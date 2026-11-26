McLaren was a racing team for almost thirty years before it sold a road car, and it has been a car maker in the usual sense only since 2011. In that short time it has built more good mid-engined cars than anyone except Ferrari. Nearly all of them share a formula: a carbon-fibre tub, an engine behind the driver and as little weight as the rules allow.

What counts

Cars McLaren sold to customers. That means the road cars, from Bruce McLaren's own M6GT of 1969 to the W1, and three track-only cars the factory sold alongside them: the P1 GTR, the Senna GTR and the Solus GT. We also counted the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, which was built at Woking, and the P1 LM, which was converted by Lanzante. Formula One cars, Can-Am cars and the F1 GTR are racing cars and are left out.

How we ranked them

Four questions, in this order of weight: what the car achieved, how it drives, how it looks, and what it changed for McLaren. With McLaren the second question counts for a great deal, because the cars are close in specification and far apart in feel.

How to read this list

The list counts down from thirty to one. The top ten have the longest entries, the next ten are shorter and the last ten are brief. Open versions are counted with their coupés. The last few places go to very small runs, because McLaren's road-car history is short and we wanted thirty.