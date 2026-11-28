Bentley has been three companies. W. O. Bentley's own, at Cricklewood, lasted twelve years and won Le Mans five times. Then came sixty-seven years under Rolls-Royce, for much of which a Bentley was a Rolls-Royce with a different grille. Since 1998 it has belonged to Volkswagen and has built more cars than in all the years before. This list takes the best from each.
What counts
Road cars. The Cricklewood Bentleys of the 1920s qualify: they were sold to private owners as road cars, and some of those owners drove them to Le Mans and won. The purpose-built racing cars, the Speed 8 and the Continental GT3, are on our racing lists.
How we ranked them
On what each car achieved, how it drives, how it looks and what it did for the name. That last test matters more for Bentley than for most makes, because the name nearly disappeared twice. Several cars are here because they brought it back.
Three eras
Six of the thirty are W. O. Bentley's cars. Twelve come from the Rolls-Royce years and twelve from the Volkswagen era. The first group is small because the company only built six models. All six are here, and five are in the top ten.
The calls we expect to be argued with
The R-type Continental first, above every Cricklewood car. The vintage Bentleys made the name. The Continental is the car that best expresses it.
The Blower above the Speed Six. The Speed Six won Le Mans twice and the Blower never won a major race. W. O. Bentley preferred the Speed Six, and on results he was right. The Blower is the image of the marque, and our list of pre-war cars ranks them the same way.
The 2003 Continental GT at six. Some will think that too high for a car built in tens of thousands. Without it there would be no Bentley to write about.
The current Continental GT Speed at 14, above the Mark VI and the Brooklands. It is new and it is a hybrid. It is also the most powerful Bentley yet and the best of its line.
The Bentayga on the list at all. It is not what W. O. had in mind. It is what keeps Crewe open.
See the full ranking, 1 to 30
30 to 21
30. Bentley State Limousine
2002 · 6.75-litre twin-turbo V8 · 400 hp · 2
Bentley built two in 2002 for Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee. They are 6.2 metres long and armoured, with rear doors that open almost to a right angle. Both remain in royal service.
Verdict The rarest Bentley, with one very particular customer.
29. Bentley Continental GT3-R
2014-2015 · 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 · 580 PS · 300
Three hundred two-seat Continental GTs inspired by the racing car, with 580 PS and 100 kg removed. It was the sharpest Continental of its generation.
Verdict A Continental GT with racing in mind.
28. Bentley Batur
2023-2025 · 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 · 740 PS · 18 coupés
A coachbuilt coupé from Bentley's Mulliner division, with the W12 at 740 PS. Eighteen coupés were made, at around two million dollars each. It was the last new Bentley model to use the W12, and its styling pointed to the cars that followed.
Verdict The W12's send-off.
27. Bentley T-series
1965-1980 · 6.2-litre V8, later 6.75 · About 2,400
The first Bentley with a unitary body, and a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow in all but its radiator grille. It was a fine car. It was also the low point for Bentley as a separate name, and only about 2,400 were sold in fifteen years.
Verdict A fine Rolls-Royce with a Bentley grille.
26. Bentley S3 Continental
1962-1965 · 6.2-litre V8 · 311
The last of the coachbuilt Continentals, built from 1962 to 1965, with four headlamps set at a slant. Mulliner Park Ward built 291 and James Young 20. After it, Bentley did not have a body of its own again until 1991.
Verdict The last coachbuilt Continental.
25. Bentley Flying Spur (2019)
From 2019 · 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 · 626 hp
The four-door Bentley, on a new platform with rear-wheel steering and a mascot that rises electrically from the bonnet. With the W12 it would do 211 mph. It is the best saloon Bentley has made in the modern era.
Verdict The modern Bentley saloon at its best.
24. Bentley Bentayga
From 2015 · 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 at launch · 608 PS
Bentley's first SUV, launched in 2015 with a 608 PS W12 and a claimed 187 mph, which Bentley said made it the fastest production SUV. Purists objected. Within a year it was Bentley's most popular model.
Verdict The SUV that pays the bills.
23. Bentley Continental GT (2018)
2018-2024 · 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 · 635 PS
The third-generation car shared its platform with the Porsche Panamera, and the handling was transformed. The W12 made 635 PS and the top speed was 207 mph. It was the first Continental GT that was as good to drive as to sit in.
Verdict The Continental GT, properly sorted.
