Ford has built more kinds of good car than almost anyone: the car that put the world on wheels, the car that invented the pony car, a Le Mans winner for the road, and a line of fast saloons and hatchbacks that Europe grew up on. This is our thirty best.
What counts
Road cars sold under the Ford name anywhere in the world. That means the British and German Fords are here beside the American ones, and so is one from Australia. Shelby Mustangs count, because they are Mustangs. Lincoln and Mercury do not. Racing cars are on our racing lists, which is why the GT40 is not here.
How we ranked them
On four things: what the car achieved, how it drives, how it looks and what it changed. The last of those decides the top of the list. On driving alone the Model T would be near the bottom. On what it changed, nothing in the history of the car comes close.
Seven Mustangs
An honest list of great Fords could be half Mustangs. We held it to seven: the 1964 original, two Shelbys from the 1960s, both Boss cars, the 2000 Cobra R and the GT350 of 2016. That left room for the Thunderbird, the Bronco and the trucks, which a Ford list needs.
The European Fords
Eleven of the thirty were built in Britain or Germany. American readers may not know all of them. From the Lotus Cortina of 1963 to the Focus RS, Ford of Europe made a habit of turning ordinary family cars into quick, affordable ones that won races and rallies, and to enthusiasts there the letters RS mean as much as the Mustang's horse does in America. Several were never sold in the United States, and are the better known for it now.
The calls we expect to be argued with
No GT40. It is the greatest Ford of all and it is a racing car. The 2005 GT is third here partly in its place.
The Model T first and not the Mustang. The Mustang was a brilliant product. The Model T changed how people lived.
The Escort RS1600 at four, above every Shelby. Outside America it is the fast Ford that matters most.
The 2005 GT above the 2017 GT. The newer car is faster and cleverer. The older one is the better road car and has the better engine.
A Taurus on the list. The SHO had a Yamaha-built V6 and a manual gearbox, and it earned the place.
See the full ranking, 1 to 30
|Rank
|The 30 Best Ford Road Cars Ever Made
|Years
|1
|Ford Model T
|1908–27
|2
|Ford Mustang (1964)
|1964-1973
|3
|Ford GT (2005)
|2005-2006
|4
|Ford Escort RS1600
|1970–74
|5
|Ford V8 (1932)
|1932
|6
|Ford Shelby GT350 (1965)
|1965
|7
|Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth
|1987
|8
|Lotus Cortina
|1963–70
|9
|Ford Mustang Boss 302
|1969-1970
|10
|Ford Thunderbird (1955)
|1955-1957
|11
|Ford Escort RS Cosworth
|1992–96
|12
|Ford Focus RS (Mk1)
|2002-2003
|13
|Ford Bronco (1966)
|1966-1977
|14
|Ford RS200
|1984–86
|15
|Ford Mustang Shelby GT350
|2015-2020
|16
|Ford GT (2017)
|2017-2022
|17
|Ford Capri RS2600
|1971-1973
|18
|Ford Model A
|1927-1932
|19
|Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase III
|1971
|20
|Ford Fiesta ST (2013)
|2013-2017
|21
|Ford Shelby GT500 (1967)
|1967
|22
|Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
|2010-2014
|23
|Ford Mustang Boss 429
|1969–70
|24
|Ford Racing Puma
|1999-2001
|25
|Ford Escort RS2000 (Mk2)
|1975-1980
|26
|Ford Focus RS (Mk2)
|2009-2010
|27
|Ford Taurus SHO (1989)
|1989-1991
|28
|Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R (2000)
|2000
|29
|Ford F-100 (1953)
|1953-1956
|30
|Ford Galaxie 500 (1963)
|1963
30 to 21
30. Ford Galaxie 500 (1963)
1963 · 7.0-litre V8 · 425 hp (gross) · 212 lightweight cars
Midway through 1963 Ford gave its full-size car a lower fastback roof to make it faster in NASCAR, and a 7.0-litre V8 rated at 425 hp. It also built 212 lightweight cars for drag racing. It is a very large car that was built to race, and looks it.
Verdict Full-size, and built for the speedway.
