top twenty, because top speed alone did not earn a place.
Why is the Porsche 911 not on the list?
We count the 911 as a sports car, along with the Corvette and Dodge Viper, and it is on our list of the 50 best sports cars. A supercar here is a maker's flagship or a mid-engined exotic, from the Lamborghini Miura of 1966 onwards. Porsche's supercars are the 959, Carrera GT and 918 Spyder.
How we ranked them
We weighed four things: how the car drives, how great its engine is, how much of an occasion it is, and what it changed. Top speed and price did not count on their own.
What counts
From the Lamborghini Miura of 1966 onwards, a car that was its maker's flagship or a mid-engined exotic. Hypercars are included. Cars on our list of sports cars are not, and track-only cars are left out.
Cars we have not ranked yet
The Ferrari F80, McLaren W1 and Bugatti Tourbillon are noted but not ranked, because they are too new to judge. We will add them.
Where our lists disagree
Our Driver's Cars list ranks on driving alone, so the T.50, F50, NSX and 458 Speciale fall in a different order there. The order within each maker follows our Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Aston Martin and Maserati lists.