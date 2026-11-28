Ford has built more kinds of good car than almost anyone: the car that put the world on wheels, the car that invented the pony car, a Le Mans winner for the road, and a line of fast saloons and hatchbacks that Europe grew up on. This is our thirty best.

What counts

Road cars sold under the Ford name anywhere in the world. That means the British and German Fords are here beside the American ones, and so is one from Australia. Shelby Mustangs count, because they are Mustangs. Lincoln and Mercury do not. Racing cars are on our racing lists, which is why the GT40 is not here.

How we ranked them

On four things: what the car achieved, how it drives, how it looks and what it changed. The last of those decides the top of the list. On driving alone the Model T would be near the bottom. On what it changed, nothing in the history of the car comes close.

Seven Mustangs

An honest list of great Fords could be half Mustangs. We held it to seven: the 1964 original, two Shelbys from the 1960s, both Boss cars, the 2000 Cobra R and the GT350 of 2016. That left room for the Thunderbird, the Bronco and the trucks, which a Ford list needs.

The European Fords

Eleven of the thirty were built in Britain or Germany. American readers may not know all of them. From the Lotus Cortina of 1963 to the Focus RS, Ford of Europe made a habit of turning ordinary family cars into quick, affordable ones that won races and rallies, and to enthusiasts there the letters RS mean as much as the Mustang's horse does in America. Several were never sold in the United States, and are the better known for it now.

The calls we expect to be argued with

No GT40. It is the greatest Ford of all and it is a racing car. The 2005 GT is third here partly in its place.

The Model T first and not the Mustang. The Mustang was a brilliant product. The Model T changed how people lived.

The Escort RS1600 at four, above every Shelby. Outside America it is the fast Ford that matters most.

The 2005 GT above the 2017 GT. The newer car is faster and cleverer. The older one is the better road car and has the better engine.

A Taurus on the list. The SHO had a Yamaha-built V6 and a manual gearbox, and it earned the place.