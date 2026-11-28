The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance has been held beside the golf links since 1950, with two years missed, and at the end of each one a single car is named Best of Show. These days it is driven up a ramp through a cloud of confetti. There have been seventy-five winners. It is the hardest prize in the old-car world to win, and more than one owner on this list restored a car twice, or spent the best part of a decade on it, to get there.
We have taken every winner and ranked the best thirty on the car itself: what it is, how good the design is, how rare, and what its win changed. The year it won, who owned it and how good the restoration was do not count.
Mercedes-Benz and Bugatti have ten wins each. Duesenberg has eight. Ferrari has one.
The calls we expect to be argued with
Where two examples of the same model have won, we have treated them as one entry. That applies to the Bugatti Atlantic, which won in 1990 and 2003, and the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta, which won in 2008 and 2018.
The Atlantic is ahead of the Alfa. The Alfa is arguably the better car. The Atlantic is the one people picture when they think of this event, and on a list of concours winners that settles it.
The Ferrari is third, above cars that are grander and rarer. It is the only Ferrari to win and the car that ended forty-six years of pre-war winners.
The Bugatti Type 59 is seventh after one year as a winner. It is the first unrestored car to take the prize, which is the biggest change in what the judges reward since 1955.
This year's winner, the Duesenberg SSJ, is twelfth, six places below the Mormon Meteor shown by the same owner. Clark Gable is the better story. The Meteor is the more important Duesenberg.
Three cars are here for what their win meant more than for what they are: the Pierce-Arrow of 1955, the Maserati of 1968 and the Edwards of 1950.
See the full ranking, 1 to 30
30 to 21
30. Edwards R-26 Special Sport Roadster
1950 · Best of Show: 1950 · Shown by: Sterling Edwards · One-off built by its owner
The first winner. Sterling Edwards had asked for a road race at Pebble Beach and built his own car for it, with a Ford chassis and a Lincoln engine. The concours was an afterthought beside the start line, and he entered at the last minute. He won his class in the racing too.
Verdict It came to race and won the concours on the way.
29. Maserati Mistral Coupé
1964 · Best of Show: 1968 · Shown by: Stanley W. Good Jr. · Series production coupé
A four-year-old Maserati won Best of Show in 1968. It is the youngest car ever to do so, and it was the last post-war winner for forty-six years. It is on the list as a marker: after this, the judges stopped looking at anything modern.
Verdict The last time a nearly new car won.
28. Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria
1934 · Best of Show: 2013 · Shown by: Joseph and Margie Cassini III · One of a handful of custom-bodied Twelves
Packard built more than 35,000 Twelves and only a handful were given custom bodies. This convertible victoria, with Raymond Dietrich's teardrop wings, won for Joseph and Margie Cassini in 2013. No American car won again for nine years.
Verdict The American classic at its most correct.
27. Chrysler CH Imperial Speedster
1932 · Best of Show: 1991 · Shown by: Sam and Emily Mann · One-off built for Walter P. Chrysler
Walter P. Chrysler had his own company build him a one-off speedster on the shorter Imperial chassis, with a high-compression head that took the straight-eight from 125 to 160 horsepower. It passed to his son. Sam and Emily Mann restored it in their own workshop and won in 1991.
Verdict The boss's car.
26. Hispano-Suiza H6B Labourdette Skiff
1922 · Best of Show: 1972 · Shown by: Mr and Mrs Jules M. Heumann · Rebodied by Labourdette in 1926 or 1927
Henri Labourdette rebodied this H6B in 1926 or 1927 with a skiff body, shaped like the hull of a racing boat. Jules Heumann bought it at a probate sale in California in 1963, out of a barn with a leaking roof, restored it himself over nine years and won in 1972.
Verdict Nine years of one man's evenings.
25. Voisin C-15 ETS Saliot Roadster
1934 · Best of Show: 2002 · Shown by: Sam and Emily Mann · Coachbuilt roadster
The first Voisin to win, nine years before the Aérodyne. Sam and Emily Mann showed this roadster in 2002, the third of their four wins. It is lower than the C-25 because the saloon is the more original idea, but it made the judges look at the marque.
Verdict The Voisin that opened the door for the other one.
24. Pierce-Arrow 41 LeBaron Town Cabriolet
1931 · Best of Show: 1955 · Shown by: Phil Hill · In the Hill family from new
Until 1955 Best of Show went to new cars. Then Phil Hill, a young racing driver six years away from his world championship, entered the 1931 Pierce-Arrow his family had owned since he was about four, which he had learned to drive in and restored himself. He did not expect to be welcome. It won, and older cars have won nearly every year since.
