Ferruccio Lamborghini started building cars in 1963 because he thought he could make a better grand tourer than Ferrari. Within three years his engineers had made something else, the Miura, and within ten the company had made the Countach. Lamborghini has been the maker of the world's most outrageous cars ever since, through several changes of owner and at least one bankruptcy.

This is our pick of the thirty best, counted down from thirty to one.

What counts

Cars that Lamborghini built for customers to own and drive. That means the road cars, from the 350 GT of 1964 to the hybrids on sale now, including the two off-roaders. Lamborghini has little racing history to speak of, so there are no racing cars to leave out.

There is one exception to the road-car rule. The Sesto Elemento was sold for the track only, and it is here anyway, because it is too important to what came after to leave off.

We were sparing with the limited-run specials. Lamborghini has made many in the last fifteen years, most of them existing models with new bodies. The first of them is on the list. The rest are not.

How we ranked them

We weighed four things: what the car achieved, how it drives, how it looks, and what it changed for Lamborghini.

With this maker, looks count for more than usual. A Lamborghini that does not stop people in the street has failed at part of its job, however fast it is. Driving counts for more than it once did, because the best of the modern cars are properly good to drive, and that was not always so.

Rarity and price did not count. Nor did top speed on its own, which Lamborghini has always been happy to quote.

Then we argued. This is a gut list, and the test is whether someone who loves these cars looks at the order and thinks it feels right. Similar cars do not sit side by side, so the Countaches, Diablos and Huracáns are spread out.

How to read this list

We start at thirty and count down. Each car has its years, engine and power, the case for its place, and a one-line verdict. The top ten get the longest treatment. If you want the order without the suspense, the full ranking is in the table below.

The top two could go either way, and we expect to hear about it. Tell us in the comments.