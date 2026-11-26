The Elan of 1962 is a small open two-seater with a fibreglass body on a steel backbone chassis, a frame shaped like a tuning fork that carries the engine at one end and the rear suspension at the other. Ron Hickman led the design. The engine is a Ford block with a Lotus twin-cam head, the suspension is independent all round, the headlamps pop up, and the whole car weighs about 1,500 lb.

None of that explains what it is like. The Elan rides softly, which was unusual for a sports car then and is still unusual now, and it changes direction with almost no effort from the driver. The steering is light and exact. It needs very little road and very little power to be driven quickly, and it flatters whoever is at the wheel.

Lotus built about 12,000 before 1973. Mazda is said to have measured one when it designed the MX-5, and Gordon Murray has named its steering as the standard he was aiming at with the McLaren F1. It is first because every light sports car made since has been judged against it, and most have lost.

Verdict The small sports car that set the standard for all the others.