No maker of its size gave the car more than Lancia. The load-bearing body, independent front suspension, the V6 engine, the five-speed gearbox in a production car: all came from a company in Turin that never built in large numbers and rarely made money. Then, in the 1970s and 1980s, it won more world rally championships than anyone. This is our thirty best.

What counts

Road cars sold as Lancias. The Stratos, the 037 and the Delta S4 are here in the form sold to the public, since each was built in a road version to qualify for rallying. The pure racing cars, such as the D50 Grand Prix car and the LC2, are on our racing lists.

How we ranked them

On what each car introduced and achieved, how it drives and how it looks. The first of those weighs more here than on our other marque lists, because innovation is what Lancia was for. That is why a saloon from 1922 is first and the most successful rally car in history is fourth.

Engineers and rally drivers

There are two Lancias, and their admirers do not always overlap. One is the company of Vincenzo Lancia and the engineers who followed him, which built clever, expensive, beautifully made cars from 1908 until Fiat took over in 1969. The other is the rally team of the Fiat years. We have tried to be fair to both. The top five has cars from each, and it alternates.

The calls we expect to be argued with

The Lambda first. Many readers will expect the Stratos or the Integrale. The Lambda invented the way every car is now built.

The Aurelia B20 GT above the Delta Integrale. Our Driver's Cars list has them the other way round. As a car to drive today, the Integrale wins. As a car that mattered, the Aurelia does.

Three Aurelias in the top ten. The coupé, the Spider and the saloon that introduced the V6 are different cars with one remarkable set of mechanical parts.

The Thema 8.32 at 14. A front-wheel-drive saloon with a Ferrari engine is either a great idea or a foolish one. We think it was both.

The last third of the list. Lancia after 1990 gave us little to choose from, and we have filled some places with early cars that mattered more than they are remembered.