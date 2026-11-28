Nissan has built two of the most admired names in performance cars, the GT-R and the Z, and for half its history sold most of its cars abroad under another name altogether. This list ranks the thirty best, whichever badge they wore.
What counts
Road cars and trucks sold as Nissans or Datsuns. Datsun was the name Nissan used for its export cars until the early 1980s, so the 240Z and the 510 are here as the Nissans they were. Infiniti is a separate make and is left out. So are the cars built by Prince before it merged with Nissan in 1966, which is why the first Skyline GT is missing.
How we ranked them
On what each car achieved, how it drives, how it looks and what it changed.
Cars most of the world never got
Many of the best Nissans were sold only in Japan. The Skyline GT-R was not officially sold in America until the R35 of 2007, and the Silvia S15, Stagea 260RS, March Super Turbo and Figaro never were. For years they were known abroad through magazines and video games. Now that the older ones can be imported, they are among the most wanted Japanese cars in the world. We have said in each entry where the car was sold.
Six GT-Rs and seven Z cars
Thirteen of the thirty carry one of two badges. That is a fair picture of where Nissan's best work has gone. We have chosen one car to stand for the R33 generation, the Nismo 400R, and we have included both of the short-lived early GT-Rs because the whole story starts with them.
The calls we expect to be argued with
The R32 GT-R first, above the 240Z. The 240Z did more for the company and was sold all over the world. The R32 was the better car and the greater achievement, and our Driver's Cars list has them in the same order.
The R35 at four. It is the last car on our list of the 100 best cars ever made. Among Nissans it is near the top.
The Nismo 400R for the R33. Only 44 were built. It is the version that shows what the car could be.
The Leaf at 17. It is not here for how it drives.
The 280ZX at 28. It outsold the 240Z and was Import Car of the Year. It was also the point at which the Z went soft.
See the full ranking, 1 to 30
|Rank
|The 30 Best Nissan and Datsun Road Cars Ever Made
|Years
|1
|Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32)
|1989–94
|2
|Datsun 240Z
|1969–73
|3
|Nissan Skyline GT-R (KPGC10)
|1969-1972
|4
|Nissan GT-R (R35)
|2007-2025
|5
|Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)
|1999-2002
|6
|Nissan Datsun 510
|1967-1973
|7
|Nissan Datsun Fairlady 2000
|1967-1970
|8
|Nissan 300ZX (Z32)
|1989-2000
|9
|Nissan Silvia (S13)
|1988-1994
|10
|Nissan Fairlady Z432
|1969-1973
|11
|Nissan Nismo 400R (R33)
|1995-1998
|12
|Nissan Skyline GT-R (KPGC110)
|1973
|13
|Nissan Pulsar GTI-R
|1990-1994
|14
|Nissan 350Z
|2002-2009
|15
|Nissan Silvia (S15)
|1999-2002
|16
|Nissan Patrol (60 series)
|1960-1980
|17
|Nissan Leaf (2010)
|From 2010
|18
|Nissan Sentra SE-R (1991)
|1991-1994
|19
|Nissan Maxima (1989)
|1989-1994
|20
|Nissan Figaro
|1991
|21
|Nissan Z (2022)
|From 2022
|22
|Nissan Skyline GTS-R (R31)
|1987
|23
|Nissan Primera (P10)
|1990-1995
|24
|Nissan Stagea 260RS
|1997-2001
|25
|Nissan 370Z Nismo
|2009-2020
|26
|Nissan Hardbody pickup (D21)
|1985-1997
|27
|Nissan March Super Turbo
|1989-1991
|28
|Nissan Datsun 280ZX
|1978-1983
|29
|Nissan Datsun 620 pickup
|1972-1979
|30
|Nissan Datsun Type 11
|1932
30 to 21
30. Nissan Datsun Type 11
1932 · 495 cc four · About 150
The first car sold under the Datsun name, in 1932, with a 495 cc engine. About 150 were sold that year. Nissan took control of the company in 1934. It is here because everything else began with it.
