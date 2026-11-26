Pagani Automobili has announced the world premiere of the Huayra 70 Anima, the third and final example in its exclusive three-car series, at the 2026 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. The unveiling will also mark the first public gathering of all three Huayra 70 hypercars, accompanied by 40 additional rare Pagani models.

Developed through Pagani’s Grandi Complicazioni program, the Anima combines an 864-hp twin-turbocharged Mercedes-AMG V12 with extensive bespoke detailing, including platinum leaf, diamond dust and custom carbon-fiber finishes. The result is a highly individualized interpretation of the Huayra, emphasizing craftsmanship alongside its substantial performance capabilities.

Pagani Huayra 70 Anima Design and Bespoke Details

The Anima’s exposed carbon-fiber bodywork combines Custom Metallic Light Blue and Custom Inky Blue, both enhanced with diamond dust. A hand-applied platinum-leaf stripe features a manually worked pattern, complemented by a secondary two-tone blue stripe and matching mirror detailing.

Solid-milled aluminum components receive a silver anodized finish, while Inky Blue diamond-cut wheels feature Las Vegas Blue outer rims. Chrome brake calipers, a white ceramic-coated six-pipe exhaust, Tricolore Blue engine-bay components and Argentina Light Blue suspension details complete the exterior treatment.

Inside, beige and milk-colored leather are paired with Loro Piana fabric and Inky Blue exposed carbon fiber. The steering wheel and manual gear knob feature Metallic Light Blue and diamond-dust finishes, while graphics reference the flags of Argentina and Las Vegas.

Pagani Huayra 70 Anima Engine and Performance

Power comes from a Mercedes-AMG-developed 5,980-cc twin-turbocharged V12 producing 864 hp (635 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 1,100 Nm of torque between 2,800 and 5,900 rpm. A seven-speed Pagani by Xtrac manual gearbox sends power to the rear wheels through an electromechanical self-locking differential.

The carbon-composite monocoque incorporates Carbon-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62, with chrome-molybdenum steel subframes. Double-wishbone suspension, electronically adjustable interconnected dampers, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires support an electronically limited top speed of 350 km/h (217.5 mph).

Three Huayra 70 Hypercars at Wynn Las Vegas

The Huayra 70 series belongs to Pagani’s Grandi Complicazioni division, which develops one-off and limited-production vehicles around individual customer requirements. Designer Lorenzo Kerkoc said the Anima’s customization process lasted more than a year, drawing inspiration from its owner’s childhood ambition to create a car with Horacio Pagani.

Pagani’s second consecutive appearance at Concours at Wynn Las Vegas will bring the complete trio together for the first time. The manufacturer has not disclosed pricing for the Anima or the other Huayra 70 examples.

The Verdict

With just three Huayra 70 automobiles announced, the series illustrates how Pagani’s Grandi Complicazioni program extends beyond conventional customization. The Anima combines distinctive materials, owner-specific design references and a powerful V12 drivetrain, making the complete trio’s first gathering a notable occasion for Pagani collectors and enthusiasts.

Facts

Specification Details Manufacturer Pagani Automobili Model Huayra 70 Anima Production series Three Huayra 70 automobiles Engine 5,980-cc twin-turbocharged Mercedes-AMG V12 Maximum power 864 hp (635 kW) at 6,000 rpm Maximum torque 1,100 Nm at 2,800–5,900 rpm Transmission Seven-speed Pagani by Xtrac manual Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Top speed 350 km/h (217.5 mph), electronically limited Chassis Carbon-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 Brakes Brembo carbon-ceramic, 398 mm front / 380 mm rear Tires Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R World premiere 2026 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas Price Not announced

Above contents © 2026 Pagani Automobili S.p.A, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