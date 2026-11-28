Chevrolet has built America's sports car for more than seventy years, the engine that powered half of American motorsport, and more good trucks than anyone has counted. This is our thirty best.
What counts
Road cars and trucks sold as Chevrolets. Racing cars are on our racing lists. Cars sold under a dealer's or tuner's name, such as the Yenko Camaros, are left out, and so are Pontiacs, Buicks and the other General Motors makes.
How we ranked them
On four things: what the car achieved, how it drives, how it looks and what it changed. Chevrolet has no Model T, no single car that changed the world, so the top of this list is decided more evenly than the top of our Ford list. The best car Chevrolet has made is first.
Eleven Corvettes
More than a third of this list is one model. We set out to hold the Corvette to ten and ended with eleven, because every generation from the first to the eighth has produced at least one car that belongs here, and several have produced two. We chose one car to stand for the first generation, the 1957, and one for the third, the 1970 LT-1. The rest more or less chose themselves. If that seems like too many, try naming the one to drop.
The trucks
A Chevrolet list without trucks would leave out most of what Chevrolet sells. The Suburban, the 1947 pickup, the 1967 C10 and the K5 Blazer are here on the same terms as the cars: each was the best of its kind, and each changed what buyers expected.
The calls we expect to be argued with
The 1963 Sting Ray first, ahead of the 1957 Bel Air. The Bel Air is the more famous shape and carried the more important engine. The Sting Ray is the better car.
The 1957 Corvette, not the 1953. The first Corvette was slow and nearly cancelled. The car became a sports car four years later.
The Corvette Z06 (C8) at four. On ability it would be first. Three cars above it mattered more.
The Corvair on a list of the best. The first Corvair earned its reputation. The second deserved a better one.
No second-generation Camaro and no Monte Carlo. Five Camaros was enough, and the 1970 car lost its place to the 1969.
See the full ranking, 1 to 30
30 to 21
30. Chevrolet Cosworth Vega
1975-1976 · 2.0-litre twin-cam 16-valve four · 110 hp · 3,508
A twin-cam, sixteen-valve engine and electronic fuel injection in Chevrolet's small car. It made 110 hp, cost nearly as much as a Corvette, and 3,508 were sold. All the 1975 cars were black with gold lettering. It is here for the ambition.
Verdict A good idea that needed more power.
29. Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z
1985-1990 · 5.0 or 5.7-litre V8 · 190 to about 245 hp
The Camaro of the 1980s, named after the International Race of Champions. It had lower suspension, special dampers, bigger wheels and fuel-injected V8s of up to about 245 hp. It was the car of its decade in America, for better and worse, and it handled better than its reputation suggests.
Verdict The 1980s, in one car.
28. Chevrolet Impala SS (1994)
1994-1996 · 5.7-litre V8 · 260 hp · About 69,700
A Caprice police car made civil. The 1994 Impala SS had a 260 hp 5.7-litre V8 and equipment that had been reserved for law enforcement. It was big, fast and understated, and nearly 70,000 were sold in three years.
Verdict A police car for the rest of us.
27. Chevrolet SS (2014)
2013-2017 · 6.2-litre V8 · 415 hp · About 12,860 sold
A four-door saloon built by Holden in Australia and sold in America from 2013 to 2017, with a 415 hp V8 and rear-wheel drive. A manual gearbox was offered from 2015. Fewer than 13,000 were sold. It was one of the best sports saloons of its time and almost nobody noticed.
Verdict The best Chevrolet nobody bought.
26. Chevrolet El Camino SS
1959-1987 (El Camino) · V8, up to 7.4 litres · 450 hp (1970 LS6)
A car at the front and a pickup at the back, first built for 1959 as a reply to Ford's Ranchero and based on the Chevelle from 1964. In SS form it shared the Chevelle's engines, up to the 450 hp LS6 in 1970. Nobody needed one. A great many people wanted one.
Verdict Half car, half truck, all engine.
25. Chevrolet Nova SS 396
1968-1970 · 6.5-litre V8 · 350 or 375 bhp
A big-block V8 of up to 375 bhp in Chevrolet's compact. The Nova SS 396 was smaller than a Chevelle and plainer than a Camaro, and it was one of the smallest muscle cars Detroit made. It was the quiet choice for people who wanted to win.
Verdict Small car, big engine, no fuss.
24. Chevrolet 3100 pickup
1947-1955 · Straight six
Chevrolet's first redesigned trucks after the war, sold from 1947 to 1955. The rounded cab and barred grille are what most people picture when they think of an old pickup. Chevrolet led American truck sales in every one of those years.
Verdict The old pickup everyone pictures.
23. Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (2014)
2014-2015 · 7.0-litre V8
A 7.0-litre V8, a manual gearbox, carbon-ceramic brakes and spool-valve dampers, with the sound deadening removed and air conditioning an option. Motor Trend named it Best Driver's Car in 2014. It was a track car first, and a very good one.
Verdict A Camaro stripped for the circuit.
22. Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport (C7)
2017-2019 · 6.2-litre LT1 V8 · 460 hp
The Z06's wide body and brakes with the Stingray's 460 hp unsupercharged V8, and a seven-speed manual if you wanted one. It has more grip than power, and it is the best-balanced of the front-engined Corvettes. It is on our sports car list.
Verdict The Corvette where the chassis is in charge.
21. Chevrolet K5 Blazer (1969)
1969-1972 · Straight six or V8 · 4,935 in 1969; 44,266 in 1972
Chevrolet's answer to the Bronco was bigger: a shortened pickup with a removable top. That made it roomier and better on the road than its rivals, and production rose from under 5,000 in 1969 to more than 44,000 in 1972.
Verdict The Bronco rival that won by being bigger.
20 to 11
20. Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 (C6)
2009-2013 · 6.2-litre supercharged V8 · 638 hp
The 2009 ZR1 had a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 with 638 hp, carbon-ceramic brakes, and a window in the bonnet to show the engine. It was the fastest and most powerful Corvette to that date, with a claimed top speed above 200 mph, and the first priced above $100,000. It proved that Chevrolet could build a supercar and charge for one.
Verdict The Corvette as a full supercar.
Did you know: It has a window in the bonnet to show the engine.
19. Chevrolet Nomad (1955)
1955-1957
A two-door station wagon with the roofline of a sports car. The Nomad began as a show car at GM's 1954 Motorama, with a Corvette nose, and went into production for 1955 on the standard Chevrolet. It has a forward-slanting pillar behind the doors and a ribbed roof. It was expensive and sold in small numbers. It is the most stylish estate car America has made.
Verdict The sports wagon, decades early.
Did you know: It began as a show car at GM's 1954 Motorama, with the front of a Corvette.
18. Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
From 2018 · 6.2-litre supercharged V8 · 650 hp
A Camaro with a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 making 650 hp, a six-speed manual, spool-valve dampers of the kind used in racing, and a large wing. In 2017 it lapped the Nürburgring in 7 minutes 16.04 seconds. It is far better on a circuit than a car of its size and weight should be, and it is the most capable Camaro Chevrolet has built.
Verdict The Camaro that could run with supercars.
Did you know: It lapped the Nürburgring in 7:16.04 in 2017.
17. Chevrolet Corvette LT-1 (1970)
1970-1972 · 5.7-litre V8 with solid lifters · 370 hp (1970) · 1,287 in 1970
The third-generation Corvette, with a body taken from the Mako Shark II show car, was more about looks than handling. The LT-1 was the exception. From 1970 to 1972 it paired that body with a high-revving small-block V8, with solid lifters and 370 hp in its first year, in place of the heavy big-blocks. With less weight over the nose it was the best-balanced Corvette of its time. Chevrolet built 1,287 in 1970.
Verdict The C3 for people who like corners.
Did you know: The shape of the third-generation Corvette came from the Mako Shark II show car.
16. Chevrolet Corvair Corsa (1965)
1965-1966 · Turbocharged flat six optional · 180 hp (turbocharged)
The Corvair is on our list of glorious failures, for what Ralph Nader's book did to its name. The book was about the 1960 to 1963 cars. The second-generation car of 1965 had a new, fully independent rear suspension like the Corvette's, and a body that is among the best of its decade. The Corsa, sold for two years, could be had with a turbocharged flat six making 180 hp. Car and Driver called the 1965 Corvair the most important new car of its year.
Verdict The good Corvair, which arrived too late.
Did you know: Ralph Nader's book was about the 1960 to 1963 cars, not this one.
15. Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (C5)
2001-2004 · 5.7-litre V8 · 385 hp, then 405 hp from 2002
The car that revived the Z06 name in 2001. It used the stiffest C5 body, the fixed-roof coupé, with a 385 hp V8, raised to 405 the next year, and a six-speed manual and nothing else. A titanium exhaust and thinner glass helped save 58 kg. It was a Corvette that could embarrass far more expensive cars on a circuit as well as a drag strip, and it remains a bargain.
Verdict Where the modern Z06 began.
Did you know: It is about 58 kg lighter than the standard coupé, helped by a titanium exhaust.