Verdict Where it started.
29. Nissan Datsun 620 pickup
1972-1979 · 1.6 to 2.0-litre four (US) · 96 to 110 hp (US)
The Datsun pickup that America called the Li'l Hustler, built from 1972 to 1979. It gained a long bed in 1975 and the extended King Cab in 1977. It was small and durable, and it built Datsun's name with buyers who would never have looked at a sports car.
Verdict The little truck that built a reputation.
28. Nissan Datsun 280ZX
1978-1983 · 2.8-litre straight six, turbocharged from 1981 · 180 hp (turbo)
The second Z was softer than the 240Z and a sales success. Motor Trend made it Import Car of the Year for 1979, a turbocharged version with 180 hp arrived in 1981, and Paul Newman raced one and appeared in the advertisements. Enthusiasts have never quite forgiven it.
Verdict The Z that chose comfort, and sold.
27. Nissan March Super Turbo
1989-1991 · 930 cc four with supercharger and turbocharger · 110 PS · 10,000
A tiny hatchback with a 930 cc engine that had both a supercharger and a turbocharger, making 110 PS. Nissan built 10,000 from 1989. Few cars so small have been so quick.
Verdict 930 cc, and two ways of forcing air into it.
26. Nissan Hardbody pickup (D21)
1985-1997 · Four-cylinder or 3.0-litre V6
Nissan's compact pickup from 1985, named for its double-wall bed. The King Cab was styled at Nissan's studio in San Diego, and trucks for America were built in Tennessee. It was tough, good-looking and everywhere.
Verdict The compact pickup, done properly.
25. Nissan 370Z Nismo
2009-2020 · 3.7-litre V6 · 350 hp
The 370Z had a shorter wheelbase than the 350Z and a 3.7-litre V6. The Nismo version made 350 hp. Nissan built the 370Z for twelve years, which says something about the car and about the market.
Verdict The Z at its sharpest before the turbos came.
24. Nissan Stagea 260RS
1997-2001 · 2.6-litre twin-turbo straight six (RB26DETT) · 280 PS (official) · About 1,734
An estate car with the engine and four-wheel drive of the Skyline GT-R, built by Nissan's Autech division with a five-speed manual only. About 1,734 were made from 1997 to 2001.
Verdict The GT-R wagon.
23. Nissan Primera (P10)
1990-1995 · 1.6 to 2.0-litre four · 150 PS (2.0 eGT)
A front-wheel-drive family saloon with multi-link front suspension, which Nissan had not used on such a car before. It was built in Britain for Europe and sold in America as the Infiniti G20. It was far better to drive than a car of its kind needed to be.
Verdict The family saloon that could handle.
22. Nissan Skyline GTS-R (R31)
1987 · 2.0-litre turbocharged straight six · 210 PS · 823
The Skyline built to qualify for Group A racing before the GT-R returned: 823 cars in 1987, with a turbocharged 2.0-litre six of 210 PS. Jim Richards drove one for most of his 1990 Australian Touring Car Championship.
Verdict The GT-R's warm-up act.
21. Nissan Z (2022)
From 2022 · 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 · 400 hp
The seventh Z has a 400 hp twin-turbo V6, a six-speed manual and styling that refers back to the 240Z. It is built on a revised version of the 370Z's platform. It is one of the few sports cars left with three pedals and rear-wheel drive at its price.
Verdict An old-school Z for a late hour.
20 to 11
20. Nissan Figaro
1991 · 1.0-litre turbocharged four · 20,073
A small retro convertible launched in 1991 by Nissan's Pike Factory special projects group. It was based on the Micra, with a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine, and came in four colours, one for each season. So many people wanted one that buyers were chosen by lottery, and Nissan built about 20,000. It is the most charming car the company has made.
Verdict Charm, sold by lottery.
Did you know: It came in four colours, one for each season, and buyers were chosen by lottery.
