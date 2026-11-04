Unique Four-Seat Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 Goes to Auction

The 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8, widely regarded as one of the ultimate road-going expressions of the air-cooled 911, is set to cross the auction block at RM Sotheby’s upcoming Munich auction in November. With an estimate reaching approximately $1.5 million, this exceptionally rare example combines motorsport-derived engineering, remarkable factory provenance, and an unusual bespoke specification that reportedly makes it unique among the 55 examples produced.

Developed to homologate the 964-generation 911 RSR race car, the Carrera RS 3.8 represented a significant evolution of Porsche’s already focused Carrera RS. Its naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six produces 300 hp, delivered to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. Enhanced suspension, lightweight construction, aerodynamic modifications, and distinctive 18-inch Speedline split-rim wheels established the model as one of the most capable performance 911s of its era.

Finished in iconic Speed Yellow over black leather with grey inserts, this example features an extraordinary detail: factory-reinstalled rear seats with three-point seatbelts. Specially requested by its original owner, the configuration reportedly makes it the only Carrera RS 3.8 equipped to accommodate four occupants.

‘The Speed Yellow treatment extends to the seatbelts, door pulls, and front bucket-seat shells, creating a distinctive factory-commissioned appearance. Additional equipment includes a locking differential, driver and passenger airbags, and an extended 92-liter fuel tank.

Ordered through Porsche Customer Racing Manager and marque historian Jürgen Barth, the car was invoiced through Porsche Centre Nuremberg on December 12, 1993. Configured for the German market with the C00 country code, it was collected directly from Porsche’s Weissach facility by its sole owner on March 9, 1994.

Its matching-numbers engine underwent two significant rebuilds, including a comprehensive overhaul around 2005 supervised by Helmut Pietsch, then Head of Engine Technology at Porsche Plant 1. A subsequent dynamometer test recorded an impressive 324 PS. Factory inspections continued through October 2006, followed by maintenance at Kurt Ecke Motorsport, with the latest service completed in July 2025.

Showing 185,440 kilometers, the Carrera RS 3.8 comes with its original exhaust, coilover suspension, spare wheel, tool roll, owner’s documentation, and a copy of the definitive Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 book.

SOurce: RM Sotheby’s