Verdict The car that turned Pebble Beach into a concours for classics.
23. Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster
1937 · Best of Show: 2023 · Shown by: Jim Patterson, The Patterson Collection · One of three similar cars surviving
The 540K Special Roadster is the best-known pre-war Mercedes-Benz, and this one was first owned by the ruler of Afghanistan. It is one of three similar cars to survive. Jim Patterson's win in 2023 was his third and Mercedes-Benz's tenth.
Verdict The famous 540K, and the tenth star for Mercedes.
22. Horch 853A Erdmann & Rossi Special Roadster
1938 · Best of Show: 2004 · Shown by: Joseph and Margie Cassini III · Coachbuilt two-seater on Horch's eight-cylinder chassis
Horch was the grand marque of the Auto Union group, and the 853A was its eight-cylinder flagship. Erdmann & Rossi of Berlin built this two-seater on it. Joseph and Margie Cassini showed it in 2004, and it was the first Horch to win. A second followed in 2009.
Verdict Germany's other great pre-war marque, finally noticed.
21. Lancia Astura Pinin Farina Cabriolet
1936 · Best of Show: 2016 · Shown by: Richard Mattei · One of six "Tipo Bocca" cars
One of six similar cabriolets Pinin Farina built for a Lancia dealer in Biella, with a power hood and curved side glass in 1936. It was found derelict in the 1960s and restored by Pininfarina to save it. Eric Clapton owned it later and called it "the most fun I've had offstage and out of bed".
Verdict Saved by the firm that built it.
The full story of the Lancia Astura Pinin Farina Cabriolet →
20 to 11
20. Daimler Double-Six 50 Corsica Drophead Coupé
1931 · Best of Show: 2006 · Shown by: Robert M. Lee · Twelve-cylinder drophead on chassis 30661
Daimler's Double-Six had a twelve-cylinder sleeve-valve engine, and on this low chassis Corsica built a drophead coupé with a bonnet that takes up about half the car. Robert M. Lee showed it in 2006. Three Daimlers have won at Pebble Beach, which is three more than most people would guess, and this is much the best looking of them.
Verdict The longest bonnet on the list.
Did you know: Its owner won again three years later with a Horch.
19. Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo
1932 · Best of Show: 2022 · Shown by: Lee R. Anderson Sr. · The only Duesenberg bodied by Figoni
There is only one Duesenberg with a body by Figoni. It did well in rallies and concours in Europe when new, and then its body and chassis were separated and went different ways for years. Lee Anderson's restoration brought them back together. When it won in 2022 it was the first American car to take Best of Show since 2013.
Verdict An American chassis in a French suit, reunited with itself.
Did you know: Its body and chassis were separated for years before being reunited.
18. Delage D8-120 S Pourtout Aéro Coupé
1937 · Best of Show: 2005 · Shown by: Sam and Emily Mann · One-off prototype
Louis Delage ordered it as a one-off to show what his new chassis could do. Marcel Pourtout built the body in aluminium to a design by his stylist Georges Paulin, with a curved wraparound windscreen, and it was shown at the Paris Salon in October 1937. Delage then kept it as his own car. Sam Mann received it in crates, in pieces, and took two years to put it together. It won in 2005, the Manns' fourth Best of Show.
Verdict The founder's own car, delivered to its restorer in boxes.
Did you know: Louis Delage kept it as his own car after the Paris show.
17. Mercedes-Benz 680S Saoutchik Torpedo
1928 · Best of Show: 2012 · Shown by: Paul and Judy Andrews · Believed the only survivor of three low-windscreen Torpedo Roadsters
Jacques Saoutchik of Paris built about a dozen Torpedo bodies on the big supercharged Mercedes of the late 1920s, each with different details. This one, first shown at the New York Auto Show in 1928, has the very low windscreen, and is believed to be the only survivor of three made that way. Paul Russell restored it and Paul and Judy Andrews showed it in 2012.
Verdict A German chassis that went to Paris for its clothes.
Did you know: It was first shown at the 1928 New York Auto Show.
The full story of the Mercedes-Benz 680S Saoutchik Torpedo →
16. Bugatti Type 57SC Corsica Roadster
1938 · Best of Show: 1998 · Shown by: John Mozart · One-off roadster on chassis 57593
Colonel G. M. Giles, a founder of the Bugatti Owners' Club, took a Type 57SC chassis to Corsica in London and had a low two-seat roadster built on it, with the interior trimmed in alligator. He wrote that a crowd gathered wherever he parked. John Mozart bought the car in the mid-1980s, drove it about 5,000 miles and then had Mike Hemus restore it exactly as built. It won in 1998, ten years after his Alfa.
