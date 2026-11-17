The Porsche Carrera GT remains one of the defining supercars of the early 21st century, combining motorsport-derived engineering with an uncompromising driver-focused philosophy. Originally conceived in 1999 as a potential successor to the 911 GT1, the Carrera GT evolved into a road-going flagship after changes to FIA regulations disrupted Porsche’s original competition ambitions. Unveiled at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show, production ran until May 2006, with just 1,270 examples completed at Porsche’s Leipzig facility.

At its core is a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V10 paired with a six-speed manual transmission, delivering an unmistakable connection between driver and machine. Its carbon-fiber monocoque and subframe, developed with Italy’s ATR Composites Group, provide a lightweight yet exceptionally rigid foundation. Further weight-saving measures include forged magnesium wheels, while an automatically deploying rear wing enhances aerodynamic stability above 70 mph. With a top speed of approximately 205 mph, the Carrera GT remains an extraordinary expression of Porsche engineering.

A 2004 example offered in RM Sotheby’s December 2026 Sealed auction is particularly desirable, carrying an estimated value of $5.5 million to $6.5 million. Finished in Guards Red over a Dark Grey leather interior, it is one of just 42 US-specification Carrera GTs delivered in this color, making it an especially rare configuration. Guards Red accounts for only 80 cars across the model’s entire production run.

Sold new in September 2004, the car has had just two private owners and accumulated only 2,203 miles. It spent most of its life with a single West Coast owner and was regularly maintained by Porsche of Salt Lake City, Utah, according to its accompanying CARFAX report. A matching Dark Grey leather luggage set further complements its original specification.

Its maintenance history includes suspension recall work completed at Champion Porsche in July 2025, when four new tires were also installed. In April 2026, Graham Rahal Performance undertook a comprehensive $88,056.73 service at 2,109 miles. Additional work included new front hood struts, a Bluetooth-enabled radio module, and upgraded Öhlins suspension. The original suspension components accompany the sale. A recent paint inspection confirms original paintwork throughout, while the clutch measures 30.1 mm, indicating substantial remaining service life.

Combining exceptionally low mileage, rare factory colors, documented maintenance, and outstanding originality, this Carrera GT represents a compelling opportunity to acquire one of Porsche’s most celebrated modern supercars. Its subtle mechanical upgrades offer additional usability without compromising its essential character, while the included original components preserve the option of returning it to factory specification.

Source: RM Sotheby’s