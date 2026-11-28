Nissan has built two of the most admired names in performance cars, the GT-R and the Z, and for half its history sold most of its cars abroad under another name altogether. This list ranks the thirty best, whichever badge they wore.

What counts

Road cars and trucks sold as Nissans or Datsuns. Datsun was the name Nissan used for its export cars until the early 1980s, so the 240Z and the 510 are here as the Nissans they were. Infiniti is a separate make and is left out. So are the cars built by Prince before it merged with Nissan in 1966, which is why the first Skyline GT is missing.

How we ranked them

On what each car achieved, how it drives, how it looks and what it changed.

Cars most of the world never got

Many of the best Nissans were sold only in Japan. The Skyline GT-R was not officially sold in America until the R35 of 2007, and the Silvia S15, Stagea 260RS, March Super Turbo and Figaro never were. For years they were known abroad through magazines and video games. Now that the older ones can be imported, they are among the most wanted Japanese cars in the world. We have said in each entry where the car was sold.

Six GT-Rs and seven Z cars

Thirteen of the thirty carry one of two badges. That is a fair picture of where Nissan's best work has gone. We have chosen one car to stand for the R33 generation, the Nismo 400R, and we have included both of the short-lived early GT-Rs because the whole story starts with them.

The calls we expect to be argued with

The R32 GT-R first, above the 240Z. The 240Z did more for the company and was sold all over the world. The R32 was the better car and the greater achievement, and our Driver's Cars list has them in the same order.

The R35 at four. It is the last car on our list of the 100 best cars ever made. Among Nissans it is near the top.

The Nismo 400R for the R33. Only 44 were built. It is the version that shows what the car could be.

The Leaf at 17. It is not here for how it drives.

The 280ZX at 28. It outsold the 240Z and was Import Car of the Year. It was also the point at which the Z went soft.