22. Bentley Mulsanne (2010)
2010-2020 · 6.75-litre twin-turbo V8 · 505 hp; 530 hp (Speed) · About 7,900
Bentley's first independently designed flagship since the 8 Litre of 1930. It was built from 2010 to 2020 with the 6.75-litre V8, and when it ended, so did an engine that had been in production since 1959. About 7,900 were made.
Verdict The last car with the old V8.
21. Bentley Continental T
1996-2002 · 6.75-litre turbocharged V8 · 400 hp, later 420 hp · 350
A Continental R with four inches taken out of the wheelbase and 400 hp, later 420, with as much as 881 Nm of torque. Bentley built 350 between 1996 and 2002.
Verdict The Continental R, shorter and angrier.
20 to 11
20. Bentley Azure (1995)
1995-2003 · 6.75-litre turbocharged V8 · About 365 PS, later 390 PS · 1,403
A four-seat convertible based on the Continental R. Pininfarina helped engineer it, designed and made the powered fabric roof and built the body shells in Italy before final assembly at Crewe. It had the turbocharged 6.75-litre V8. Bentley built 1,403 between 1995 and 2003. It is the most glamorous Bentley of its era.
Verdict The grandest convertible of the 1990s.
Did you know: Pininfarina designed and made the roof, and built the body shells in Italy.
19. Bentley S2 Continental
1959-1962 · 6.2-litre aluminium V8 · 388
In 1959 the six-cylinder engine gave way to a new aluminium V8 of 6.2 litres. That engine, later enlarged to 6.75 litres, stayed in production at Crewe until 2020. The S2 Continental put it under coachbuilt bodies, and 388 were made. It is smoother and stronger than the S1.
Verdict Where Bentley's V8 began.
Did you know: It introduced the V8 that Bentley went on using until 2020.
18. Bentley 6½ Litre
1926-1930 · 6.6-litre straight six
W. O. Bentley's answer to customers who wanted to carry heavy closed bodies at speed was a bigger engine. The 6½ Litre of 1926 had a straight six of 6.6 litres, smooth and immensely strong. It was the basis of the Speed Six, which won Le Mans twice. In standard form it was a fast, refined touring car, and the first Bentley that could rival Rolls-Royce for luxury.
Verdict The big six that made the Speed Six possible.
Did you know: The Speed Six, which won Le Mans twice, was its sporting version.
17. Bentley Continental Supersports (2009)
2009-2011 · 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 · 630 PS
The Continental GT with 110 kg removed and 630 PS. The top speed rose to 205 mph, and it was the first Bentley that could run on E85 biofuel. It showed that the Continental GT could be a serious driver's car and not only a fast and comfortable one.
Verdict The Continental GT with its jacket off.
Did you know: It was the first Bentley able to run on E85 biofuel.
16. Bentley Brooklands (2008)
2008-2011 · 6.75-litre twin-turbo V8 · 530 bhp · 550 planned
A two-door, four-seat coupé with no pillar between its side windows, hand-assembled from 2008 to 2011. The Brooklands had the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V8 with 530 bhp and an enormous 1,050 Nm of torque. Production was limited to 550. It is huge, unhurried and immensely fast, and it is the last Bentley coupé built in the old way.
Verdict The last of the hand-built Bentley coupés.
Did you know: It has no pillar between its side windows.
15. Bentley Mark VI
1946-1952 · 4.3-litre straight six, later 4.6 · 5,208
The first Bentley built after the war, and the first sold with a body finished by the factory. Until then every Bentley had gone to a coachbuilder. The Mark VI of 1946 had an all-steel saloon body and a 4.3-litre six, and it made Bentley ownership possible for people who did not want to commission a car. Bentley built 5,208. It was also the basis of the R-type, and so of the Continental.
Verdict The first Bentley you could buy complete.
Did you know: It was the first Bentley sold with a body finished by the factory.
14. Bentley Continental GT Speed (2024)
From 2024 · 4.0-litre V8 with a 190 PS electric motor · 782 PS
The fourth generation of the Continental GT gave up the W12 for a V8 and an electric motor, and became the most powerful road-going Bentley yet. The Speed has 782 PS from a 4.0-litre V8 and a 190 PS motor, a top speed of 208 mph, and will cover about 50 miles on its battery alone. Its weight is biased to the rear for the first time in a Continental GT. It is very new, and we have placed it on the evidence so far.
Verdict The most powerful Bentley, and the most complete Continental GT.
