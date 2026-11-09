FOR SALE: 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Touring

A particularly desirable example of Porsche’s legendary Carrera RS 2.7 is being offered for sale through Broad Arrow Private Sales. This 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Touring, chassis number 9113600312, combines first-series homologation significance, matching-numbers mechanicals, documented German ownership, and a comprehensive bare-metal restoration. One of just 500 first-series examples produced to satisfy FIA Group 4 homologation requirements, it represents an especially compelling opportunity for collectors seeking an authentic early RS.

Introduced in 1972, the Carrera RS 2.7 was developed to provide Porsche’s Customer Sport Department with a competitive foundation for international GT racing. Porsche initially planned production around the FIA’s 500-car Group 4 requirement, with each car first completed in lightweight RSH homologation specification before customers could select either the stripped M471 Sport or more road-oriented M472 Touring configuration. Strong demand ultimately extended production to 1,580 examples.

Completed on January 1, 1973, chassis 0312 belongs to this coveted first production series. Its early construction incorporated thinner 0.8 mm steel body panels, saving approximately 9.5 kilograms compared with standard 911 bodywork, alongside a forged aluminum front axle subframe member and additional chassis and suspension reinforcements. Originally delivered through Porsche Gottfried Schultz in Ratingen-Lintorf, Germany, it left the factory finished in Light Yellow over Black leatherette, complemented by optional corduroy Recaro sport seats and a limited-slip differential.

The car retains a documented German ownership history dating to its original delivery, supported by its original Fahrzeugbrief and historical sales documentation. During the mid-1970s, it was modified to resemble the subsequent 1974 RS 3.0 and repainted in Light Blue Metallic. Following several ownership changes, the current restoration project began after its acquisition in 2012.

Over five years, the Porsche underwent an extensive, photo-documented restoration under the guidance of specialist Stefan Roitmayer. The body was stripped to bare metal, repaired where necessary, refinished in its original Light Yellow, and reunited with comprehensively restored mechanical, electrical, suspension, and interior components. Numerous new-old-stock parts were sourced to ensure an appropriately authentic finish. Completed in 2016, the restoration returned the car to its original factory specification.

Crucially, pre-restoration photographs document its original chassis and production-number stampings, while the matching-numbers 2.7-liter 911/83 flat-six and 915/08 five-speed manual transmission remain with the car. Its provenance is further supported by a Porsche-issued Zertifikat and documentation in Carrera RS Das Buch.

This exceptionally documented Carrera RS 2.7 Touring will also be presented at Techno Classica Salon 2026 at Messe Dortmund. Combining first-series homologation credentials, original mechanical identity, and a carefully executed restoration, chassis 0312 stands as a significant example of the model that established the Carrera RS as one of Porsche’s most influential road-going sports cars.

Source: Broad Arrow Private Sales