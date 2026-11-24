Ferrari has unveiled the road-legal 296 Challenge Stradale and track-only 296 Challenge EVO at the 2026 Ferrari Finali Mondiali, held at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain. Developed together, the two cars share a non-hybrid, twin-turbocharged V6 architecture but serve different purposes: the Stradale delivers 670 cv for road and circuit use, while the 700-hp EVO will enter Ferrari Challenge competition in 2027.

The announcement marks a closer technical relationship between Ferrari’s road cars and its one-make racing series. Both weigh a claimed 1,330 kg dry, with development emphasizing aerodynamic efficiency, predictable handling and sustained circuit performance. Pricing and customer availability for the Stradale have not been announced in the supplied information.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale: 670 CV Without Hybrid Assistance

Unlike the hybrid 296 GTB, the Challenge Stradale uses a 2,992 cc, 120-degree twin-turbocharged V6 without electric propulsion. Producing 670 cv at 8,000 rpm and 740 Nm at 6,250 rpm, the engine drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with racing-derived shift strategies.

Ferrari quotes 0–100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, 0–200 km/h in 7.9 seconds and a top speed exceeding 300 km/h. The Stradale also records a claimed 1:18.500 Fiorano lap time, while its 1,330-kg dry weight represents a 140-kg reduction compared with the 296 GTB.

Aerodynamics and Chassis

A fixed rear wing, redesigned underbody, front splitter and vortex generators produce 617 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, a claimed 72% increase over the 296 GTB. The rear wing alone contributes 270 kg at that speed. For additional road-car performance context, see Ferrari sports-car reviews.

The chassis features dedicated suspension geometry, semi-active dampers, ABS Evo and specially developed Pirelli P Zero R and P Zero Trofeo RS tires. Ferrari also offers a more stripped-out cockpit with exposed structural surfaces and a removable, track-only exhaust system.

Ferrari 296 Challenge EVO: 700 HP for the 2027 Season

The 296 Challenge EVO develops 700 hp at 7,500 rpm from its non-hybrid V6, paired with a seven-speed F1 transmission. Compared with the existing 296 Challenge, maximum downforce increases by 12%, while a new Low Drag configuration reduces minimum drag by 4%.

Revised traction control, electronic differential strategies and brake-pedal calibration target greater consistency during extended track sessions. Ferrari reports a 0.8-second improvement at Mugello over the outgoing Challenge car, alongside reduced tire degradation.

The EVO arrives as Ferrari Challenge introduces three rounds featuring 40-minute endurance races in 2027. The new format begins at Mugello during the season’s second event.

Verdict

The 296 Challenge Stradale brings Ferrari’s one-make racing technology into a road-legal, non-hybrid package, while the Challenge EVO advances the competition platform ahead of longer race formats. Together, they emphasize lighter construction, substantial aerodynamic downforce and consistent track performance rather than hybrid-assisted output alone. Related Ferrari performance developments include the 296 Speciale and SF90 XX Stradale.

For related coverage, see Ferrari GT racing, Ferrari track-focused supercars, and Ferrari racing programs.

Specifications

Specification 296 Challenge Stradale 296 Challenge EVO Configuration Road-legal Track-only competition car Engine 2,992 cc 120° twin-turbo V6, non-hybrid 2,992 cc 120° twin-turbo V6, non-hybrid Power 670 cv at 8,000 rpm 700 hp at 7,500 rpm Torque 740 Nm at 6,250 rpm Not stated Transmission 8-speed dual-clutch F1 7-speed F1 Dry weight 1,330 kg 1,330 kg Downforce 617 kg at 250 km/h 12% increase over 296 Challenge 0–100 km/h 2.8 seconds Not stated 0–200 km/h 7.9 seconds Not stated Top speed Over 300 km/h Not stated Lap performance Fiorano 1:18.500 Mugello 0.8 seconds quicker than 296 Challenge Debut Unveiled at 2026 Finali Mondiali Ferrari Challenge 2027 season Price Not announced Not announced

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Above contents © 2026 Ferrari Automobili SpA, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