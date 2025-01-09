1965 Ferrari 275 GTB

Iconic

If there were ever a classic grand tourer sports car to dream about owning, the Ferrari 275 GTB would be hard to beat. Produced by Ferrari between 1964 and 1968, it is regarded as one of the most iconic shapes to ever be produced in Italy. It was introduced at the 1964 Paris Motor Show, succeeding the Ferrari 250 series, specifically the legendary Ferrari 250 GT Lusso and 250 GT SWB Berlinetta.

Penned by Pininfarina

The 275 GTB marked a significant evolution in Ferrari’s design and engineering approach, introducing advanced features for the time. The car was designed by Pininfarina, with Sergio Scaglietti’s workshop responsible for crafting its stunning bodywork. Pininfarina’s design blended elegance and aggression, characterized by long flowing lines, a low-slung stance, and distinctive features like the pronounced front grille and muscular rear haunches.

Not just a pretty face

The 275 GTB was the first Ferrari road car to feature a transaxle layout, pairing the gearbox with the rear axle for improved weight distribution and handling. Powered by a 3.3-liter Colombo V12 engine, it delivered exceptional performance, achieving speeds over 150 mph. The model was later developed into more refined iterations, including the 275 GTB/4, solidifying its legacy as one of Ferrari’s most celebrated cars.

Rally Tested

In January 1966, a prototype 275 GTB was entered in the 35th annual Monte Carlo Rally. The entry was submitted by Scuderia Sant’Ambroeus, a Milan-based racing team co-founded in 1951 by Eugenio Dragoni. While the Ferrari 275 GTB was not an official factory entry, it received support from Ferrari’s assistenza trucks.

Sporting race number 43, the 275 GTB set off with Giorgio Pianta behind the wheel and Roberto Lippi navigating. Unfortunately, driveline issues forced the car to retire near Nyons, cutting its journey short despite its strong performance up to that point, due impart by its very balanced chassis.

Track duties

While known for its touring comfort, it was, and will forever be, a performance car. Hence, it’s no surprise that the 275 GTB competed successfully in endurance racing and rally events, leveraging its advanced transaxle design and potent V12 engine.

One of the 275 GTB’s most notable achievements came at the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans, where a privately entered 275 GTB claimed victory in the GT class, 3rd overall. Driven by Willy Mairesse and Jean Blaton, the car demonstrated its reliability and performance over grueling endurance conditions, beating formidable competition from other entrants.

Getting dirty

The 275 GTB also rallied, with standout performances in prestigious events like the Monte Carlo Rally. While a V12 car isn’t light, it’s balanced handling and torquey Colombo V12 made it a strong choice for for certain legs. One of its most celebrated rally outings was in the hands of driver Luciano Conti, who achieved success in Italian rally events, proving the car’s versatility.

Exquisite example available

Very rare 275 GTB, one of only 248 Series I produced, finished in the iconic color combination of Giallo with a Pelle Nera leather interior. As the 136th built in the series, it was initially equipped with three Weber carburetors, coachwork by Carrozzeria Scaglietti, and leather seats. The Giallo paintwork is in exceptional condition, with excellent gaps and panel fit. The upholstery is in beautiful condition with a VDM 3-spoke wooden-rimmed steering wheel, Veglia instrumentation, and a fire extinguisher. The Borrani RW 4039 7” x 14” alloy wire wheels are mounted to Michelin XWX 205 70 VR14 tires.

No. 07221 was originally delivered by an Italian dealer, V. Antonlini Ossi, to its first owner in Forli, Italy, on May 25, 1966. From 1966 to 1969, the Ferrari Factory Assitenza Clienti in Modena provided service and maintenance to the automobile. According to the documented history report created by Marcel Massini, the 275GTB was exported to California during the 1970s and subsequently passed through a few collectors in Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio. 1977, the driveline was rebuilt, and the 275 was painted yellow. Jim Southard advertised it for sale in the Ferrari Market Letter, Volume 3 Number 19, in September 1978 and sold it to Carl Hale in Oklahoma City. In March 1983, Marvin Newman advertised it in the Robb Report magazine. Later, he consigned the vehicle to the European Motor Car Stable, which sold it to Cesare DeFeo in Mt. Vernon, New York.

Under DeFeo’s ownership, the 275GTB was among an extensive collection of prestigious Italian cars and was occasionally driven and well-maintained. In 2010, the 275 participated in the Westchester Concorso d’ Eleganza. After nearly 31 years of ownership by Cesare DeFeo, European Collectibles was offered the opportunity to purchase the vehicle, and in 2015, the 275 was sold to a local collector in Southern California. Upon acquiring the automobile, the current owner commissioned European Collectibles to perform a bare metal respray to Giallo, which included a comprehensive undercarriage detail. A noted marque specialist, Brooke Betz was commissioned to perform the following: replace the oil temperature sender, rebuild the mechanical fuel pump, and rebuild the water pump.

Ownership History

1966-1975 – Immobiliare Massino S.p.A.

1975-1976 – Jim Southard

1976-1977 -James Taylor

1977 – FAF Motorcars (Dealer)

1977 – International Motors (Dealer)

1977-1978 – David G. Seibert

1978-1978 – Jim Southard

1978-1978 – Carl Hale

1978-1980 – Leo Gephart

1981-1983 – Marvin Newman

1983-1983 – European Motor Car Stable

1983-2015 – Cesare De Feo

2015-2024 – Current Owner

It is powered by a numbers-matching 3.3L tri-carb V12 engine producing 280hp paired to a period-correct manual 5-speed transmission. Offered with the 275 Ferrari GTS/GTB Parts Catalogue, 275 GTS/GTB owner’s manual, 2018 Ferrari Classiche certification – Red Book, Classiche maintenance booklet, 2015 Massini Report, tool roll, spare wheel, and recent service history. This matching-number 275 GTB short-nose is a stunning example, ideal for Ferrari club events, Concours, or any of many vintage rallies.

a Ferrari 275 GTB prototype, specifically chassis number 06003, competed and finished in the Monte Carlo Rally, making it the only known 275 GTB to complete a rally event; it was modified with special rally equipment including additional lights, reinforced glass, and a locking differential, and was driven by Giorgio Pianta.

Above content © 2025 edited by Rex McAfee. Images © 2024 European Collectibles.

