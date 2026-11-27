The Ferrari LaFerrari remains one of the defining hypercars of the 2010s, representing a pivotal moment in Maranello’s transition toward electrified performance. One of just 499 coupés built, this exceptionally low-mileage 2014 example is set to headline RM Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week 2026, with an estimated value of $5 million to $5.5 million.

Developed as Ferrari’s successor to the Enzo, the LaFerrari introduced a hybrid powertrain combining a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 with a 120-kW electric motor. The resulting 963 horsepower made it the most powerful production Ferrari of its era, delivering performance that placed it alongside the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder in the celebrated hypercar Holy Trinity.

Its HY-KERS system drew inspiration from Formula 1 energy-recovery technology, supplementing the V12 with instantaneous electric torque to sharpen acceleration and improve power delivery. With a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels, the LaFerrari accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and reaches a claimed top speed exceeding 350 km/h.

The car’s design, penned by Ferrari’s in-house styling team under Flavio Manzoni, departed from the Enzo’s angular proportions in favor of a sculptural, aerodynamic profile. Active aerodynamic elements integrated into the body and underfloor continuously adjust to optimize downforce and efficiency, reinforcing its engineering-led approach.

Chassis 199743 is finished in Rosso Corsa with a contrasting black roof, black five-spoke wheels, and red brake calipers covering carbon-ceramic brakes. Paint-protection film safeguards the exterior, while the cabin stands out for its uncommon black Alcantara upholstery, complemented by red stitching and embroidered Cavallino Rampante motifs.

Originally delivered to Germany and first registered on 14 November 2013, the car has remained sparingly driven. Its service history includes maintenance at authorized Ferrari facilities, most recently a major service in June 2026 at 2,791 kilometers.

In November 2026, Ferrari Emil Frey Sportivo in Munich completed a 202-point inspection, replaced the high-voltage battery, and issued an extended two-year battery warranty. With just 2,940 kilometers recorded, the car is accompanied by its spare key, German-language owner’s manuals, and service book.

Source: RM Sotheby’s