There have been three Bugattis. The first was Ettore Bugatti's company at Molsheim, which from 1910 to the war built some of the fastest and most beautiful cars in the world. The second was an Italian revival that lasted four years in the 1990s. The third, under Volkswagen and now Rimac, has built the fastest road cars there have been. This list ranks the best of all three.

What counts

Every Bugatti, road and racing. On our other marque lists the racing cars are kept separate. Here that would make no sense: Bugatti's reputation was made on the track, its road cars used its racing engines, and the same people bought both.

How we ranked them

On what each car achieved, how it looks, how it was engineered and what it did for the name. A top speed record counts as an achievement. It does not count for more than winning a thousand races or being one of the most beautiful cars ever made, which is why the modern cars are spread through the list and do not sit at the top of it.

Old and new

Twenty-one of the thirty were built by the original company, and nine since 1991. That is roughly the balance of the history. Ettore Bugatti and his son Jean produced more than fifty designs in thirty years. The modern company has produced four basic cars and several variations on them, and we have been strict about the variations.

The calls we expect to be argued with

The Type 35 first, above the Atlantic. The Atlantic is the more valuable and the more beautiful. The Type 35 is the reason anyone cared about Bugatti in the first place.

The Veyron at three. Some will say no modern car belongs among the pre-war ones. We think it did for the name what the Type 35 did, eighty years later.

The EB110 above the Chiron. The Chiron is the better car. The EB110 came first and deserved a better fate.

Four versions of the Type 57. The Atlantic, the Atalante, the standard car and the Le Mans winner are different enough to stand apart.

The Tourbillon at 24. It is new, and we would sooner place it low and move it than guess.