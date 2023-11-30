Car Of The Day: 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S

Ferruccio Lamborghini’s challenge to Ferrari began in 1964 with the 350GT, but it was the introduction of the Miura, often considered the pioneer of the supercar category, that firmly established Lamborghini as a renowned manufacturer of high-end sports cars. Prior to the Miura’s official unveiling at the 1966 Geneva Salon, Lamborghini’s vehicles were admired for their impressive mechanical specifications, yet they seemed to lack a distinct identity. This all changed with the launch of the Miura, which took its name from Don Eduardo Miura, a famous breeder of fighting bulls.

In January 1969, Lamborghini introduced an improved version of the Miura, the P400 S. It was equipped with a more potent engine generating 370bhp and distinguishable by its wider tires compared to its predecessor. Notable enhancements included a quieter transmission, electric windows, improved interior fixtures, leather upholstery, and a redesigned exhaust system, which allowed for a larger luggage compartment.

Approximately 140 P400S units were produced before the arrival of the SV version in 1971. The original P400’s production essentially concluded with the introduction of the ‘S’ variant, with just over 470 of these exceptional vehicles manufactured. The ‘S’ model, however, was even more exclusive, with only 140 examples leaving the factory between 1969 and 1971.

