A great car can survive an ordinary engine. It is harder to think of a great engine that did not make every car it went into better. This list is about the engines themselves: the ones that won the most, lasted the longest, sounded the best or changed what everyone else built.

What counts

Engines made for cars, for the road or for racing. Each entry is an engine family and not a single car, so the Ferrari V12 that Gioacchino Colombo designed in 1946 is one entry, whether it is in a 125 S or a Daytona. Aircraft engines are left out, even the ones that found their way into cars, and so are electric motors.

How we ranked them

Four things: the engineering, what the engine won, how it sounds, and how long the design stayed in use. No engine scores well on all four. A racing engine that ran for one season can outrank a road engine built for forty years if that season was remarkable enough, and the other way round.

How to read this list

The list counts down from thirty to one. The top ten have the longest entries, the next ten are shorter and the last ten are brief. The panel beside each entry shows the engine's layout and its power over its life, in place of the usual details of a car. Seven of the thirty are German, six Italian, six Japanese, five British, four American and two French.