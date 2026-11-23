The 2025 Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale represents an extraordinary fusion of motorsport engineering and road-going performance. Developed from Ferrari’s celebrated SF90 Stradale, this limited-production supercar brings the Italian manufacturer’s exclusive XX racing philosophy to public roads for the first time.

At its heart is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 paired with three electric motors, producing a staggering 1,016 horsepower. Power reaches all four wheels through a sophisticated hybrid system and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Ferrari claims acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.3 seconds, with a top speed approaching 199 mph.

Aerodynamics distinguish the SF90 XX Stradale from its already formidable predecessor. A dramatic fixed rear wing, the first fitted to a road-legal Ferrari since the legendary F50, combines with redesigned air intakes, an aggressive diffuser, and advanced active aerodynamic technology. Together, these enhancements generate exceptional downforce and improve high-speed stability.

Inside, Ferrari emphasizes its racing heritage with lightweight materials, carbon-fiber accents, and a driver-focused cockpit. Advanced electronic controls, including sophisticated torque vectoring and enhanced braking systems, deliver remarkable precision while maintaining everyday usability.

Production is restricted to just 799 coupes worldwide, ensuring exclusivity among Ferrari collectors and performance enthusiasts. Its rarity, technological sophistication, and unmistakable styling reinforce its position among the most desirable modern supercars.

Ultimately, the 2025 Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is more than an exercise in horsepower. It demonstrates Ferrari’s relentless pursuit of automotive excellence, transforming race-developed technology into an exhilarating, street-legal driving experience that pushes the boundaries of modern performance.

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Above contents © 2026 Graham Rahal Performance, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , 🏁