1965 Ferrari 275 GTS With Matching Numbers to Cross Auction Block

This 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS by Pininfarina represents a defining chapter in Ferrari’s evolution from competition-focused engineering toward sophisticated grand touring performance. One of just 200 examples produced, this rare open-top V12 sports car is being offered by RM Sotheby’s at The London Auction 2026, with an estimated value of £1 million to £1.5 million ($1.35 million to $2.05 million).

Introduced at the 1964 Paris Salon alongside the 275 GTB, the 275 GTS adopted a more restrained, elegant interpretation of Ferrari’s sporting identity. Pininfarina designed and built the convertible body, featuring exposed headlamps, sculpted front fenders with triple louvers, a tapered rear profile, and traditional Borrani wire wheels. Its steel body incorporated aluminum doors, bonnet, and boot lid.

Beneath the elegant exterior sits a 3,286cc Colombo 60-degree V12 producing approximately 260 bhp at 7,000 rpm. Power is delivered through a five-speed manual transaxle, which helps distribute mass between the axles. Independent suspension at all four corners and four-wheel disc brakes complete a chassis engineered to balance responsive handling with long-distance touring comfort. Only 200 275 GTS examples were built over approximately 18 months, making the model considerably rarer than its closed GTB counterpart.

The auction car, chassis number 07293, is the 61st 275 GTS produced and the seventh of just 19 right-hand-drive examples. Delivered new to the United Kingdom through Maranello Concessionaires in July 1965, it retains its factory-correct Rosso Cina exterior over Pelle Beige Connolly leather upholstery.

Its ownership history is documented from new, beginning with its first recorded owner, Charles Lucas, in 1965. The Ferrari subsequently passed through several British collectors before entering the collection of Joseph Fung, who commissioned a comprehensive restoration by California-based European Auto Restoration in 1994 and 1995. The work is supported by four photographic albums and dated correspondence. A subsequent concours-standard restoration was undertaken by Brick Kiln Group in Wantage, while the engine was rebuilt by Chris Holley and the Light Car Company in the early 2000s.

Ferrari Classiche certified chassis 07293 in April 2010, and the car is accompanied by its important Red Book, confirming its matching-numbers chassis, engine, and gearbox. Additional documentation includes a history report by Ferrari marque specialist Marcel Massini, period-related books and manuals, and a leather tool roll.

The current consignor acquired the car in 2012 and has added approximately 1,000 miles during ownership. More recently, Joe Macari Classics of London serviced the Ferrari in October 2025, fitting four new Michelin tires and overhauling the radiator.

Source: RM Sotheby’s