A highly desirable 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB short-nose is being offered through Broad Private Sales for €1,900,000 (approximately $2,085,000). One of approximately 250 short-nose, twin-cam examples produced, chassis 07491 combines significant Ferrari engineering heritage with documented provenance, Ferrari Classiche certification, and extensive investment in mechanical maintenance.

Delivered in July 1965 through Crepaldi Automobili in Milan, Italy, chassis 07491 originally left Maranello finished in Grigio Argento over a Pelle Nera interior, complemented by Borrani alloy wheels. Although initially earmarked for export to New York, the factory’s export notation was subsequently cancelled, and the car was delivered to European specifications with kilometer-calibrated instrumentation.

Introduced at the 1964 Paris Salon, the 275 GTB represented a major evolution of Ferrari’s road-going grand tourers. Styled by Pininfarina and bodied by Scaglietti, its elegant proportions and competition-inspired design established an enduring silhouette. Power comes from the 3,286-cc Tipo 213 Colombo V12, featuring three twin-choke Weber carburetors and producing 280 CV at 7,600 rpm.

The model also introduced important engineering developments, including fully independent suspension at all four corners and a five-speed rear transaxle. The latter improved weight distribution and handling, establishing a technical foundation for subsequent Ferrari grand touring models.

According to the accompanying report by renowned Ferrari historian Marcel Massini, the current Belgian custodian acquired the car in 2012, following its arrival in Belgium in 1995. Since 2014, extensive mechanical servicing has been entrusted to Monza NV, the official Ferrari dealer in Belgium, with documented expenditures exceeding €160,000.

Following this work, chassis 07491 underwent Ferrari Classiche inspection. Its coveted Red Book certification, issued in February 2017, confirms the originality of the chassis, bodywork, and transmission, all retaining their factory specifications. Although the engine is not the original factory-installed unit, Ferrari Classiche verified that it is a correct-type, specification-compliant engine and approved it for certification. The original engine, numbered 07491, survives and continues to power another 275 GTB.

Maintained by Ferrari Monza, this example has been regularly enjoyed on prestigious European motoring events, including multiple appearances at the Zoute Grand Prix and Zoute Rally. Its current presentation features the original Grigio Argento exterior, Borrani wheels, and a dark red leather interior.

Combining rare short-nose specification, documented history, substantial mechanical investment, and Ferrari Classiche certification, this 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB represents an especially compelling opportunity to acquire one of Maranello’s most celebrated grand touring berlinettas.

Source: Broad Arrow Private Sales