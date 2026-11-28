Bentley has been three companies. W. O. Bentley's own, at Cricklewood, lasted twelve years and won Le Mans five times. Then came sixty-seven years under Rolls-Royce, for much of which a Bentley was a Rolls-Royce with a different grille. Since 1998 it has belonged to Volkswagen and has built more cars than in all the years before. This list takes the best from each.

What counts

Road cars. The Cricklewood Bentleys of the 1920s qualify: they were sold to private owners as road cars, and some of those owners drove them to Le Mans and won. The purpose-built racing cars, the Speed 8 and the Continental GT3, are on our racing lists.

How we ranked them

On what each car achieved, how it drives, how it looks and what it did for the name. That last test matters more for Bentley than for most makes, because the name nearly disappeared twice. Several cars are here because they brought it back.

Three eras

Six of the thirty are W. O. Bentley's cars. Twelve come from the Rolls-Royce years and twelve from the Volkswagen era. The first group is small because the company only built six models. All six are here, and five are in the top ten.

The calls we expect to be argued with

The R-type Continental first, above every Cricklewood car. The vintage Bentleys made the name. The Continental is the car that best expresses it.

The Blower above the Speed Six. The Speed Six won Le Mans twice and the Blower never won a major race. W. O. Bentley preferred the Speed Six, and on results he was right. The Blower is the image of the marque, and our list of pre-war cars ranks them the same way.

The 2003 Continental GT at six. Some will think that too high for a car built in tens of thousands. Without it there would be no Bentley to write about.

The current Continental GT Speed at 14, above the Mark VI and the Brooklands. It is new and it is a hybrid. It is also the most powerful Bentley yet and the best of its line.

The Bentayga on the list at all. It is not what W. O. had in mind. It is what keeps Crewe open.