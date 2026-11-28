The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance has been held beside the golf links since 1950, with two years missed, and at the end of each one a single car is named Best of Show. These days it is driven up a ramp through a cloud of confetti. There have been seventy-five winners. It is the hardest prize in the old-car world to win, and more than one owner on this list restored a car twice, or spent the best part of a decade on it, to get there.

We have taken every winner and ranked the best thirty on the car itself: what it is, how good the design is, how rare, and what its win changed. The year it won, who owned it and how good the restoration was do not count.

Mercedes-Benz and Bugatti have ten wins each. Duesenberg has eight. Ferrari has one.

The calls we expect to be argued with

Where two examples of the same model have won, we have treated them as one entry. That applies to the Bugatti Atlantic, which won in 1990 and 2003, and the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta, which won in 2008 and 2018.

The Atlantic is ahead of the Alfa. The Alfa is arguably the better car. The Atlantic is the one people picture when they think of this event, and on a list of concours winners that settles it.

The Ferrari is third, above cars that are grander and rarer. It is the only Ferrari to win and the car that ended forty-six years of pre-war winners.

The Bugatti Type 59 is seventh after one year as a winner. It is the first unrestored car to take the prize, which is the biggest change in what the judges reward since 1955.

This year's winner, the Duesenberg SSJ, is twelfth, six places below the Mormon Meteor shown by the same owner. Clark Gable is the better story. The Meteor is the more important Duesenberg.

Three cars are here for what their win meant more than for what they are: the Pierce-Arrow of 1955, the Maserati of 1968 and the Edwards of 1950.