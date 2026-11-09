Speed Yellow 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo S Lightweight Could Fetch $1.15 Million

The air-cooled Porsche 911 has produced some of the most desirable performance cars in automotive history, but few combine motorsport engineering, rarity, and exclusivity quite like the 964-generation 911 Turbo S Lightweight. One of just 86 examples built, this exceptionally rare 1992 Porsche is heading to RM Sotheby’s Munich auction with an estimated value of €800,000–€1,000,000 ($950,000–$1,150,000).

Developed by Porsche’s Exclusive department, the 964-generation Turbo S Lightweight was conceived as a road-going counterpart to the Porsche race car that secured the 1991 IMSA Supercar Championship in the United States. Reportedly the first model developed and built entirely in-house by Porsche’s Exclusive customization programme, it represented an ambitious factory effort to translate competition-focused engineering into a road-legal package.

Power comes from a heavily revised 3.3-liter turbocharged flat-six, featuring a more efficient KKK turbocharger, larger fuel injectors, and more aggressive camshafts. These modifications increased output to 375 hp, delivered to the rear wheels through a five-speed Getrag manual transmission. Weight reduction was equally significant. Porsche removed the power steering, air conditioning, rear seats, and extensive sound-deadening material, among other components, reducing kerb weight by more than 180 kilograms compared with the standard Turbo S.

The example offered, chassis number 479021, is among the 67 left-hand-drive cars produced. Originally ordered by a Porsche VIP client, it was completed in September 1992 for the German market in Paint-to-Sample Speed Yellow, complemented by a three-tone Interior-to-Sample cabin featuring black leather upholstery with yellow and grey accents. Additional equipment includes an onboard computer, limited-slip differential, and 18-inch Speedline split-rim wheels.

Delivered to Germany in December 1992 before being registered in Spain the following year, the car has remained under single-family ownership since 1993. Its history is supported by Porsche España service-book stamps and multiple Spanish ITV technical inspections.

The odometer displayed 30,933 kilometres at cataloguing, with most accumulated during the first decade of ownership. Although subsequently driven sparingly, the Porsche has been maintained in running condition. In October 2026, it was inspected by Porsche Classic Center Gelderland, with the accompanying report confirming the presence of its matching-numbers engine and gearbox.

Offered with its owner’s guide folio and supporting documentation, this Turbo S Lightweight represents a particularly compelling opportunity to acquire one of Porsche’s most exclusive air-cooled performance specials.

Source: RM Sotheby’s