Did you know: It can cover about 50 miles on its battery alone.
13. Bentley Arnage
1998-2009 · 4.4-litre BMW V8, then 6.75-litre V8 · 456 to 507 PS (Arnage T) · About 7,400
The Arnage arrived in 1998 with a BMW V8, in the middle of the fight between BMW and Volkswagen for the company. Once Volkswagen had won, Bentley went back to its own 6.75-litre V8, and customers preferred it. The Arnage T of 2002 had 456 PS, later 507, and a claimed top speed of about 180 mph. About 7,400 were built up to 2009. It was the last Bentley saloon descended from the Rolls-Royce years, and one of the most characterful.
Verdict The old V8's last great saloon.
Did you know: It was launched with a BMW engine and went back to Bentley's own V8 within two years.
12. Bentley Continental R (1991)
1991-2003 · 6.75-litre turbocharged V8 · 325 hp, later 385 hp · 1,504 including the S
At the 1991 Geneva show Bentley drove a new coupé out from behind a wall on the Rolls-Royce stand. The Continental R was the first Bentley since the S3 Continental of the 1960s with a body not shared with a Rolls-Royce. It had the turbocharged 6.75-litre V8 with 325 hp and cost £178,000. Bentley built about 1,500 of the R and its S version. It gave the marque a car of its own again.
Verdict The first Bentley in decades that was only a Bentley.
Did you know: It cost £178,000 at launch.
11. Bentley 4¼ Litre (Derby)
1936-1939 · 4.3-litre straight six
After Rolls-Royce bought Bentley in 1931 it moved production to Derby and built a new kind of Bentley on its own foundations: smaller, quieter and more refined, and sold as the Silent Sports Car. The 3½ Litre of 1933 grew into the 4¼ Litre in 1936. All were bodied by coachbuilders, and the best of them are among the most elegant British cars of the 1930s.
Verdict The silent sports car.
Did you know: The Derby Bentleys were sold as the Silent Sports Car.
The top 10
- Years
- 1982-1985
- Engine
- 6.75-litre turbocharged V8
- Power
- About 300 hp
- Built
- About 500
Road car · United Kingdom
10. Bentley Mulsanne Turbo
For most of the 1970s a Bentley was a Rolls-Royce with a different radiator, and only a small fraction of the cars leaving Crewe wore the Bentley badge. The Mulsanne Turbo changed that. In 1982 Bentley fitted a turbocharger to the 6.75-litre V8 of the Mulsanne saloon and raised its output by about half. The chassis was barely altered, so it was fast in a straight line and soft everywhere else. That did not matter. It reminded buyers that Bentley had once meant performance, and they responded. The Turbo R finished the job three years later, but the revival began here.
Verdict The car that woke Bentley up.
The turbocharger raised the V8's output by about half.
- Years
- 1927-1931
- Engine
- 4.4-litre four
- Power
- 110 hp
- Built
- About 665 unsupercharged
Road car · United Kingdom
9. Bentley 4½ Litre
The unsupercharged 4½ Litre is the car the Blower was made from, and the better one. It replaced the 3 Litre in 1927 with a four-cylinder engine of 110 hp, and it won Le Mans in 1928 driven by Woolf Barnato and Bernard Rubin. It is the classic vintage Bentley: an open four-seat body, a big, slow-revving engine, and a gearchange that rewards practice. Well over 600 were built, against 55 Blowers. For driving, not for legend, this is the one enthusiasts choose.
Verdict The Blower without the blower, and the better car.
It won Le Mans in 1928, driven by Woolf Barnato and Bernard Rubin.
- Years
- 1985-1997
- Engine
- 6.75-litre turbocharged V8
- Power
- About 300 PS
- Built
- About 7,230
Road car · United Kingdom
8. Bentley Turbo R
The R stood for roadholding. The Mulsanne Turbo had shown that a turbocharged Bentley could be very fast in a straight line. The Turbo R of 1985 made it go round corners: the engineers were asked for a ten per cent increase in roll stiffness and delivered fifty, with wider tyres and firmer damping. With around 300 PS from the 6.75-litre V8 it was a very large saloon that could be driven hard, and nothing else was quite like it. Bentley built about 7,230 over twelve years. It finished the job of turning Bentley back into a maker of driver's cars.
Verdict The big saloon that learned to corner.
The R stands for roadholding. Roll stiffness was raised by 50 per cent.
