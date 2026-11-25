Offered for sale on Bring a Trailer, this 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster represents one of the most desirable evolutions of Mercedes-Benz’s postwar sports-car legacy. Combining the engineering pedigree of the celebrated Gullwing with open-air driving and meaningful chassis improvements, the Roadster remains among the most iconic collector automobiles of its era.

Introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1957, the 300 SL Roadster brought a more practical interpretation of the coupe’s high-performance formula. Extensive chassis revisions allowed conventional front-hinged doors, roll-down windows, and improved accessibility, while a redesigned single-pivot rear axle significantly reduced the Gullwing’s tendency toward oversteer. Production continued through 1963, with just 1,858 examples built.

Chassis 7500473 was delivered new in the United States and had reached Pennsylvania by the early 1970s. It was acquired in the late 1980s by renowned collector Peter Mullin, who commissioned a comprehensive refurbishment in California during the early 1990s. The car subsequently remained in his ownership for approximately three decades and reportedly participated in rallies and international touring events.

Originally finished in Hellblau, the Roadster was repainted silver before its acquisition by Mullin and refinished again during the refurbishment, which also included re-plating of the brightwork. The current finish exhibits imperfections documented in the auction gallery, providing transparency into its condition. The silver exterior is complemented by chrome-finished 15-inch wheels, polished hubcaps with body-color accents, Michelin XWX tires, US-market lighting, bumper guards, and a dark green convertible top.

Inside, dark green leather upholstery covers the bucket seats, dashboard, door panels, center tunnel, and other cabin surfaces, paired with green square-weave carpeting, an ivory shift knob, roll-up windows, and period VDO instrumentation.

Power comes from the 3.0-liter M198 inline-six featuring Bosch mechanical direct fuel injection, dry-sump lubrication, an aluminum cylinder head, and the competition camshaft that became standard on the Roadster. A dual-point, dual-coil ignition system supports the engine, which is paired with a four-speed manual transmission overhauled during the 1990s refurbishment. Four-wheel independent suspension, a single-pivot rear axle with compensator spring, and servo-assisted finned drum brakes complete the specification.

With significant collector provenance, desirable mechanical configuration, and a long association with one of America’s prominent automotive collections, this 300 SL Roadster offers an opportunity to acquire a landmark Mercedes-Benz with a compelling history.

Source: Bring a Trailer