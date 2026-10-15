Penultimate Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Heads to RM Sotheby’s London Auction

RM Sotheby’s will offer an exceptionally late-production 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster at its London Auction, presenting collectors with an opportunity to acquire one of the final examples of the celebrated W198 series. Chassis number 198.042.10.003257 carries an estimated value of £1.1 million to £1.3 million ($1.5 million to $1.75 million) and stands out for its desirable mechanical specification, preserved originality, and unusual delivery history.

Completed on February 7, 1963, this Roadster was the penultimate example built, with the final car leaving the production line the following day. Although manufactured in 1963, it was invoiced in 1964, making it one of only three Roadsters among the 1,858 produced to be delivered under that model year.

The car benefits from two of the most desirable developments introduced toward the end of 300 SL production: a lightweight aluminum-alloy engine block and four-wheel disc brakes. Its 2,996 cc M198 inline-six features Bosch mechanical fuel injection and delivers approximately 225 horsepower under DIN measurement, paired with a four-speed manual transmission.

These improvements distinguish late-production Roadsters from earlier examples. The alloy block reduces weight over the front axle, while disc brakes provide greater stopping capability. Combined with the Roadster’s revised rear suspension, these changes make the final examples particularly sought after by marque specialists and collectors.

The car retains its factory-correct White exterior over Red leather upholstery. Initially dispatched to Austria, it returned to Stuttgart after remaining unsold and was converted for the North American market. Modifications included sealed-beam headlights, a miles-reading instrument cluster, a Becker Grand Prix radio, and whitewall tires.

Its first documented owner, Robert Lindsay, acquired the car in the United States by February 1964. In 1968, a replacement engine block and pistons were installed. The current engine is an unstamped replacement unit dated October 7, 1965, carrying a tag bearing the original engine number. A specialist inspection in 2024 found the camshaft and cylinder head appeared to be original.

Importantly, the Roadster retains its original chassis, body, gearbox, rear axle, and kingpins. Its subsequent history includes ownership by prominent 300 SL collectors and an extended period with the Smart family in Seattle. A bare-metal respray in 2001 restored its factory color combination, and the car later received recognition at the Kirkland Concours d’Elegance.

Recent specialist work exceeding £20,000 included a new timing chain and rear-axle refurbishment. The car is accompanied by a Mercedes-Benz Classic Certificate, factory hardtop, fitted luggage, owner’s guides, workshop manual, tool kit, jack, spare wheel, and an extensive history file with invoices dating to 1967.

Source: RM Sotheby’s