Mercedes-Benz USA has announced a partnership with P1 Motor Club, naming Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG the Official Automotive Partner of the 650-acre private motorsports community in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The agreement will bring AMG performance vehicles, factory-backed driving instruction and dedicated branded facilities to the club.

The partnership will integrate Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG vehicles into P1’s driving schools, member activities and corporate programs. It also positions the Florida facility as a potential operating base for select AMG Experience programs in the United States.

Mercedes-AMG Fleet to Support P1 Driving Programs

Under the agreement, Mercedes-Benz USA will supply P1 Motor Club with a dedicated fleet covering Mercedes-AMG performance cars, Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles, off-road models and Sprinter vans. The vehicles will support driver training, hospitality, transportation and club operations.

Mercedes-AMG models are expected to become the primary street-car rental vehicles for select P1-managed member, guest and corporate driving programs. The fleet will also support high-performance driving schools, racing instruction, rally and off-road experiences.

AMG Experience Driving Academy Coming to P1

A central element of the partnership is the planned introduction of the complete AMG Experience driving academy curriculum at P1 Motor Club. The lineup includes six programs: Performance, Advanced, Pro, Pro+, Drift and Drift+.

These courses will complement P1’s existing racing schools, performance driving instruction, drift training, rallycross, karting and private coaching. The programs are intended to accommodate drivers ranging from first-time participants to experienced enthusiasts seeking advanced instruction.

P1 is also expected to host select AMG Experience events and activations, expanding access to Mercedes-AMG’s official driver training programs.

Mercedes-Benz Expands Its Presence at P1 Motor Club

Mercedes-Benz USA plans to organize customer driving events, AMG Experience sessions and other activities throughout the year. Dedicated Mercedes-AMG branded facilities will also establish a permanent presence across the P1 campus. Aurora Straus, P1 Motor Club founding partner and professional racing driver, emphasized the connection between the partnership and her own racing experience.

“I spend my race weekends in a Mercedes-AMG, so I know firsthand the engineering and skill that has made them one of the most respected performance brands in the world.”

The partnership gives P1 Motor Club access to a manufacturer-supported vehicle fleet and established AMG driver training programs. For members and visiting enthusiasts, it creates opportunities to experience Mercedes-AMG performance cars in a controlled, professionally instructed environment.

The agreement also expands the potential U.S. footprint of AMG Experience programming through a dedicated private motorsports facility.

Key Facts

Item Confirmed information Partners P1 Motor Club; Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) Official designation Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG: Official Automotive Partner Location Port St. Lucie, Florida Facility size 650 acres Vehicle fleet Mercedes-AMG performance, Mercedes-Benz luxury and off-road models, and Sprinter vans Fleet uses Driving programs, instruction, hospitality, member transportation and operations AMG Experience courses Performance, Advanced, Pro, Pro+, Drift and Drift+ Additional programming Customer drives, corporate events and select AMG Experience activations Facilities Dedicated Mercedes-AMG branded facilities planned P1 representative Aurora Straus, founding partner and professional driver Announcement date Not provided in source Launch date and pricing Not provided in source

Above contents © 2026 P1 Motor Club, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