This is the list the others have been leading up to. We have ranked the best Ferraris, Porsches and Lamborghinis, the best driver's cars, the best prewar cars and a dozen more. This one puts all of them in a single order with everything else: a hundred road cars, from 1907 to the present, from nine horsepower to a thousand.

There are four tests, weighted equally. What did the car achieve, in sales, in competition or in reputation? How does it drive? How does it look? And what did it change?

A car that is supreme on one test and ordinary on the rest can still rank high. The Model T is here on the strength of the fourth test alone. But the cars at the very top are the ones that score on several at once.

How this fits with our other lists

Where two cars from the same maker appear, they are in the same order as on that maker's list. The F40 is above the 250 GTO here because it is on our Ferrari list, and so on down. The same goes for the prewar cars.

Our list of driver's cars is a different matter. It has one test and this has four. The GMA T.50 is first there and thirty-seventh here, and both are right.

The calls we expect to be argued with

The McLaren F1 is first. It is the only car that is at or near the top on all four tests.

The Mini and the Model T are fifth and sixth, above every Ferrari but one. A quarter of the criterion is what a car changed, and these two changed more than any others.

The Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B is fourth. Few readers will have seen one. It was the best car in the world for a decade and it is as beautiful as anything here.

The Ferrari 458 Speciale is twenty-fifth, above the 288 GTO and the Dino. That follows our Ferrari list, which we described at the time as a gut list. We have kept faith with it and accept that not everyone will.

The Tesla Model S is fiftieth and the only electric car. On what it changed it could be in the top ten. We have ranked on what is already settled.

No maker has more than eight cars. Ferrari has eight and Porsche six. Without a limit the list would have been a supercar catalogue.