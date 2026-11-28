The fifty best supercars, with the hypercars included. That last part needs explaining, so we will explain it.

What counts as a supercar

Our rule is the one we used to keep these cars off our list of sports cars. From the Lamborghini Miura of 1966 onwards, a car that was its maker's flagship, or a mid-engined exotic, is a supercar. Before the Miura there were very fast and very expensive cars, the Ferrari 250 GTO and Mercedes 300 SL among them, but the idea of the supercar as its own kind of car begins there. No car appears on both lists. The Ferrari 550 Maranello and 458 Speciale are here. The Corvette, the Viper and the Porsche 911 are there.

How we ranked them

A supercar has a bigger job than a sports car. It has to be good to drive, but it also has to be an event: the engine, the noise, the shape, the sense that somebody went further than was sensible. So this list weighs four things. How the car drives. How great its engine is. How much of an occasion it is. And what it changed. Our Driver's Cars list counts only the first, which is why the order here is different in places. The GMA T.50 is first there and sixth here. The Ferrari F50 moves above the Honda NSX and the 458 Speciale.

Where the hypercars went

We have included the hypercars, and we expect to be argued with about where. We ranked them as cars and not as sets of figures. A top speed is a fact about a car, not a reason to want one. So the Bugatti Veyron is in the top ten, because it changed what was possible, and the three hybrids of 2013 are in the top twenty, because each of them is a great car to drive as well as a fast one. The Chiron, the Jesko, the Rimac Nevera and the Mercedes-AMG One are in the forties. Each is an astonishing piece of engineering. None of them, yet, means as much as a Ferrari F40.

Too soon to rank

Three cars are missing from the fifty that we expect to be on it: the Ferrari F80, the McLaren W1 and the Bugatti Tourbillon. All three are new enough that few people have driven one. We would sooner wait and rank them properly than guess, and there is a note on each after the list.

The calls we expect to be argued with

The Countach above the Miura. The Miura invented the supercar. The Countach defined it, and our Lamborghini list makes the same call.

The Honda NSX in the top ten, above the Ferrari 288 GTO. It changed how every rival was built.

The Bugatti Veyron at nine and the Chiron at 43. The Chiron is the better car. The Veyron is the one that mattered.

The Rimac Nevera at 48. It is the only electric car here and, by the stopwatch, among the quickest things ever made. Buyers did not take to it, and we think that tells you something about what a supercar is for.

Eleven Ferraris. We tried for fewer. It is a list of supercars.