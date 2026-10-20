Hershey Pennsylvania – Four Days of Vintage Car Bliss

The AACA (Antique Automobile Club of America) has hosted the annual swap meet in Hershey, Pennsylvania, for decades. Founded in 1935, the AACA began with 14 enthusiasts who shared a passion for automobiles. The club now boasts over 50,000 members across 400 regions and promotes a community focused on antique vehicles. Member benefits include not only car events, but also access to a library and research center for automotive history and parts. The AACA hosts numerous events, including car shows and swap meets, and honors contributions to automotive history through awards and other recognitions.

The Eastern Fall Nationals takes place each year during the 1st full week in October. The Hershey Region began hosting the event in 1955 and has done so every year since then, except in 2020.

The four-day event takes place in Hershey, on the grounds and in the parking lots surrounding Hersheypark and The Giant Center. Hershey is considered one of the largest antique automotive shows and flea markets in the United States. The event is more than just a swap meet. It includes a car corral, a high-wheeler bicycle contest, a race car condition run, a judging school, AACA Juniors, a talent show, and a fun old-time movie night. Additionally, there is a large car show on Friday and the RM Sotheby’s car auction to check out.

The swap meet covers about 85 acres with approximately 9,000 vendor spaces. There is so much to see. With 21 miles of aisles of old car parts, plus a giant car corral, after attending for three days, you still may not be able it all. The event is well-known as a place to find prewar cars and parts. Early cars from the turn of the century could be seen puttering around, powered by both gas and steam, all during the week.

The event always ends on a Friday with a judged car show sponsored by the AACA. An impressive number of prewar cars where present, as well as many American cars from the 1940s on up to the 1990s. A few European sports cars and classics attended, but not as many as one would expect to see at a show located on the West Coast. Some highlights included a 1916 Crane-Simplex, a 1947 Playmate, two 1954 Packard Panther concept cars, a Nash-Healey, a Kaiser Darrin, a Forward Control Jeep, a Woodill Wildfire, and a 1936 Cadillac V-16 Aerodynamic Coupe. Most of the cars, including muscle cars, where correctly and beautifully restored to stock specifications right down to the chalk marks and bias-ply tires. The preservation class featured many very low-mileage cars from the 1960s and 1970s that were a treat to see.

If you have not attended this event, I highly recommend it to anyone who loves cars. At Hershey, there is something for everyone.

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