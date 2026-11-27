To homologate a car is to have it approved for competition. For most of motor racing's history the people who write the rules have insisted that racing cars be based on something the public can buy, and have set a number: build 200, or 500, or 5,000, and you may race. Makers have responded by building exactly that many of something they would never otherwise have made. Those cars are the subject of this list.

What counts

A road car that was built because a rule required it, and sold to customers. The competition it was built for can be rallying, touring cars, GT racing or stock cars. Cars made only once or twice to satisfy a rule are left out, because nobody could buy them. A car still counts if the series it was built for was cancelled before it raced.

How we ranked them

We ranked the road car, not the racing car: how good it is, how far it departs from anything its maker would normally sell, and what it led to. The competition record is the reason each car exists and counts in its favour, but a great racing car with a dull road version ranks below a great road car that never raced.

How to read this list

The list counts down from thirty to one. The top ten have the longest entries, the next ten are shorter and the last ten are brief. Seven of the thirty were built for Group B, the rally category of 1982 to 1986, which asked for only 200 cars and so produced the wildest of them.