Few cars capture the excess, drama, and uncompromising design philosophy of the 1980s quite like the Lamborghini Countach 5000 S. A striking example of the iconic Italian supercar is currently up for grabs at RM Sotheby’s Sealed December auction, carrying an estimated value of $900,000 to $1,100,000 and a combination of rarity, distinctive specification, and extensive recent mechanical investment.

Designed by Marcello Gandini at Bertone, the Countach reshaped the supercar landscape with its sharply defined wedge profile, dramatically angled surfaces, pop-up headlights, and signature scissor doors. Its aggressive proportions and theatrical presence made it one of the defining automotive designs of its generation, establishing a visual identity that continues to influence Lamborghini today.

The 5000 S represents an important evolution of the Countach formula, combining the original concept’s radical styling with greater mechanical sophistication and performance. Production was limited to just 321 examples, making it a relatively rare chapter in the model’s development.

This 1983 example is finished in Rosso over Nero, complemented by gold-finished wheels that reinforce its period-correct visual character. The combination is particularly effective against the Countach’s angular bodywork, emphasizing its sharp lines and low, wide stance. Originally delivered to Achilli Motors in Milan on 24 March 1983, the car is believed to have had just two owners from new, adding an appealing degree of continuity to its provenance.

The car’s most significant selling point is its substantial recent investment in mechanical and cosmetic refurbishment. More than $175,000 in specialist service work was reportedly completed in May 2026. The work included attention to the engine, cylinder heads, valves, clutch assembly, flywheel, fuel system, and six Weber carburetors. The cooling system received rebuilt radiators and renewed hoses, while the braking system was refreshed with rebuilt calipers, new pads, and resurfaced discs.

The suspension was also dismantled, refinished, and rebuilt with renewed bushes, joints, seals, and shock absorbers. Cosmetic attention extended to the bumpers, wheel arches, rear decklid, and rear wing, while the original Magneti Marelli ignition control module was replaced with a modern MSD unit.

Source: RM Sotheby’s