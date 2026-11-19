Mercedes-Benz will sell one of its legendary C 111 prototypes for the first time, offering a running 1970 C 111-II through RM Sotheby’s on February 3, 2027, at the Palais du Louvre during Retromobile Paris. Powered by its original four-rotor Wankel engine, the experimental supercar represents an unprecedented opportunity for collectors.

Mercedes-Benz has contractually committed not to sell another C 111 for at least 25 years. Auction proceeds will support the development of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart. No auction estimate was disclosed.

An Original Four-Rotor Mercedes-Benz C 111-II

Known internally as Car 33, the auction vehicle is the third C 111-II constructed. Finished in Weißherbst with gray-and-white houndstooth upholstery, it retains its original 2.4-liter M 950 W 48 four-rotor Wankel engine, installed in August 1970.

Producing a quoted 345 hp (257 kW), the mid-mounted engine enabled the 2,734-pound prototype to reach 186 mph and accelerate from 0–62 mph in 4.8 seconds.

Car 33 served as a factory development vehicle, undergoing fuel-system, temperature and anti-lock braking tests, including testing at Hockenheim. Its experimental ABS is no longer operational.

Provenance and Mechanical Restoration

The prototype entered Mercedes-Benz’s permanent collection in 1975 and has been exhibited at the company’s museum since 2006. Its history also includes a 1971 presentation to renowned conductor Herbert von Karajan and an appearance in the inaugural German edition of Playboy in 1972.

Mercedes-Benz Classic restored Car 33 to running condition in 2024, overhauling its powertrain while preserving its original exterior and interior patina. The car subsequently appeared at the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and recorded 24,766 kilometers in October 2026.

Both its road-going alloy wheels and period magnesium racing wheels are included, although the latter are suitable only for display.

From Experimental Supercar to Record Breaker

Introduced at the 1969 Frankfurt Motor Show, the C 111 combined gullwing doors, fiberglass bodywork and experimental rotary-engine technology. The redesigned C 111-II debuted in Geneva in 1970, but emissions requirements, production costs and the 1973 oil crisis prevented series production.

Later diesel- and V8-powered derivatives established numerous speed records, culminating in the 494-hp C 111-IV’s 251.02-mph circuit world record at Nardò in 1979.

Rarity

Mercedes-Benz constructed just 17 C 111 prototypes, of which 13 remain in its collection. Until now, none has been sold by the manufacturer.

Following the €135 million sale of the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé in 2022 and the €51.155 million W 196 R Streamliner auction in 2025, the C 111-II represents another significant release from Mercedes-Benz’s historic collection.

Technical specifications: C 111-II Car 33, as of 1970

Model C 111-II Year of construction 1970 Internal number 33 Engine Four-rotor Wankel engine Engine type M 950 W 48 Fuel Premium gasoline Displacement 2,400 cc (equivalent to a 4,800 cc reciprocating piston engine) Output 345 hp (257 kW) at 7,700 rpm Torque 289 lb-ft (392 Nm) at 4,000–5,500 rpm Compression ratio 9.3:1 Engine weight 478 lbs (217 kg) Clutch Dual-disc clutch, Fichtel & Sachs MF 215/2 Transmission ZF 5-speed manual transmission DS-25/1 Ratios 1st/2nd/3rd/4th/5th/Reverse (:1) 2.857/1.72/1.21/0.92/0.705/2.86 Final drive ratio (:1) 4.22 Overall gear ratio in 5th gear (:1) 2.975 Wheels (road) 8 J × 15 H, ET 20 Wheels front/rear (racetrack) 10 × 15 H, ET 0 / 13 × 15 H, ET 30 Tires (road) 215/70 VR15 90W TL Michelin XWX Tires front/rear (racetrack) 430/1160 × 15 / 530/1360 × 15 Dunlop CR82 Comp 204 Racing Fuel tank capacity 30.6 gal (116 l) Maximum speed 186 mph (300 km/h) Acceleration 0–62 mph (0–100 km/h) 4.8 sec Wheelbase 103.1 in (2,620 mm) Front/rear track width 55.5/55.3 in (1,410/1,405 mm) Track width with road tires, front/rear 56.9/54.7 in (1,445/1,390 mm) Length × Width × Height 174.8 x 71.9 x 44.1 in (4,440 × 1,825 × 1,120 mm) Curb weight 2,734 lbs (1,240 kg)