29. Ford F-100 (1953)
1953-1956 · Flathead V8, then overhead-valve V8 from 1954 · 130 hp (1954 V8)
The second generation of Ford's F-Series, launched in Ford's fiftieth year, was the first to carry the F-100 name. It had a wider cab, a bigger windscreen and, from 1954, an overhead-valve V8. It is the best-looking pickup Ford has made and a favourite of customisers.
Verdict The handsome one of the F-Series.
28. Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R (2000)
2000 · 5.4-litre V8 · 385 bhp · 300
Three hundred cars, all red, with a 5.4-litre V8 of 385 bhp and a six-speed manual. There was no back seat, no radio and no air conditioning, and the exhausts came out of the sides. It was the most serious Mustang Ford had built up to then.
Verdict A Mustang built for the track and nothing else.
27. Ford Taurus SHO (1989)
1989-1991 · 3.0-litre V6 built by Yamaha · 220 hp
A family saloon with a 3.0-litre V6 built by Yamaha that made 220 hp and revved to 7,000 rpm. It came with a manual gearbox only and was timed at 143 mph. It looked almost exactly like every other Taurus, which was the point.
Verdict The sleeper of the Ford range.
26. Ford Focus RS (Mk2)
2009-2010 · 2.5-litre turbocharged five
A five-cylinder turbocharged engine, front-wheel drive and, on many cars, bright green paint. Ford worked hard on the front suspension to put the power down without tearing the steering from your hands. It mostly worked. The noise alone is worth the place.
Verdict Five cylinders and no apologies.
25. Ford Escort RS2000 (Mk2)
1975-1980 · 2.0-litre four · 110 bhp
The Mk2 Escort with a 2.0-litre engine of about 110 bhp and a slanted plastic nose. Its rally-winning sister, the RS1800, was the serious car. The RS2000 was the one people could buy and use every day.
Verdict The fast Escort for everyday use.
24. Ford Racing Puma
1999-2001 · 1.7-litre four · 500
Five hundred were built for Britain from 1999, converted by Tickford with wider wings and track, Alcon brakes and a tuned 1.7-litre engine. It was expensive and slow to sell. It is also one of the best-handling small Fords ever made.
Verdict Overlooked when new, and very good.
23. Ford Mustang Boss 429
1969–70 · 7.0 V8 · 375 hp · ~ 1,360
Ford needed to qualify a 7.0-litre racing engine for NASCAR and chose to do it in the Mustang. The engine was so wide that the cars had to be modified by an outside contractor to take it. It is a rare and valuable curiosity more than a great drive.
Verdict A NASCAR engine in search of a car.
22. Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
2010-2014 · V8
A factory-built desert truck, with long-travel suspension and big tyres. A racing prototype finished third in its class in the 2008 Baja 1000 before the Raptor went on sale. It created a market that rivals have since entered.
Verdict The pickup that could really do it.
21. Ford Shelby GT500 (1967)
1967 · 7.0-litre V8 · 355 bhp · 2,048
The big-engined Shelby: a 7.0-litre V8 rated at 355 bhp in the restyled 1967 Mustang. Shelby built 2,048 that year. It is a faster, softer and more comfortable car than the GT350, and the start of the Shelby Mustang as a grand tourer.
Verdict More engine, less edge.
20 to 11
20. Ford Fiesta ST (2013)
2013-2017 · 1.6-litre turbocharged four
A small hatchback with a turbocharged engine, a six-speed manual and a chassis tuned by people who plainly enjoy driving. Top Gear named it Car of the Year in 2013. It lifts a rear wheel into corners, changes direction like a much more expensive car and cost little more than an ordinary hatchback. It is the most fun Ford has offered for the least money.
Verdict The best cheap fun Ford has made.
Did you know: Top Gear named it Car of the Year in 2013.
19. Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase III
1971 · 5.8-litre V8
Australia's contribution. Ford Australia built the Phase III in 1971 to win the Bathurst endurance race, and Allan Moffat duly won it. The road car had a big V8, a manual gearbox and four doors, and was among the fastest saloons in the world at the time. Very few were made. In Australia it is among the most valuable and most revered cars the country has produced.
Verdict A four-door family car built to win Bathurst.
Did you know: Allan Moffat won the 1971 Bathurst race in one.
