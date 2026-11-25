Maserati has marked the 60th anniversary of the original Ghibli’s November 3, 1966 debut at the Turin Motor Show by certifying a 1970 Ghibli SS Coupé preserved by the Maserati family. The certification, issued through Maserati Classiche, recognizes a significant example of the Giugiaro-designed Italian grand tourer.

1970 Maserati Ghibli SS: 335-HP V8 and Five-Speed Manual

Built on November 25, 1970, for the Italian market, chassis AM115/49*1948* features Ghia coachwork, 2+2 seating and a carbureted 4.9-liter V8 producing 335 hp. Paired with a ZF five-speed manual transmission, the engine delivers a claimed top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph).

Originally finished in Oro Longchamps, the coupé now wears Giallo Fly paint while retaining its original black leather interior. Its certification follows an examination of technical specifications, historical documentation and Maserati’s factory archives.

Six Decades of Maserati Ghibli History

Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro at Carrozzeria Ghia, the original Ghibli debuted in 1966 and entered production in 1967. Its low-mounted, dry-sump V8 helped establish the long-hood proportions, while the Spyder arrived in 1969 and the 4.9-liter SS followed in 1970.

Anniversary celebrations include a Maserati Owners Club Italy visit to Modena, featuring a Ghibli Spyder from the Umberto Panini Collection and several historic Quattroporte models.

Why It Matters

Established in 2021, Maserati Classiche provides authenticity certification for qualifying historic vehicles. Documenting this family-owned Ghibli SS helps preserve the provenance of a model that remains central to Maserati’s grand-touring heritage.

Key Facts

The formatted Microsoft Word table includes 17 verified-from-source data fields, including chassis number, engine specifications, transmission, production date, original and current paint colors, and certification.

Specification Details Manufacturer Maserati Model Ghibli SS Coupé Model year 1970 (production date: November 25, 1970) Chassis AM115/49*1948* Original market Italy Coachwork Ghia; 2+2 configuration Designer Giorgetto Giugiaro Engine 4.9-liter carbureted V8 Power 335 hp (manufacturer-stated) Transmission ZF five-speed manual Top speed 280 km/h (174 mph), manufacturer-stated Original exterior Oro Longchamps Current exterior Giallo Fly Interior Original black leather Certification Maserati Classiche Ghibli debut November 3, 1966, Turin Motor Show SS introduction 1970

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