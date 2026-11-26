BMW began with aircraft engines and motorcycles, and came to cars late. It nearly went under in 1959, when the shareholders came within a vote of selling the company to Mercedes. What saved it was a plain four-door saloon. What made it famous was what its engineers did to that saloon and its descendants at weekends.

This is our pick of the thirty best BMW road cars, counted down from thirty to one.

What counts

Road cars that BMW built and sold, from the 328 of 1936 to cars on sale now. The homologation specials are in, because they were sold to the public: the 3.0 CSL and the first M3 were built so that BMW could race, and anyone could buy one.

Racing cars are out. The M1 Procar, the racing CSLs and the Le Mans winner of 1999 are for another list. So are the cars of Alpina and the other tuners, however good.

How we ranked them

We weighed four things: what the car achieved, how it drives, how it looks, and what it changed for BMW.

With this maker, driving counts for more than usual. BMW built its name on cars that are good to drive before they are anything else, and the best of them are small or medium-sized saloons and coupés with a great engine and rear-wheel drive. That is why the list is led by a four-cylinder saloon and not by the supercar.

Eighteen of the thirty wear an M badge. We tried to keep that number down and could not do it honestly. We did make room for the cars that kept the company alive, which is why a bubble car and a family saloon are here.

Then we argued. This is a gut list, and the test is whether someone who knows BMWs looks at the order and thinks it feels right. Similar cars do not sit side by side, so the M3s and M5s are spread out.

How to read this list

We start at thirty and count down. Each car has its years, engine and power, the case for its place, and a one-line verdict. The top ten get the longest treatment. If you want the order without the suspense, the full ranking is in the table below.

Tell us what we got wrong in the comments.