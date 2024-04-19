Ferrari Challenge UK commences

The 2024 Ferrari UK Challenge race series commences its sixth season this weekend at iconic English racing circuit Brands Hatch. Ferrari North Europe has confirmed another packed grid of experienced and new drivers in both the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell classes.

The 2024 season welcomes the return of numerous racing favorites, including Andrew Morrow, who readies himself for a step up to the EU Challenge in 2024, and Tom Fleming, the EU Challenge rookie who went on to win the World Championship at Finali Mondiali in Mugello last October. With both drivers showing great talent, the stage is set for a hotly contested season opener.

Several exciting newcomers also make their debut in the series this year, hoping to seize the initiative and pilot their Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo race cars to victory in the final solus year for the 488 model, before the introduction of the new 296 Challenge in 2025.

Former Ferrari F1 racing driver Giancarlo Fisichella will also be in attendance during the race weekend, giving his support as a special advisor from race control. Both the Indy (Saturday) and GP (Sunday) circuits will be open across the race weekend which can be spectated live at the circuit or online at live.ferrari.com.

Five-round calendar

Round: Circuit: Date: Round 1 Brands Hatch 20 – 21 April Round 2 Oulton Park 10 – 11 May Round 3 Snetterton 08 – 09 June Round 4 Donington 20 – 21 July Round 5 Silverstone 13 – 15 September