19. Nissan Maxima (1989)
1989-1994 · 3.0-litre V6 · 160 hp; 190 hp (SE from 1992)
Nissan put a sticker in the window reading 4DSC, for four-door sports car, and largely meant it. The third-generation Maxima had a 3.0-litre V6, with 190 hp in the SE from 1992, and handled better than a family saloon needed to. Car and Driver put the SE on its Ten Best list for 1990.
Verdict The four-door sports car.
Did you know: A sticker in the window read 4DSC, for four-door sports car.
18. Nissan Sentra SE-R (1991)
1991-1994 · 2.0-litre twin-cam four · 140 hp
A two-door Sentra with a 2.0-litre twin-cam engine of 140 hp, a limited-slip differential and disc brakes all round. It looked like a rental car and went like a hot hatchback, and it was priced within reach of almost anyone. Enthusiasts thought of it as the Datsun 510's successor.
Verdict The 510's spirit, twenty years on.
Did you know: It has a limited-slip differential and disc brakes on all four wheels.
17. Nissan Leaf (2010)
From 2010 · Electric motor · More than 500,000 by December 2020
Nissan presented it as the world's first mass-market electric car. The Leaf reached customers in December 2010 with an official range of 73 miles, and was European and World Car of the Year for 2011. It was a plain five-door hatchback, which was the point. It was the world's best-selling plug-in electric car until early 2020, and Nissan had sold more than half a million by the end of that year. It is not an enthusiast's car. It is one of the most significant Nissans.
Verdict The electric car, made ordinary.
Did you know: It was European and World Car of the Year for 2011.
16. Nissan Patrol (60 series)
1960-1980 · 4.0-litre straight six
Nissan's rival to the Toyota Land Cruiser. The 60-series Patrol was built from 1960 to 1980 with a 4.0-litre straight six, and Nissan Australia says it was the first vehicle to cross the Simpson Desert. In America it was sold through Datsun dealers from 1962 to 1969, almost the only vehicle there to carry the Nissan name for another decade. In much of the world the Patrol, not the GT-R, is the Nissan people depend on.
Verdict The Nissan that goes where the roads stop.
Did you know: It was sold in America through Datsun dealers from 1962 to 1969.
15. Nissan Silvia (S15)
1999-2002 · 2.0-litre turbocharged four · 250 PS (Spec-R)
The last Silvia, built from 1999 to 2002. The Spec-R had a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine with 250 PS and a six-speed manual. It was sold new only in Japan, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, and it is the most sought-after of the series.
Verdict The last and best Silvia.
Did you know: It was sold new only in Japan, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.
14. Nissan 350Z
2002-2009 · 3.5-litre V6 · 287 hp at launch
After the 300ZX left America in 1996 there was no Z there for six years. Carlos Ghosn announced its return in 2000 as part of Nissan's recovery, and the 350Z went into production in 2002: a two-seat coupé with a 3.5-litre V6 of 287 hp and rear-wheel drive. It was simple and strong. America alone bought about 160,000.
Verdict The Z came back, and it was right.
Did you know: Carlos Ghosn announced it in February 2000 as part of Nissan's recovery.
13. Nissan Pulsar GTI-R
1990-1994 · 2.0-litre turbocharged four, four-wheel drive · 230 PS
A small hatchback with a 230 PS turbocharged engine and four-wheel drive, built so that Nissan could go rallying. It has a large scoop in the bonnet and a wing over the rear window. The works rally programme was abandoned after nine events in 1992 without a win. The road car was a small rocket, and it is the cult choice among fast Nissans.
Verdict A failed rally car and a brilliant road car.
Did you know: The works rally team gave up after nine events in 1992 without a win.
12. Nissan Skyline GT-R (KPGC110)
1973 · 2.0-litre twin-cam straight six (S20) · 160 hp · 197
The second GT-R lasted four months. It used the same S20 engine as the first, in the new Skyline body, and was built from January to April 1973. Then the engine could no longer meet emissions rules, and production stopped at 197 cars. Japanese enthusiasts call it the Kenmeri, after an advertising campaign of the time. The GT-R badge then disappeared for sixteen years.