18. Ford Model A
1927-1932 · 3.3-litre four · 40 hp · 4,858,644
After nineteen years of the Model T, Ford started again. The Model A of late 1927 had 40 hp, twice the T's, a conventional clutch, brake pedal and gear lever, and safety glass in the windscreen. It would do about 65 mph. Ford built more than 4.8 million in under five years. It is the car that brought Ford back into line with the rest of the industry, and a far easier old car to drive than the T.
Verdict The car that had to follow the Model T, and did.
Did you know: It was the first Ford with a conventional clutch, brake pedal and gear lever.
17. Ford Capri RS2600
1971-1973 · 2.6-litre fuel-injected V6 · 150 PS
The Capri was Europe's Mustang: a sporting coupé on ordinary mechanical parts, and Ford built nearly 1.9 million. The RS2600 of 1971 was the serious one, with a fuel-injected 2.6-litre V6 making 150 PS. It was built to qualify the Capri for racing, and drivers won the European Touring Car Championship in RS2600s in 1971 and 1972.
Verdict The Capri that went racing, and won.
Did you know: Ford built 1,886,647 Capris of all kinds between 1968 and 1986.
16. Ford GT (2017)
2017-2022 · 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 · 647 hp at launch
The second modern GT was designed as a Le Mans racing car first and made road-legal afterwards. The racing version won its class in 2016. The road car has a carbon-fibre tub, a 647 hp twin-turbo V6 and bodywork shaped almost entirely by airflow. It is less lovable than the 2005 car and more extreme. Buyers had to apply to Ford and be chosen before they could order one.
Verdict A Le Mans winner you could, if chosen, buy.
Did you know: The racing version won its class at Le Mans in 2016.
15. Ford Mustang Shelby GT350
2015-2020 · 5.2-litre flat-plane-crank V8 · 526 hp at 7,500 rpm
A Mustang with a 5.2-litre V8 that has a flat-plane crankshaft, makes 526 hp at 7,500 rpm and sounds like no other Ford. It came with a six-speed manual, and the GT350R added carbon-fibre wheels, a first for a mass-production car. It is the best-driving Mustang there has been, and it is on our list of the 50 best sports cars for that reason.
Verdict The best Mustang to drive, by a distance.
Did you know: The GT350R's carbon-fibre wheels were the first fitted to a mass-production road car.
14. Ford RS200
1984–86 · 1.8 turbo four · 250 hp · ~ 200
A mid-engined, four-wheel-drive rally car with a composite body, built for Group B. Ford needed 200 road cars to qualify and built them just as the category was banned in 1986. The road version has a turbocharged 1.8-litre Cosworth engine. It never had the chance to prove itself in rallying, which is why it is also on our list of glorious failures. As a road car it is the most exotic thing ever to wear the blue oval.
Verdict Ford's Group B car, finished just as the door closed.
Did you know: Twenty-four of the road cars were later rebuilt to Evolution specification, with about 600 hp.
13. Ford Bronco (1966)
1966-1977 · 2.8-litre six at launch; 4.7-litre V8 from March 1966 · 105 hp (six), 200 hp (V8)
Ford's small four-wheel drive, launched in August 1965. The first Bronco sat on a 92-inch wheelbase and came as a wagon, a pickup or an open roadster, with a six-cylinder engine at first and a V8 a few months later. It was square, simple and exactly the right size. The early cars are now among the most sought-after classic off-roaders, and the name and the look were good enough for Ford to bring back.
Verdict Small, square and exactly right.
Did you know: It was sold as a wagon, a pickup and an open roadster.
12. Ford Focus RS (Mk1)
2002-2003 · 2.0-litre turbocharged four · 4,501
Front-wheel drive, a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine and a Quaife limited-slip differential that pulled the car out of corners and tugged at the steering wheel while it did. Ford built 4,501 at Saarlouis in 2002 and 2003, all in the same blue. It is raw and demanding and its faults are part of the appeal. It brought the RS badge back after a gap and showed that a front-driven car could carry it.
Verdict The RS badge returned, with a fight on its hands.
Did you know: Every one was painted the same blue.
11. Ford Escort RS Cosworth
1992–96 · 2.0 turbo four · 224 hp · ~ 7,100
An Escort body on a shortened Sierra Cosworth floorpan, with four-wheel drive, a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine and a two-tier rear wing that became the car's signature. It was built from 1992 so that Ford could go rallying, and it won rounds of the world championship. On the road it is quick, grippy and better to drive than the Sierra. It was the last of the Cosworth homologation Fords.
