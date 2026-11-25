A remarkably rare piece of modern Mercedes-Benz and McLaren history is heading to auction, as RM Sotheby’s offers the final example of the 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss in its Sealed December sale. With just 32.9 miles recorded since new, distinctive factory specifications, and an extraordinary ownership history.

Produced as the ultimate expression of the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren partnership, the Stirling Moss was limited to just 75 examples. Unveiled in 2009, the model paid tribute to Sir Stirling Moss and his legendary victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia behind the wheel of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR.

Its dramatic design abandoned conventional supercar comforts, removing the roof, windshield, and side windows in favor of an uncompromising open-cockpit driving experience. Underneath its carbon-fiber bodywork sits a 5.4-liter supercharged AMG V8 producing approximately 641 horsepower, paired with an automatic transmission. Performance figures included a claimed 0–62 mph acceleration time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of approximately 220 mph.

Chassis number WDD1999761M900075 is particularly significant as the final Stirling Moss completed by Mercedes-Benz. Finished in December 2009, it was commissioned for the Royal Family of Kuwait and delivered new to Switzerland, where it was registered on March 16, 2010.

Its Fire Opal Red exterior is believed to be unique among Stirling Moss examples. The specification continues inside with matching red Silver Arrow leather upholstery, contrasting yellow stitching, Alutex interior trim, larger driver and passenger seats, and gold-painted brake calipers. Interestingly, this car is also one of only two Stirling Moss examples believed to have been factory-equipped with a stereo.

The car remained with Kuwait’s royal family until 2024, when it passed to its current consignor, becoming only its second private ownership. Before the acquisition, approximately $40,000 was spent on servicing at Stratton Motor Company in the United Kingdom. Following its arrival in the United States, G&K Automotive Services completed its federalization in 2026, allowing it to be road-registered under the applicable Show or Display provisions.

Offered through RM Sotheby’s Sealed December auction, the car carries a valuation in excess of $6 million. Bidding opens November 25 and closes December 2, 2026. With its final-production status, royal provenance, one-off color combination, and virtually delivery-mileage condition, this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss represents an exceptionally unusual opportunity to acquire the ultimate chapter of the Mercedes-Benz–McLaren road-car collaboration.

Source: RM Sotheby’s