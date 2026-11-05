FOR SALE: 1981 Rolls-Royce Corniche I “Split Window” Coupé by Jay Ahr

A striking interpretation of one of Rolls-Royce’s most recognizable grand tourers, this 1981 Rolls-Royce Corniche I “Split Window” Coupé by Jay Ahr is now offered for sale through RM Sotheby’s. Designated RR12, the extensively transformed example represents the first automotive application of Belgian designer Jonathan Riss’s Jay Ahr philosophy, bringing couture craftsmanship, contemporary engineering, and automotive heritage together in a highly individual creation.

Known for transforming iconic luxury objects, Jay Ahr has extended its design philosophy into the automotive world through Ahrsenal, an Atelier Mécanique established near the designer’s home in Hong Kong. The initiative brings together artisans, engineers, mechanics, historians, and designers to reinterpret significant automobiles through meticulous restoration and bespoke modification.

Each transformation requires more than a year of work, with attention extending from major mechanical assemblies to the smallest components. Rather than simply modernizing the original vehicle, the process seeks to preserve its defining character while elevating its craftsmanship and visual presence. RR12 embodies this philosophy, treating the Corniche as both a functional automobile and a sculptural design object. The most significant exterior modification is its custom-engineered split-window rear roof, an unconventional design feature that fundamentally distinguishes RR12 from the standard Corniche Coupé while retaining its recognizable British grand-touring proportions.

Finished in metallic silver, the bodywork incorporates a reimagined bonnet with distinctive louvers, repeated across the rear three-quarter panels. Integrated side indicators and parking lights, redesigned mirrors, and bespoke exterior branding further distinguish the car. The carefully developed bodywork and layered paint finish emphasize depth, surface definition, and craftsmanship.

Inside, the car features Jay Ahr’s “Cockpit Act III” design concept, combining full black leather upholstery with a more architectural, driver-focused environment. Redesigned seats adopt lighter, more sculptural forms, while modernized instruments replace the original gauges. The luggage compartment receives equally considered treatment, featuring vertical aluminum protective bars, full leather lining, and a distinctive embroidered Jay Ahr leather imprint on the trunk lid. The broader design philosophy draws inspiration from influential twentieth-century furniture and interior designers, creating a cabin that bridges automotive heritage and collectible design.

Under the bonnet, RR12 retains the correct-type 6.75-liter Rolls-Royce V8, estimated to produce approximately 250 horsepower, paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Its mechanical components have been comprehensively restored and upgraded to improve reliability and performance while preserving the model’s original mechanical character.

Based on a North American-specification Corniche I Coupé, this bespoke creation is currently located in Los Angeles, making it particularly suitable for a prospective American collector. More than a conventional restoration or coachbuilt customization, RR12 demonstrates how the Corniche’s enduring elegance can serve as the foundation for an entirely new design statement.

Source: RM Sotheby’s