Verdict The last and best of the Cosworth road cars.
Did you know: Under the Escort body is the floor, engine and four-wheel drive of the larger Sierra.
The top 10
- Years
- 1955-1957
- Engine
- 4.8-litre V8
- Power
- 193 hp (manual), 198 hp (automatic)
- Built
- 16,155 in 1955
Road car · United States
10. Ford Thunderbird (1955)
Ford's answer to the Corvette outsold it by more than twenty to one in its first year: 16,155 against 674. The Thunderbird had two seats, a V8 with nearly 200 hp and wind-up windows, and Ford was careful not to call it a sports car. It was a personal car, comfortable and quick and good-looking, and that turned out to be what Americans wanted. The removable hardtop gained its round porthole windows in 1956. The two-seat cars lasted only three years before Ford added a back seat and sold many more. Those first three years are the ones people remember, and the 1955 is the cleanest of them.
Verdict The two-seater that knew what its buyers wanted.
It outsold the Corvette by 16,155 to 674 in 1955.
- Years
- 1969-1970
- Engine
- 5.0-litre V8
- Power
- 290 hp (rated)
- Built
- 7,013 in 1970
Road car · United States
9. Ford Mustang Boss 302
Built so that Ford could race the Mustang in the Trans-Am series, where engines were limited to five litres. The Boss 302 had a high-revving 5.0-litre V8 rated at 290 hp, which everyone understood to be modest, with stiffer suspension and wide tyres. Larry Shinoda, who had come from General Motors, styled it, with a black bonnet, side stripes and slats over the rear window. Parnelli Jones won the 1970 Trans-Am title in one. Of the classic Mustangs it is the one that goes round corners: balanced, eager and happier on a winding road than a drag strip. Ford sold 7,013 in 1970.
Verdict The classic Mustang that handles.
Parnelli Jones won the 1970 Trans-Am title in one.
- Years
- 1963–70
- Engine
- 1.6 twin-cam four
- Power
- 105 hp
- Built
- 7,399
Road car · United Kingdom
8. Lotus Cortina
Ford asked Colin Chapman to make a Cortina that could win saloon car races, and Lotus fitted its 1.6-litre twin-cam engine, lowered the suspension and painted the cars white with a green flash. The result, in 1963, was a family saloon that would do over 100 mph and corner on three wheels. Jim Clark drove one sideways to the British Saloon Car Championship in 1964. Early cars had a complicated rear suspension that proved fragile, and Ford later simplified it. It was the first fast Ford in the modern sense, a plain car made special by people who went racing, and every RS and Cosworth that followed owes it the idea.
Verdict Where the fast Ford began.
Ford asked for 1,000 cars so that it could go racing. Demand took the total past 7,000.
- Years
- 1987
- Engine
- 2.0 turbo four
- Power
- 224 hp
- Built
- 500
Road car · United Kingdom
7. Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth
Ford wanted to win touring car races and needed 5,000 road cars to qualify. The Sierra RS Cosworth of 1986 had a turbocharged 2.0-litre Cosworth engine with about 204 PS, rear-wheel drive and a rear wing the size of a table. The RS500 that followed was the evolution: 500 cars with a bigger turbocharger and a second set of injectors, and far more power available for racing. In racing trim it won almost everything, everywhere, for three years. On the road it was fast, laggy and a favourite of car thieves, which pushed insurance beyond the reach of many owners. It is the car that made the Cosworth name known to people who had never watched a race.
Verdict The whale-tail that won touring car racing for Ford.
Each engine has a second set of four fuel injectors that do nothing on the road. They were there for the racing cars.
- Years
- 1965
- Engine
- 4.7-litre V8
- Power
- 306 bhp
- Built
- 562, plus 34 GT350R racing cars
Road car · United States
6. Ford Shelby GT350 (1965)
Carroll Shelby took the Mustang fastback and turned a car for the suburbs into something that could win races. Ford supplied the cars from its San Jose plant and Shelby American reworked them in California: the 289 V8 raised to 306 bhp, the rear seat removed, the suspension lowered and stiffened, and bigger brakes fitted. Every 1965 car was white with blue stripes along the sills. Shelby built 562, plus 34 full racing versions. It is harsh, loud and wonderful. Later Shelby Mustangs grew bigger, softer and more numerous. The first one is the pure one, and the most desirable Mustang there is.