Verdict The GT-R that barely happened.
Did you know: It was built for four months, from January to April 1973.
11. Nissan Nismo 400R (R33)
1995-1998 · 2.8-litre twin-turbo straight six · 400 hp · 44
The R33 GT-R was the first production car timed under eight minutes at the Nürburgring, by Nissan's own test, and it was better than its reputation as the heavy one of the family. The version to have is the Nismo 400R: a specially built 2.8-litre engine with 400 hp, wider bodywork and stiffer suspension. Nismo planned 100 and built 44. It is the R33 at full strength, and it is our choice to stand for that generation.
Verdict The R33 as it should have been.
Did you know: Nismo planned 100 and built 44.
The top 10
- Years
- 1969-1973
- Engine
- 2.0-litre twin-cam straight six (S20)
- Power
- 160 PS
- Built
- About 420
Road car · Japan
10. Nissan Fairlady Z432
The Fairlady Z with the engine of the Skyline GT-R. The name is the specification: four valves per cylinder, three carburettors, two camshafts. The S20 straight six made 160 PS and turned the Z into something much sharper and rarer than the car America knew. About 420 were built, along with fewer than 50 lightweight Z432R versions with thinner steel and acrylic windows. It is the most valuable Z of all.
Verdict The Z with the GT-R's heart.
The name means four valves per cylinder, three carburettors and two camshafts.
- Years
- 1988-1994
- Engine
- 1.8 or 2.0-litre turbocharged four
Road car · Japan
9. Nissan Silvia (S13)
A light, rear-wheel-drive coupé with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a chassis that liked to go sideways. The S13 Silvia was Japan's Car of the Year in 1988, and a hatchback version was sold as the 180SX. In America it was the 240SX. It was pretty, cheap and well balanced, and in the 1990s it became the car on which the sport of drifting was built. That is also why unmodified ones are now hard to find.
Verdict The car that drifting was built on.
It was Japan's Car of the Year in 1988, and was sold in America as the 240SX.
- Years
- 1989-2000
- Engine
- 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6
- Power
- 300 bhp
Road car · Japan
8. Nissan 300ZX (Z32)
The Z-car reinvented as a technical showpiece. The 300ZX of 1989 was one of the first production cars designed with a supercomputer, and the Twin Turbo version had a 3.0-litre V6 with 300 bhp and four-wheel steering. It was wide, low and smooth. Motor Trend named it Import Car of the Year for 1990, and Car and Driver put it on its Ten Best list seven years in a row. It left America after 1996 and stayed on sale in Japan until 2000.
Verdict The most sophisticated Z.
Car and Driver put it on its Ten Best list seven years running, from 1990 to 1996.
- Years
- 1967-1970
- Engine
- 2.0-litre overhead-cam four
- Power
- 135 hp; 150 hp with the competition package
Road car · Japan
7. Nissan Datsun Fairlady 2000
Before the Z there was the roadster. Datsun had built small open sports cars since the start of the 1960s, and the last and best was the 2000 of 1967: a 2.0-litre overhead-cam four with 135 hp, or 150 with the competition package, and a five-speed gearbox, which was unusual at the time. The 1600 and 2000 roadsters between them won ten national championships in American club racing. It was the car that taught Datsun how to sell sports cars in America, and the 240Z followed directly.
Verdict The roadster that came before the Z.
The Fairlady name, first used in 1960, came from the musical My Fair Lady.
- Years
- 1967-1973
- Engine
- 1.6-litre overhead-cam four
- Power
- 96 hp (US)
Road car · Japan
6. Nissan Datsun 510
A plain saloon with the engineering of a much more expensive car. The Datsun 510, called the Bluebird in Japan, arrived in America in late 1967 with a 1.6-litre overhead-cam engine of 96 hp and, on the saloons, independent suspension at all four wheels. Its engineering was inspired by the BMW 1600, and it cost far less. It was light, tough and easy to tune. John Morton won the Trans-Am 2.5-litre championship in 1971 and 1972 in a 510 prepared by Pete Brock's BRE team. It did for Datsun's saloons what the 240Z did for its sports cars.