14. Chevrolet Suburban
From 1935
In the mid-1930s Chevrolet began building an all-steel station wagon body on a light truck chassis, with seats for eight in three rows. It has built a Suburban ever since, which makes it the longest-lived nameplate in motoring. In 2019 it became the first vehicle with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It is on this list for inventing the big family wagon on a truck chassis, decades before anyone called it an SUV.
Verdict The longest-running name in motoring.
Did you know: In 2019 it became the first vehicle to be given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
13. Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (1969)
1969 · 7.0-litre all-aluminium V8 · 430 hp (rated) · 69
Sixty-nine were built. A dealer in Illinois, Fred Gibb, used Chevrolet's special-order system to get an all-aluminium 427 racing engine into the Camaro for drag racing. The engine was rated at 430 hp and is generally thought to have made a good deal more. It added enormously to the price of the car. It is now the most valuable Camaro there is.
Verdict The rarest and fiercest Camaro.
Did you know: Fred Gibb Chevrolet of La Harpe, Illinois, ordered them for drag racing.
12. Chevrolet Impala SS 409
1961-1962 · 6.7-litre V8 · 360 hp (1961), up to 409 hp (1962) · 142 in 1961 with the 409
The Super Sport package first appeared on the 1961 Impala, and with it came the 409, a big V8 that made 360 hp at first and up to 409 the following year. The Beach Boys wrote a song about it. Only 142 of the 1961 SS cars had the engine. It was a force on American drag strips in the early 1960s, and it began the line of SS Chevrolets.
Verdict The first SS, and the engine with its own song.
Did you know: The Beach Boys' song 409 is about it.
11. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (C8)
From 2020 · 6.2-litre V8, mid-mounted · 490 hp
For decades Corvette engineers wanted to put the engine behind the driver. In 2020 they did. The eighth-generation Corvette has a 6.2-litre V8 with 490 hp in the middle, a dual-clutch gearbox and no manual. It won the major American car of the year awards for 2020 and started at under $60,000. It is quick, comfortable and easy to drive, and it changed what people expect of an American sports car.
Verdict The mid-engined Corvette, at last.
Did you know: It was MotorTrend Car of the Year and North American Car of the Year for 2020.
The top 10
- Years
- 1990-1995
- Engine
- 5.7-litre four-cam V8, designed with Lotus
- Power
- 375 hp, later 405 hp
- Built
- 6,939
Road car · United States
10. Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 (C4)
In 1990 Chevrolet set out to build a Corvette that could match the best from Europe, and went to Lotus for help with the engine. The LT5 was a 5.7-litre V8 with four camshafts, assembled largely by hand by Mercury Marine because it had the experience with aluminium. It made 375 hp, later 405. On 1 March 1990 a standard ZR-1 averaged 175.885 mph for 24 hours at a test track in Texas, a world record. The car looked much like any other Corvette, which did not help sales at the price. Chevrolet built 6,939. It showed the Corvette could be a world-class car, and every fast Corvette since follows from it.
Verdict The Corvette that went after Europe's best.
On 1 March 1990 a standard car averaged 175.885 mph for 24 hours at Fort Stockton, Texas.
- Years
- 1967-1972
- Engine
- Straight six or V8
Road car · United States
9. Chevrolet C10 (1967)
The second-generation C/K pickups, built from 1967 to 1972 and called the Action Line by GM, were designed to be pleasant to live with as well as to work. The half-ton C10 rode on coil springs at the rear, the cab was lower and cleaner, and comfort features were added for people who used a truck as personal transport. Engines ran from straight sixes to a big-block V8, and front disc brakes arrived in 1971. It helped begin the American habit of using a pickup as a family car. It is also, to many eyes, the best-looking pickup Chevrolet has made, and a favourite of the people who restore and modify them.
Verdict The pickup that learned to be a car.
GM called this generation of trucks the Action Line.
- Years
- 2006-2013
- Engine
- 7.0-litre LS7 V8
- Power
- 505 hp
Road car · United States
8. Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (C6)
Seven litres, 505 hp, a dry sump, an aluminium frame and a manual gearbox. The LS7 engine revs higher than a pushrod V8 of that size has any right to. The frame saved 62 kg over the steel one of the car before, and the whole car weighs a little over 1,400 kg. It could run with European supercars at a fraction of the price, and it is on our list of the 50 best sports cars. The steering and seats were never its strong points. The engine makes up for both.
Verdict A huge engine in a light car, with three pedals.
The aluminium frame saved 62 kg over the steel frame of the Corvette before it.