Verdict The Mustang with the comfort taken out and the speed put in.
Every 1965 car was white, with blue stripes along the sills.
- Years
- 1932
- Engine
- 3.6-litre flathead V8
- Power
- 65 hp
- Built
- 298,647 in 1932
Road car · United States
5. Ford V8 (1932)
Before 1932 a V8 was for the rich. Henry Ford's engineers found a way to cast the block in one piece, which made the engine cheap enough for a car that cost a few hundred dollars. The flathead V8 displaced 3.6 litres and made 65 hp, and it gave ordinary Americans speed they had never had. Clyde Barrow is said to have written to Ford to praise it. After the war the 1932 Ford, the Deuce, became the car that hot-rodders wanted above all others, because the engine could be tuned and the body looked right with the wings off. The American habit of making cars faster at home starts with this one. It is on our list of the 100 best cars as well.
Verdict The engine that gave America cheap speed.
The V8 cost $10 more than the four-cylinder car.
- Years
- 1970–74
- Engine
- 1.6 Cosworth BDA four, 16 valves
- Power
- About 115 hp
- Built
- ~ 1,100
Road car · United Kingdom
4. Ford Escort RS1600
A small family saloon with a racing engine. In 1970 Ford's competition department fitted the Mk1 Escort with the Cosworth BDA, a 1.6-litre four with twin camshafts and sixteen valves, and created the car that dominated rallying for a decade. The road car made about 120 bhp, weighed well under a tonne and had rear-wheel drive and a live axle that could be steered on the throttle by anyone with a little nerve. It was built in small numbers by Ford's Advanced Vehicle Operations. Escorts won the RAC Rally year after year, and a Mk1 won the London to Mexico World Cup Rally in 1970. To a generation of British and European enthusiasts this, and not the Mustang, is what a fast Ford means. It is on our Driver's Cars list for the same reason it is here.
Verdict The fast Ford that the rest of the world grew up on.
BDA stands for Belt Drive, A-type. The cars were built at Ford's Advanced Vehicle Operations at Aveley in Essex.
- Years
- 2005-2006
- Engine
- 5.4-litre supercharged V8
- Power
- 550 hp
- Built
- 4,038
Road car · United States
3. Ford GT (2005)
Ford built it around its centenary, as a road-going tribute to the GT40 that won Le Mans four times in the 1960s. It could have been a styling exercise. Instead Ford's engineers produced one of the best supercars of its time. The GT has a supercharged 5.4-litre V8 with 550 hp behind the seats, an aluminium structure, a six-speed manual and a top speed of 205 mph. It is larger than the GT40 it copies, because people are, and it is far easier to drive than its looks suggest: the steering is clear, the ride is supple and the engine pulls from nothing. Ford built 4,038. The GT40 itself is a racing car and is on our racing lists, not this one. The 2005 GT stands here partly on its behalf, and mostly on its own merits. It is the best road car Ford has made.
Verdict A tribute that became the real thing.
It has a Ricardo six-speed manual gearbox and a top speed of 205 mph.
- Years
- 1964-1973
- Engine
- Six-cylinder or V8
- Built
- 559,451 in 1965
Road car · United States
2. Ford Mustang (1964)
Ford expected to sell 100,000 in the first year and sold more than 400,000. The Mustang was launched in April 1964 at the New York World's Fair, and it was a Falcon underneath: ordinary engines, ordinary suspension, an ordinary price. What Lee Iacocca's team had grasped was that a generation of young buyers wanted a car that looked sporting and could be ordered to suit them, with a six or a V8, as a coupé, convertible or fastback, plain or loaded. The long bonnet and short tail gave a name to a whole class, the pony car, and every American maker had a rival within three years. As a car to drive, the early Mustang is pleasant and no more. As an idea it was the most successful Ford since the Model T, and it has been in production without a break ever since. Six more Mustangs are on this list. All of them begin here.
Verdict The car that invented its own class.