Verdict The BMW 1600's ideas, at a Datsun price.
John Morton won the Trans-Am 2.5-litre title in 1971 and 1972 in a 510 run by Pete Brock's BRE team.
- Years
- 1999-2002
- Engine
- 2.6-litre twin-turbo straight six (RB26DETT)
- Power
- 280 PS (official)
- Built
- 11,578
Road car · Japan
5. Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)
The last Skyline GT-R, built from 1999 to 2002, and the one a generation knows from films and video games. It kept the RB26DETT and the four-wheel-drive system, in a shorter body than the R33. The V-Spec added a more advanced version of the four-wheel drive and an active rear differential. Nissan built 11,578. It was never sold new in America, and as each year's cars become old enough to import, prices there have climbed very high.
Verdict The GT-R a generation grew up wanting.
The V-Spec added a more advanced four-wheel-drive system and an active rear differential.
- Years
- 2007-2025
- Engine
- 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6, four-wheel drive
- Power
- 480 PS at launch
- Built
- About 48,000
Road car · Japan
4. Nissan GT-R (R35)
Nissan dropped the Skyline name, kept the idea and went after the world. The GT-R of 2007 had a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6, each one assembled by hand by one of a small group of craftsmen whose name went on the engine, with 480 PS at launch, four-wheel drive and a dual-clutch gearbox. It lapped the Nürburgring faster than cars costing several times as much. It was heavy, clever and brutally effective, and it made its speed available to almost anyone. Nissan built it for eighteen years, ending in August 2025 with the Nismo version at 600 PS. About 48,000 were made. It is on our list of the 100 best cars.
Verdict The supercar-beater, for eighteen years.
Each engine was assembled by hand by one craftsman.
- Years
- 1969-1972
- Engine
- 2.0-litre twin-cam straight six (S20)
- Power
- 160 hp
- Built
- 1,197 hardtops and 832 saloons
Road car · Japan
3. Nissan Skyline GT-R (KPGC10)
The first GT-R. In 1969 Nissan fitted the Skyline saloon with the S20, a 2.0-litre twin-cam straight six of 160 hp. A two-door hardtop followed. Japanese enthusiasts call it the Hakosuka, from the words for box and Skyline. It was built to win touring car races in Japan and did so with a regularity that became a national story: about fifty victories, 49 of them in a row. Nissan built 1,197 hardtops and 832 saloons. It is the root of everything the letters GT-R stand for, and one of the most valuable Japanese cars.
Verdict The original GT-R.
It won about fifty races in Japan, 49 of them in a row.
- Years
- 1969–73
- Engine
- 2.4 straight-six
- Power
- 151 hp
- Built
- ~ 168,600
Road car · Japan
2. Datsun 240Z
The car that made Japan a maker of sports cars. Yutaka Katayama, who ran Nissan in America and was known as Mr K, argued for a proper sports car at a price Americans could afford, and a team under Yoshihiko Matsuo designed it. The 240Z arrived in October 1969 with a 2.4-litre overhead-cam straight six of 151 hp, independent suspension at all four wheels, a long bonnet and a fastback tail. It was as quick as European sports cars costing far more, and it started every morning, which the British sports cars it replaced often did not. Americans bought it in enormous numbers. In Japan it was the Fairlady Z. More than any other car it ended the idea that Japanese cars were only cheap and dependable, and every Z since descends from it. It is on our lists of the best sports cars and the best driver's cars.
Verdict The sports car that changed what Japan meant.
Sold in Japan as the Fairlady Z. It cost $3,526 in America at launch.
