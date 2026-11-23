A landmark in postwar automotive engineering, this 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing is now offered through Broad Private Sales for $1,650,000. This example combines a highly unusual original factory specification, matching-numbers status, documented California ownership, and a substantial mechanical restoration completed in 2025 by Mercedes-Benz Classic Center USA.

The 300 SL traces its origins to the competition-developed W194, which established Mercedes-Benz’s motorsport credentials in 1952 with notable performances at the Mille Miglia, the Grand Prix of Bern, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Its lightweight tubular spaceframe, developed under the direction of Fritz Nallinger, Rudolf Uhlenhaut, and Joseph Müller, required elevated roof-hinged doors, creating the iconic Gullwing silhouette.

Introduced in 1954, the road-going 300 SL Coupe brought race-derived engineering to production. Its 3.0-liter M198 inline-six featured Bosch mechanical direct fuel injection, dry-sump lubrication, and an inclined installation to lower the hood and improve aerodynamic efficiency. Producing approximately 240 horsepower, the Gullwing could reach speeds approaching 161 mph, making it among the fastest production cars of its era. Only 1,400 coupes were built before production concluded in 1957.

Originally delivered to Southern California under commission number 806 344, this Gullwing was finished in Hellblau Metallic over Red leather. The combination was exceptionally rare, with only nine examples finished in this color during 1956 and 67 across the entire production run. Factory documentation confirms special-order paint and upholstery, alongside export-market equipment including English-language instruments, a miles-calibrated speedometer, windshield washer, and chrome-plated disc wheels.

Completed on September 24, 1956, the car arrived in California with just 71 miles recorded. Its known ownership history remained within the state, passing through the hands of Michael Gallagher, Maynard H. Lobell, and John Northcott Jr. before reaching its current owner approximately two years ago. Subsequently refinished in Black over Black leather with blue plaid cloth seat inserts, the car has participated in prestigious driving events, including the Colorado Grand and the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Classic.

In 2025, more than $100,000 was invested in mechanical restoration by Mercedes-Benz Classic Center USA. Work included transmission resealing, flywheel resurfacing, ignition and fuel-system servicing, driveline replacements, comprehensive brake refurbishment, and new Dunlop SP Sport Aquajet tires. The car retains its original chassis, engine, body, front spindles, and transmission, preserving its matching-numbers integrity.

Currently displayed on the Hagerty stand at the inaugural Retromobile New York, this Gullwing represents an opportunity to acquire one of the most celebrated sports cars of the twentieth century. With its rare original specification, factory-supported restoration, and eligibility for prestigious international events, it remains a compelling centerpiece for a serious collection.

Source: Broad Private Sales