- Years
- 1955-1959
- Engine
- 4.9-litre straight six
- Built
- About 431
Road car · United Kingdom
7. Bentley S1 Continental
The successor to the R-type Continental kept the idea and widened the choice. The S1 Continental chassis, with a 4.9-litre straight six, went to the coachbuilders, and H. J. Mulliner, Park Ward, James Young and others built lighter coupés and drophead coupés on it. Mulliner also built a four-door version and called it the Flying Spur, a name Bentley still uses. About 431 were made between 1955 and 1959. It is slightly larger and softer than the R-type Continental and nearly as handsome, and it was the last Continental with the six-cylinder engine.
Verdict The Continental idea, with more ways to have it.
The four-door version by H. J. Mulliner was called the Flying Spur.
- Years
- 2003-2011
- Engine
- 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12
- Power
- 560 PS
Road car · United Kingdom
6. Bentley Continental GT (2003)
The car that remade Bentley. The Continental GT of 2003 was the first new Bentley after Volkswagen bought the company in 1998 and the first built by mass-production methods: a four-seat coupé with a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 of 560 PS and a top speed of 198 mph, at less than half the price of the Continental R. Bentley built 6,896 coupés in 2004 alone, more in one year than it had made of most models in their whole lives. It was heavy, and it was more a very fast grand tourer than a sports car, but it was beautifully finished and it looked right. Everything Bentley has done since was paid for by this car.
Verdict The car that turned Bentley into a modern company.
Bentley built 6,896 coupés in 2004 alone.
- Years
- 1930-1932
- Engine
- 8.0-litre straight six
- Power
- 220 bhp
- Built
- 100
Road car · United Kingdom
5. Bentley 8 Litre
W. O. Bentley's last car and his best. The 8 Litre of 1930 had a straight-six engine of nearly eight litres and 220 bhp, and Bentley guaranteed that it would exceed 100 mph even with a heavy saloon body. It was aimed directly at the grandest Rolls-Royce. It was also launched into the Depression. Only 100 were built before Bentley Motors went into receivership, less than nine months after the car was introduced, and Rolls-Royce bought the company in November 1931. One has won Best of Show at Pebble Beach. It is the great might-have-been of the marque.
Verdict W. O.'s masterpiece, and the car that came too late.
Bentley guaranteed more than 100 mph even with a heavy saloon body.
- Years
- 1921-1929
- Engine
- 3.0-litre four, four valves per cylinder
- Power
- About 70 hp
- Built
- 1,622
Road car · United Kingdom
4. Bentley 3 Litre
The first Bentley. W. O. Bentley began work on it in 1919 and the first cars were sold in 1921, and it was advanced for its day: a 3.0-litre four-cylinder with an overhead camshaft and four valves per cylinder, built so well that most versions carried a five-year guarantee. It was large and heavy for a sports car, and Ettore Bugatti is said to have called it the fastest lorry in the world. It won Le Mans in 1924 and again in 1927. Bentley built 1,622. Everything the company became in the 1920s, the racing, the reputation and the customers known as the Bentley Boys, started with this car.
Verdict The first Bentley, and twice a Le Mans winner.
It won Le Mans in 1924 and 1927.
- Years
- 1928–30
- Engine
- 6.6 straight-six
- Power
- About 180 to 200 hp
- Built
- ~ 180
Road car · United Kingdom
3. Bentley Speed Six
W. O. Bentley's own favourite, and the most successful racing Bentley. The Speed Six was the sporting version of the 6½ Litre, with a 6.6-litre straight six. It won Le Mans in 1929 and again in 1930. It was fast, strong and unstressed, which was exactly W. O.'s philosophy: a big engine working well within itself. In 1930 Woolf Barnato wagered that he could beat the Blue Train from the Riviera, and was in London before the train reached the Channel. About 180 Speed Sixes were built. On results alone it would be above the Blower.
Verdict The Bentley that actually won.
In March 1930 Woolf Barnato raced the Blue Train from Cannes in one, and won.
- Years
- 1929–31
- Engine
- 4.4 supercharged four
- Power
- 175 hp
- Built
- 55
Road car · United Kingdom
2. Bentley 4½ Litre "Blower"
The most famous Bentley is one that W. O. Bentley did not want built. He believed in making engines bigger, not in supercharging them, and held that to supercharge a Bentley engine was to pervert its design. But he had lost control of the company to Woolf Barnato, and the racing driver Tim Birkin had other ideas. With money from Dorothy Paget and a supercharger by Amherst Villiers, mounted out in front of the radiator, the 4½ Litre's output rose from 110 hp to 175, and to 240 in racing trim. Fifty-five were built. The Blower never won a major race. It was very fast and it broke. What it did was create an image, the great green car with the blower out front, that has stood for Bentley ever since. Our list of pre-war cars places it above the Speed Six for that reason, and so does this one, though W. O. would not have agreed.