The best of the 30 · Road car · Japan
1. Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32)
- Years
- 1989–94
- Engine
- 2.6 twin-turbo straight-six
- Power
- 276 hp
- Built
- ~ 44,000
Nissan revived the GT-R name in 1989 after sixteen years, for one purpose: to win Group A touring car races. The R32 had a 2.6-litre twin-turbocharged straight six, the RB26DETT, officially rated at 280 PS, and a four-wheel-drive system called ATTESA E-TS that ran as rear-wheel drive until the rear tyres began to slip and then sent torque forward. In the Japanese Touring Car Championship it won all 29 races it entered, and the series title every year from 1990 to 1993. It won the Bathurst 1000 in 1991 and 1992, and the Australian magazine Wheels gave it a name that stuck: Godzilla. The road car was sold new only in Japan, 43,937 of them, and was unknown to much of the world until video games and import rules brought it to a new generation. It is fast even now, and it rewards commitment: the harder it is driven, the better the four-wheel drive works. It is on our Driver's Cars list, and it is the car that made the GT-R badge matter everywhere.
Verdict Godzilla.
It won all 29 rounds of the Japanese Touring Car Championship from 1990 to 1993.
What we left off, and why
Lower than you might expect
Datsun 240Z, at 2. First on many lists. Second here to a car that never lost a race in its home championship.
Skyline GT-R (R34), at 5. The most famous GT-R of all outside Japan, behind the three that did more.
Datsun 280ZX, at 28. A big seller, and the least loved Z among enthusiasts.
Higher than you might expect
Datsun 510, at 6. A cheap saloon, above the 300ZX and the Silvia.
Datsun Fairlady 2000, at 7. Little remembered, and the car that made the 240Z possible.
Patrol, at 16. A workhorse among the sports cars.
Figaro, at 20. A fashion item, and a very good one.
Not on the list
Prince Skyline GT of 1964 and the Prince R380. Built before the merger with Nissan.
The standard R33 GT-R. The Nismo 400R stands for it.
R390 GT1 road car and the GT-R50 by Italdesign. A single homologation car and a coachbuilt special.
Infiniti Q45, G35 and the rest. A separate make.
Datsun 260Z and 280Z, 300ZX (Z31) and 240SX. Other versions of cars that are here.
Bluebird SSS, Cedric, Laurel and Cefiro. Loved in Japan, and narrowly missed.
Juke, Qashqai and Rogue. Enormous sellers, and no one's idea of a best.Tell us what we got wrong
Questions about this list
What is the best Nissan ever made?
The Skyline GT-R of 1989, known by its chassis code R32. It won every one of the 29 races it entered in the Japanese Touring Car Championship and two Bathurst 1000s, and earned the nickname Godzilla. The Datsun 240Z is second.
Are Datsun and Nissan the same company?
Yes. Datsun was the name Nissan used on most of its export cars until the early 1980s. Nissan announced in 1981 that it would use the Nissan name worldwide, and the change in America ran from 1982 to 1984.
Which is the best GT-R?
We rank the R32 first, then the original 1969 car, the R35 and the R34. For the R33 generation we chose the Nismo 400R, of which only 44 were built.
Why is the Skyline GT-R called Godzilla?
The Australian magazine Wheels gave the R32 GT-R the name in 1989. The car went on to dominate touring car racing in Australia and Japan, and the name has been used for every GT-R since.
What is the best Z car?
The original Datsun 240Z of 1969, second on this list. The rare Fairlady Z432, which has the engine of the Skyline GT-R, is the most valuable, and the 300ZX of 1989 is the most sophisticated.
How we ranked them
We judged each car on what it achieved, how it drives, how it looks and what it changed.
What was eligible
Road cars and trucks sold as Nissans or Datsuns anywhere in the world. Infiniti, Prince and racing cars were not eligible. One-offs were left out.
Where our lists overlap
The R32 GT-R and the 240Z are on our Driver's Cars list in the same order. The 240Z is on our list of the best sports cars, and the R35 GT-R is on our list of the 100 best cars.