- Years
- 1967
- Engine
- 7.0-litre V8
- Power
- 430 bhp advertised; reportedly about 560
- Built
- 20
Road car · United States
7. Chevrolet Corvette L88 (1967)
Twenty were built in 1967. The L88 was a racing engine that Chevrolet sold, reluctantly, in a road car: a 427 cubic inch V8, the most race-oriented engine in the catalogue. Chevrolet advertised 430 bhp. The true figure was reportedly about 560. Ordering it removed the heater, to put off anyone who wanted a road car. It is the rarest and most valuable of the production Corvettes of the 1960s, and it is here for what it says about the people who ran the Corvette programme: given the chance, they built the car they wanted to race.
Verdict A racing engine, sold with a straight face.
Ordering the L88 engine removed the heater.
- Years
- 1970
- Engine
- 7.4-litre V8
- Power
- 360 hp (LS5), 450 hp (LS6)
- Built
- 4,475 with the LS6
Road car · United States
6. Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 (1970)
The high-water mark of the muscle car. For 1970 Chevrolet put its 454 cubic inch V8 into the mid-sized Chevelle. The LS5 version made 360 hp. The LS6, with solid lifters and high compression, was rated at 450 hp, and 4,475 were built. With stripes down the bonnet and a flap at the back of it that opened under full throttle to feed the engine, it looked the part. It was built to go very fast in a straight line and did. Within a few years, insurance costs, emissions rules and lower compression had ended the period for good.
Verdict The muscle car at its peak, just before the fall.
The LS6 engine was rated at 450 hp.
- Years
- 1953-1962 (first generation)
- Engine
- 4.6-litre V8, fuel injection optional
- Power
- 283 hp with fuel injection
- Built
- 1,040 fuel-injected cars in 1957
Road car · United States
5. Chevrolet Corvette (1957)
The Corvette nearly died young. The 1953 original had a six-cylinder engine, only 300 were built that year, and GM's managers seriously considered dropping it. Three things saved it: the small-block V8 in 1955, the Ford Thunderbird, which GM could not ignore, and Zora Arkus-Duntov, the engineer who made the car his cause. By 1957 the V8 had grown to 283 cubic inches, fuel injection was on the options list, and a four-speed manual arrived in the spring. Chevrolet advertised one horsepower per cubic inch. Only 1,040 fuel-injected cars were sold. This, not the 1953 car, is where the Corvette became a sports car, and it is why we have chosen it to stand for the first generation.
Verdict The year the Corvette became a sports car.
Only 300 Corvettes were built in the first year, 1953.
- Years
- From 2023
- Engine
- 5.5 V8, flat-plane crankshaft
- Power
- 670 hp
Road car · United States
4. Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (C8)
The best engine Chevrolet has built, in its best chassis. The Z06 version of the mid-engined Corvette has a 5.5-litre V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft that makes 670 hp without a turbocharger or supercharger and revs to 8,600 rpm. It sounds like a racing car. The chassis is precise and trustworthy, the gearbox is a quick dual-clutch, and the car costs a fraction of the European supercars it runs with. Our sports car list has it as the highest-placed Corvette for how it drives. Here it is fourth, behind three cars that changed more. If this list were only about ability, it would be first.
Verdict The most capable Chevrolet ever made.
The 5.5-litre V8 has a flat-plane crankshaft, like a racing engine's, and makes 670 hp without turbochargers.
- Years
- 1967
- Engine
- 5.0 V8
- Power
- 290 hp, officially
- Built
- 602
Road car · United States
3. Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (1967)
Chevrolet's reply to the Mustang arrived for 1967, and the Z/28 was the version built to beat it on the track. The Trans-Am series limited engines to five litres, so Chevrolet created a 302 cubic inch V8 for it. It was rated at 290 hp, a figure few believed, and it needed to be revved hard. The package added stiffer suspension and a four-speed manual, and from 1969 four-wheel disc brakes could be ordered. It was hardly advertised at first and sold in small numbers. By 1969, with the restyled body that many people think is the best-looking Camaro of all, sales had passed 20,000. It is the Camaro that established what a Camaro was for, and the 1969 car is the one to have.
Verdict The Camaro built to race, and the reason the name mattered.
Z/28 was only the code on the order form. There was no badge on the first cars.
- Years
- 1957
- Engine
- 283 cu in V8, optional fuel injection
- Power
- Up to 283 hp
Road car · United States
2. Chevrolet Bel Air (1957)
The 1955, 1956 and 1957 Chevrolets are known together as the Tri-Fives, and the 1957 Bel Air, with its fins and gold trim, is the one everybody pictures. What made them matter was under the bonnet. In 1955 Chevrolet introduced its small-block V8, a compact, light, cheap engine that revved freely and could be tuned almost without limit. By 1957 it had grown to 283 cubic inches and could be had with fuel injection. The small-block went on to power Chevrolets for decades and is the most widely used performance engine there has been. The car around it was good too: well proportioned, well made and priced for ordinary families. It became the standard American used car, then the standard hot rod, then the standard classic. It is on our list of the 100 best cars.