Total Chassis Production

# Model Color Chassis First engine Notes 21 “Hobel” (slicer or plane) White, later orange 25294 Three-rotor Wankel engine M 950 First prototype vehicle with a provisional body 22 C 111-I Mother-of-pearl white, later Weißherbst 25385 Three-rotor Wankel engine M 950 The first “proper” C 111; converted to a four-rotor Wankel engine in July 1970 23 C 111-I Mother-of-pearl white, later Weißherbst 25416 Three-rotor Wankel engine M 950 Converted to a four-rotor Wankel engine in June 1970 24 C 111-I Mother-of-pearl white 25416 Three-rotor Wankel engine M 950 Side-impact tests in June 1970 25 C 111-I Weißherbst 25416 Dummy engine IAA exhibition car; fitted with an M 117 V8 engine in July 1970 and a four-rotor Wankel engine in April 1972 26 C 111-I Mother-of-pearl white, later Weißherbst 25447 Four-rotor Wankel engine M 950 First C 111 with a four-rotor Wankel engine 31 C 111-II Weißherbst 25628 Four-rotor Wankel engine M 950 First C 111-II; converted into a diesel record-breaking car in 1975/76; record-breaking run in Nardò in June 1976 32 C 111-II Weißherbst 25628 Dummy engine Exhibition vehicle at the Geneva Motor Show 24a C 111-II Weißherbst 25750 Three-rotor Wankel engine M 950 Replacement for Car 24, built to C 111-II specifications; used for bodywork testing and fitted with a three-rotor Wankel engine; converted to a four-rotor Wankel engine in 1973 33 C 111-II Weißherbst 25781 Four-rotor Wankel engine M 950 Second C 111-II in the test fleet, fitted with a four-rotor Wankel engine 34 C 111-II Weißherbst 25842 Four-rotor Wankel engine M 950 Third C 111-II in the test fleet, fitted with a four-rotor Wankel engine 35 C 111-II Weißherbst 25903 M 116 V8 gas engine Final C 111-II from the original series; converted to a four-rotor Wankel engine in May 1972 and refitted with an M 116 V8 gas engine in 2013/14 36 C 111-II Weißherbst 27576 Four-rotor Wankel engine M 950 First C 111 with a plastic floor assembly 37 C 111-II Weißherbst 27668 Five-cylinder turbodiesel OM 617 A Second C 111 with a plastic floor assembly; originally intended for diesel record-breaking runs, but never used for that purpose 41 C 111-III Metallic silver 28399 Five-cylinder turbodiesel OM 617 A Record-breaking run in Nardò in April 1978; converted into a C 111-IV at the end of 1978; further record-breaking run in Nardò in May 1979 42 C 111-III Metallic silver 28522 Five-cylinder turbodiesel OM 617 A Record-breaking run in Nardò in April 1978 43 C 111-III Metallic silver 28672 Dummy engine C 111-III Exhibition Vehicle

Auction Data

Specification Details Vehicle 1970 Mercedes-Benz C 111-II Internal designation Car 33 Engine 2.4-liter four-rotor Wankel Engine designation M 950 W 48 Power 345 hp (257 kW) Weight 2,734 lbs (1,240 kg) Top speed 186 mph (300 km/h) 0–62 mph 4.8 seconds Bodywork Fiberglass-reinforced plastic Exterior color Weißherbst Fuel capacity 30.6 gallons (116 liters) Odometer 24,766 km, October 2026 Production 17 C 111 prototypes Restoration 2024 Auction date February 3, 2027 Auction house RM Sotheby’s Location Palais du Louvre, Paris Auction estimate Not disclosed

Above contents © 2026 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