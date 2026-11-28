These are the fifty most beautiful cars ever made, ranked on looks alone. Nothing here earns its place by how it drives, what it won or what it is worth.

What we looked for

Proportion first. A beautiful car is right before you get close enough to see the details: the length of the bonnet against the cabin, the height of the roof, where the wheels sit. Then line, the way the eye travels from nose to tail. Then surface and detail. We also asked whether a car has a bad angle. Most do. The cars at the top of this list do not.

We made a distinction between beautiful and striking. Some of the most dramatic cars ever made, the Lamborghini Countach among them, are placed lower here than on our other lists for that reason.

Road cars and racing cars

Most of these are road cars. Five are racing cars, included because leaving the Ferrari 330 P4 or the Jaguar D-type off a list about beauty would be perverse. Where a chassis wore bodies from several coachbuilders, we have said which body we mean.

Who drew them

We have named the designer of each car where we could confirm it, and left the name out where we could not. Car design is usually the work of several people and credit is often argued over, so read each name as the person most responsible and not the only one.

Why so few modern cars

Only five cars here were made after 1990. That is not nostalgia. A modern car has to protect pedestrians, pass crash tests and cool a great deal of machinery, and all of that makes noses higher, pillars thicker and wheels bigger. The designers have not lost their eye. They have lost some of their freedom.

The calls we expect to be argued with

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale first, ahead of the Jaguar E-type. The E-type is the car most people would name, and it is third here. The Alfa is rarer and less familiar, and we think it is the more perfect shape.

The Lamborghini Countach at 21, nineteen places below the Miura. It is astonishing. We do not think it is beautiful in the way the Miura is.

Nine Ferraris. From the late 1950s to the late 1960s Ferrari, Pininfarina and Scaglietti produced a run of cars that nobody has matched.

The Citroën DS at 14, above every Porsche. It is a four-door family car, and it is sculpture.

The 1961 Lincoln Continental and the 1963 Buick Riviera on the list, and no Ferrari F40. Restraint counts for more here than drama.