Verdict The family car that carried the small-block to the world.
With injection it made one horsepower per cubic inch.
The best of the 30 · Road car · United States
1. Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray (1963)
- Years
- 1963-1967
- Engine
- 327 cu in V8
- Power
- 250 to 360 hp
- Built
- 21,513 in 1963
The second-generation Corvette arrived for 1963 with a new name, a new body and, for the first time, a chassis as good as its engine. Zora Arkus-Duntov gave it independent rear suspension, derived from his experimental cars, in place of the old solid axle, and the car could at last be driven hard on a rough road. The body, drawn by Larry Shinoda under Bill Mitchell, had hidden headlamps, a sharp crease round its waist and, on the first production Corvette coupé, a rear window divided by a spine. Duntov disliked the split window because of what it did to the view, and it was gone after one year, which is why 1963 coupés are the ones collectors want. Chevrolet built 21,513 that year, almost exactly half of them coupés. With the fuel-injected V8 it was as quick as European cars costing far more. It is on our list of the 100 best cars and our list of the most beautiful. Later Corvettes have been faster and better. None has been so complete an answer to what an American sports car should be.
Verdict The Corvette that got everything right at once.
The split rear window lasted one year.
What we left off, and why
Lower than you might expect
Corvette Stingray (C8), at 11. A turning point for the Corvette, and the Z06 version of the same car is the one that makes full use of it.
Camaro ZL1 (1969), at 13. The most valuable Camaro, and a drag-racing special of which 69 were made.
Corvette ZR1 (C6), at 20. Enormously fast, and less of a landmark than the 1990 ZR-1 or the Z06s either side of it.
Higher than you might expect
C10 pickup, at 9. The truck that made pickups into everyday transport.
Suburban, at 14. More than ninety years in production.
Corvair Corsa, at 16. See the introduction.
SS (2014), at 27. Hardly anybody bought one, and it was excellent.
Not on the list
Corvette Grand Sport of 1963 and the Corvette racing cars. They are on our racing lists.
The 1953 Corvette. Historic, and not a good car until the V8 arrived.
Other third-generation Corvettes, the C7 Z06 and ZR1, and the C8 ZR1. We had eleven Corvettes already. The C8 ZR1 is too new to place.
Yenko, Baldwin-Motion and other dealer-built cars. Not sold as Chevrolets.
Camaro (1970), Monte Carlo SS, Chevelle SS 396 and Impala (1959). Good cars that lost out to a better one of the same kind.
Volt and Bolt. Important engineering, and not what this list is for.
Silverado, Tahoe, Malibu and Cavalier. Big sellers, and no one's idea of a best.Tell us what we got wrong
Questions about this list
What is the best Chevrolet ever made?
The 1963 Corvette Sting Ray. It was the first Corvette with independent rear suspension and the first sold as a coupé, and it is one of the best-looking American cars there has been. The most capable Chevrolet is the current Corvette Z06.
What is the best Corvette?
On this list, the 1963 Sting Ray, followed by the current Z06 and the 1957 car. Eleven Corvettes make the thirty, at least one from each of the eight generations.
Why is the 1953 Corvette not on the list?
The first Corvette had a six-cylinder engine, and only 300 were built in 1953. General Motors considered cancelling it. We chose the 1957 car, with the V8, fuel injection and a four-speed manual, to stand for the first generation.
What is the most powerful car on the list?
The Corvette Z06 (C8) at 670 hp, followed by the Camaro ZL1 1LE at 650 hp. The 1970 Chevelle SS 454 with the LS6 engine was rated at 450 hp, the highest figure among the classic muscle cars here.
Why are there trucks on a list of the best Chevrolets?
Because trucks are most of what Chevrolet builds, and the best of them were as influential as any car. The Suburban has been in production since the 1930s, and the 1967 C10 helped turn the pickup into everyday family transport.
How we ranked them
We judged each car on what it achieved, how it drives, how it looks and what it changed.
What was eligible
Road cars and trucks sold as Chevrolets. Racing cars, dealer specials and other General Motors makes were not eligible. We set out to limit the Corvette to ten places and allowed eleven.
Where our lists overlap
The 1963 Sting Ray and the 1957 Bel Air are on our list of the 100 best cars, and the Sting Ray is on our list of the most beautiful. The Corvette Z06 (C8), Z06 (C6) and Grand Sport (C7) are on our sports car list and appear here in the same order. The first-generation Corvair is on our list of glorious failures.