About 22,000 were ordered on the first day.
The best of the 30 · Road car · United States
1. Ford Model T
- Years
- 1908–27
- Engine
- 2.9 four
- Power
- 20 hp
- Built
- More than 15 million
Fifteen million were built between 1908 and 1927, and for part of that time about half the cars in the world were Model Ts. It was simple, light and tough, with a 2.9-litre four-cylinder engine, a two-speed gearbox worked by pedals, and enough ground clearance for roads that were barely roads. Henry Ford's aim was a car his own workers could afford, and the moving assembly line he introduced at Highland Park in 1913 made it possible: the time to build a car fell from more than twelve hours to about an hour and a half, and the price fell with it. It is slow, odd to drive and was for years available only in black. None of that matters. No other car on this list, or any list, changed so many lives. It put farmers, shopkeepers and factory hands on wheels and made the car ordinary. Everything else Ford has built, and much of what everybody else has, follows from it. There was never a serious candidate for first place.
Verdict The car that put the world on wheels.
Its price fell from $850 at launch to under $300 in the 1920s.
What we left off, and why
Lower than you might expect
Shelby GT500 (1967), at 21. The famous name, and a softer car than the GT350 that came first.
Mustang Boss 429, at 23. Rare and valuable, and built to qualify an engine more than to be driven.
Ford GT (2017), at 16. Remarkable engineering with a less than remarkable sound.
Higher than you might expect
Escort RS1600, at 4. See the introduction.
Lotus Cortina, at 8. The car that began the fast Ford.
Bronco (1966), at 13. A simple thing done exactly right.
Fiesta ST, at 20. The cheapest car here to buy, and among the most enjoyable.
Not on the list
Ford GT40. A racing car, and on our lists of the best race cars and endurance cars.
Shelby Cobra. Ford-powered, and not a Ford.
Lincoln Continental and other Lincolns and Mercurys. Separate makes.
Focus RS (Mk3), Escort Mexico, Escort RS1800 and Sierra XR4i. The line of fast European Fords is long and we had room for eleven.
Mustang Mach 1, Bullitt and the later Shelby GT500s. We kept the Mustangs to seven.
Falcon, Fairlane Thunderbolt, Torino and the F-150 Lightning. Good cars that lost out to something better of the same kind.
Crown Victoria, Cortina, Fiesta and Transit. Important Fords, and not what this list is for.Tell us what we got wrong
Questions about this list
What is the best Ford ever made?
The Model T. Ford built 15 million between 1908 and 1927, and it made the car affordable for ordinary people. The best Ford to drive is a different question: we would say the 2005 Ford GT.
Why is the Ford GT40 not on the list?
Because this is a list of road cars and the GT40 is a racing car. It is on our lists of the best race cars and the best endurance racing cars. The 2005 Ford GT, built as a road-going tribute to it, is third here.
What is the best Ford Mustang?
The 1964 original is the most important and is second on this list. The 1965 Shelby GT350 is the most desirable of the classic cars, the Boss 302 is the best of them to drive, and the 2016 Shelby GT350 is the best-driving Mustang of all.
What does RS mean on a Ford?
Rallye Sport. Ford of Europe has used the letters since the late 1960s for its fastest road cars, many of them built so that Ford could go racing or rallying. The Escort RS1600, Sierra RS Cosworth, RS200 and Focus RS all carry them.
Are Shelby Mustangs counted as Fords?
Yes. Shelby American modified cars that Ford built, and they were sold through Ford dealers. The Shelby Cobra is different: it has a Ford engine in a British AC body and chassis, and we do not count it as a Ford.
How we ranked them
We judged each car on what it achieved, how it drives, how it looks and what it changed. Cars that changed the most are at the top, even where they are not the best to drive.
What was eligible
Road cars sold as Fords anywhere in the world, with Shelby Mustangs included. Racing cars, Lincolns and Mercurys were not eligible. We limited the Mustang to seven places.
Where our lists overlap
The Model T and the 1932 V8 are on our list of the 100 best cars. The Escort RS1600 is on our Driver's Cars list, the 2005 and 2017 GTs are on our supercar list, and the 2016 Shelby GT350 is on our sports car list. The RS200 is also on our list of glorious failures.