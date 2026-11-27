In the forty years before the Second World War the motor car went from a carriage with an engine to something a modern driver would recognise. Nearly every idea we now take for granted was tried in that time: the engine at the front and then behind the driver, bodies without a chassis, front-wheel drive, superchargers, independent suspension, hydraulic brakes. This list is the best of what came out of it.

What counts

Any car first built before 1940, for the road or for racing. The line between the two was thin for much of the period: owners drove their Bugattis and Alfa Romeos to the circuit, raced them and drove home. Three of the thirty were built only to race. A few cars stayed in production after the war and are counted on the strength of their prewar design.

How we ranked them

Four questions: how good the engineering was, what the car won, how it looks, and what it changed. The last one weighs heavily here. A plain car that put a country on wheels ranks above a beautiful one that a few dozen people owned, though not always by much.

How to read this list

The list counts down from thirty to one. The top ten have the longest entries, the next ten are shorter and the last ten are brief. Seven of the thirty are French and seven Italian, six are German, six British and four American. The oldest dates from 1903.