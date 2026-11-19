Lamborghini has unveiled the Temerario Spyder in Los Angeles, introducing the first retractable hardtop fitted to a Lamborghini Spyder. Making its global debut on November 18, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the open-top supercar retains the coupe’s 907-hp hybrid powertrain and 10,000-rpm redline.

The Temerario Spyder represents a significant engineering milestone for Lamborghini, combining a new roof mechanism with a claimed top speed of 213 mph. Pricing and delivery dates were not disclosed in the announcement.

Lamborghini Temerario Spyder Engine and Performance

The Temerario Spyder pairs a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with three axial-flux electric motors, producing a combined 920 CV (907 hp). Lamborghini claims its 10,000-rpm maximum engine speed is the highest of any series-production, turbocharged, open-top super sports car.

Acceleration from 0–62 mph takes a claimed 2.8 seconds, with 124 mph arriving in 7.3 seconds. An optional lightweight titanium exhaust developed by Akrapovič is available through Lamborghini’s accessories program.

Lamborghini’s First Spyder Retractable Hardtop

The fully electric retractable hardtop incorporates a patented mechanism characterized by its vertical roof movement. An electronically adjustable rear window allows occupants to regulate wind protection and engine sound, while integrated neck warmers offer three temperature settings for cooler-weather driving.

Global Debut in Los Angeles

The unveiling took place on the Dolby Family Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, with Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann, Chief Technical Officer Fermín Soneira and Design Director Mitja Borkert among the executives attending.

“The United States is Lamborghini’s largest market worldwide, with California playing a significant role in our success,” said Winkelmann. “Southern California is one of our leading markets for open-top super sports cars, making Los Angeles a natural choice for the global debut of the Temerario Spyder.”

The Verdict

Arriving 50 years after the introduction of the Lamborghini Silhouette in 1976, the Temerario Spyder marks a new chapter in the manufacturer’s open-top history. Its combination of retractable hardtop technology and the coupe’s high-revving hybrid V8 establishes a new technical direction for Lamborghini’s convertible supercars.

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Facts

Specification Lamborghini Temerario Spyder Global debut November 18, 2026 Engine 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 Electric motors Three axial-flux motors Combined output 920 CV / 677 kW / 907 hp Maximum engine speed 10,000 rpm 0–62 mph 2.8 seconds 0–124 mph 7.3 seconds Top speed 213 mph (343 km/h) Roof Electric retractable hardtop Optional exhaust Akrapovič titanium system Pricing Not announced Deliveries Not announced

Performance figures are manufacturer claims.

Above contents © 2026 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