Verdict The Bentley its maker disliked, and everyone else remembers.
W.O. Bentley disliked the idea and never approved of it. The car was built at Tim Birkin's insistence.
The best of the 30 · Road car · United Kingdom
1. Bentley R-type Continental
- Years
- 1952–55
- Engine
- 4.6 straight-six, later 4.9
- Power
- About 153 hp
- Built
- 208
In 1952 this was the fastest four-seat car in the world. The R-type Continental would cruise at 100 mph with four people and their luggage, at a time when few saloons could manage 80. To do it Bentley's engineers took the R-type chassis, raised the gearing and tuned the 4.6-litre straight six, and had H. J. Mulliner build a fastback body in aluminium that was shaped with the help of a wind tunnel and kept as light as possible. Even the seat frames and bumpers were lightened. The shape, with its long tail and fins rising gently over the rear wings, is one of the best of its decade and has been the pattern for fast Bentleys ever since: the Continental GT of 2003 took its roofline and haunches from it. It cost more than almost any other car on sale. Bentley built 208. It is the car that best combines everything the name stands for, speed, comfort, craftsmanship and understatement, and that is why it is first.
Verdict The fastest four-seater in the world, and the definitive Bentley.
When new it was the fastest four-seat car in the world, and the most expensive car in production.
What we left off, and why
Lower than you might expect
Speed Six, at 3. Bentley's most successful racing car, behind the Blower for the reasons in the introduction.
Bentayga, at 24. The best-selling Bentley, and the least like one.
Batur, at 28. Exquisite, and built for eighteen customers.
Higher than you might expect
Turbo R, at 8. A 1980s saloon among the vintage cars, for turning Bentley back into a maker of driver's cars.
Mulsanne Turbo, at 10. Not a great car. A decisive one.
Continental GT Speed (2024), at 14. The newest car on the list.
Mark VI, at 15. A plain saloon that changed how Bentleys were sold.
Not on the list
The Embiricos Bentley of 1938. A streamlined one-off on the 4¼ Litre chassis that led directly to the R-type Continental. We kept to cars sold in series.
Speed 8 and Continental GT3. Racing cars, and on our racing lists.
Bacalar, Hunaudières and EXP 10 Speed 6. A coachbuilt special for twelve customers and two show cars.
R-type saloon, S1, S2 and S3 saloons. The Continental versions of each are here.
Eight, Brooklands saloon and Turbo RT. Variations on the Mulsanne and Turbo R.
The 4 Litre of 1931. Built by the receivers with a Ricardo engine, and no one's favourite.Tell us what we got wrong
Questions about this list
What is the best Bentley ever made?
The R-type Continental of 1952. It was the fastest four-seat car in the world when new, it is one of the best-looking cars of its decade, and only 208 were built.
What is a Blower Bentley?
A 4½ Litre Bentley fitted with a supercharger mounted in front of the radiator. Tim Birkin had 55 built from 1929, against the wishes of W. O. Bentley. It never won a major race and became the most famous Bentley of all.
How many times did Bentley win Le Mans in the 1920s?
Five: in 1924 and 1927 with the 3 Litre, in 1928 with the 4½ Litre, and in 1929 and 1930 with the Speed Six.
What is the most powerful Bentley?
The current Continental GT Speed, launched in 2024. Its hybrid V8 produces 782 PS, more than any earlier road-going Bentley, with a top speed of 208 mph.
When did Rolls-Royce own Bentley?
From November 1931, when it bought the company out of receivership, until 1998, when Volkswagen took over. For much of that time Bentleys and Rolls-Royces shared bodies and engines.
How we ranked them
We judged each car on what it achieved, how it drives, how it looks and what it did for the Bentley name.
What was eligible
Bentley road cars sold in series from 1921 onwards. Racing cars, show cars and one-offs were not eligible.
Where our lists overlap
The Blower and the Speed Six are on our list of pre-war cars in the same order. The R-type Continental is on our list of coachbuilt cars. An 8 Litre is on our list of Pebble Beach Best of Show winners.