Ford has unveiled the 2028 Mustang GTD 1901, a special edition honoring the race car that helped establish Henry Ford’s reputation before the founding of Ford Motor Company. Combining a historically inspired livery with a supercharged V8 producing up to 815 horsepower, the 1901 bridges more than a century of Ford racing history. The 1901 also incorporates several refinements introduced across the 2028 Mustang GTD range, including upgraded interior materials and expanded customization options. Pricing, production numbers and delivery dates have not been disclosed in the announcement.

A Tribute to Henry Ford’s Sweepstakes

The 1901 takes its inspiration from Sweepstakes, the two-cylinder race car Henry Ford drove to victory on a dirt track outside Detroit in 1901. The victory earned Ford $1,000, a glass punch bowl and valuable public recognition.

The original car’s black bodywork and deep red chassis inspired the GTD 1901’s Royal Red exterior, broad offset black racing stripe and bright red centerline. Exposed carbon fiber accents include the front splitter, lower sills, rear diffuser and rear wing, while the performance package comes standard.

2028 Mustang GTD Engine and Performance

The 2028 Mustang GTD retains its supercharged 5.2-liter V8, producing up to 815 hp (826 PS), alongside extensive carbon fiber bodywork and available active aerodynamics. Optional magnesium wheels reduce unsprung weight by 22.8 kg (50.3 pounds) compared with the standard Magnetite aluminum wheels.

Ford has also introduced a new painted racing stripe option, expanding the GTD’s existing customization program.

Upgraded Interior and Reclaimed Fighter Jet Titanium

The 1901 features Mahogany Red leather seats with Race Red stitching, matching seatbelt accents and Mahogany Red suede on the steering wheel. Full-grain leather is now standard across the 2028 GTD range, extending to the instrument panel, inner doors and center console lid.

An optional titanium trim package incorporates 3D-printed metal reclaimed from retired F-22 fighter jet components. The package includes lengthened shift paddles, a redesigned gear selector inspired by the GTD’s shock tower brace and a passenger-side dashboard plaque displaying a partial VIN.

A step in the right direction

The Mustang GTD 1901 connects Ford’s earliest motorsport success with its most technologically advanced factory Mustang. Rather than introducing a separate powertrain, the edition distinguishes itself through historically significant styling, bespoke interior appointments and standard performance equipment.

For enthusiasts and collectors, it represents a tangible connection between the engineering ambitions that helped establish Ford’s reputation in 1901 and the company’s modern high-performance road cars.

Specs

Specification Announced details Manufacturer Ford Motor Company Model Mustang GTD 1901 Model year 2028 Engine Supercharged 5.2-liter V8 Maximum horsepower 815 hp (826 PS) Exterior color Royal Red Racing livery Offset black stripe with Race Red centerline Performance package Standard on 1901 Aerodynamics Available active aerodynamics Magnesium wheels Optional Unsprung weight reduction 22.8 kg (50.3 lbs) Interior Mahogany Red leather Interior stitching Race Red Titanium trim package Optional; reclaimed F-22 fighter jet components WLTP fuel consumption 15.3 L/100 km WLTP CO₂ emissions 349 g/km Pricing Not announced Production numbers Not announced Delivery dates Not announced

Above contents © 2026 Ford Motor Company Inc, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