Verdict An English body on a French chassis, and better than most of either.
Did you know: The interior was trimmed in alligator skin.
15. Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer
1931 · Best of Show: 2019 · Shown by: The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie · Open tourer on W. O. Bentley's last and largest chassis
The 8 Litre was the last and largest car W. O. Bentley built before his company failed, and most were given heavy formal bodies. This one carries an open sports tourer by Gurney Nutting. Sir Michael Kadoorie of Hong Kong showed it in 2019, Bentley's centenary year, and allowed that the anniversary might have helped. It was the first Bentley to win since 1965, and only the second.
Verdict W. O.'s last car, with the body it deserved.
Did you know: It won in Bentley's centenary year.
The full story of the Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer →
14. Hispano-Suiza H6C "Tulipwood" Torpedo
1924 · Best of Show: 2025 · Shown by: Penny and Lee Anderson Sr. · One-off Nieuport-Astra Torpedo
André Dubonnet, heir to the aperitif, wanted a Hispano-Suiza light enough to race, so in 1924 he had an aircraft maker build him a body out of strips of wood. He ran it in the Targa Florio and the Coppa Florio. It was changed over the years, and a long restoration returned it to its 1924 form before Penny and Lee Anderson showed it in 2025. It was the Andersons' second win in four years.
Verdict A racing car planked like a boat.
Did you know: André Dubonnet had it built to race in the Targa Florio.
13. Duesenberg SJ "Twenty Grand"
1933 · Best of Show: 1980 · Shown by: J. B. Nethercutt · One-off Rollston Arlington Torpedo Sedan
Built for the Chicago World's Fair of 1933 and priced at $20,000, which is where the name comes from. The body is a Rollston torpedo sedan from a first design by Gordon Buehrig, in platinum paint with a leather roof to match. Shreve Archer is said to have paid the full price. Later owners painted it black and modernised it. J. B. Nethercutt bought it in the late 1970s, put it back as it was, and won in 1980. It is the only one of his six winners on this list.
Verdict The most expensive American car of its day, and it looks it.
Did you know: The name is the price: $20,000 at the 1933 Chicago World's Fair.
12. Duesenberg SSJ Special Speedster
1935 · Best of Show: 2026 · Shown by: Harry Yeaggy · One of two SSJs built
This year's winner, at the seventy-fifth concours. Duesenberg built two SSJs, short-chassis supercharged speedsters, and this is the one first driven by Clark Gable. It is Harry Yeaggy's second Best of Show after the Mormon Meteor in 2007, and Duesenberg's eighth. We have it below the Meteor on purpose. A film star is a better story than a salt flat, but the Meteor is the more important Duesenberg, and this list is ranked on the car.
Verdict Gable's Duesenberg, and the newest name on the trophy.
Did you know: It was first driven by Clark Gable.
11. Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Spider
1937 · Best of Show: 1988 · Shown by: John Mozart · Chassis 412014
The open version of the car at number two, and the first Alfa Romeo to win. McClure Halley of Brooklyn ordered chassis 412014 with special instruments, chrome wheels and engraved mouldings, and moved into a hotel near the works for two months to watch it being built. It was shown at Milan with its New York plates already on. John Mozart bought it in the early 1980s, restored it with Mike Hemus, who had to work out how to cut the engraving using gunsmith's tools, and has driven it more than 10,000 miles since.
Verdict Ordered by a man who moved in next door until it was finished.
Did you know: Its first owner lived in a hotel near the works for two months to watch it being built.
The top 10
- Years
- 1934
- Engine
- Best of Show: 2011
- Power
- Shown by: Peter and Merle Mullin
- Built
- Sleeve-valve saloon with a sliding roof
Concours winner · France
10. Voisin C-25 Aérodyne
Gabriel Voisin built aeroplanes before he built cars, and it shows in everything about this one: the light construction, the arched roofline, the geometry of the wings, and an interior in a patterned cloth that looks like nothing any other maker would have dared.
The C-25 Aérodyne is a four-door saloon with a three-litre sleeve-valve engine of about 100 horsepower and a Cotal semi-automatic gearbox. It is not fast and was never meant to be. It is here because it is the most original piece of thinking on the list.
Peter and Merle Mullin restored it and had the interior cloth rewoven on a loom to the original pattern. When it won in 2011 the concours chairman called it an unexpected winner, and said the crowd had loved it.
A saloon car winning Best of Show is rare. A saloon car winning because people could not stop looking at it is rarer.
Verdict The strangest car ever to win, and one of the cleverest.
The interior cloth was rewoven on a loom to the original pattern.
- Years
- 1938
- Engine
- Best of Show: 2021
- Power
- Shown by: The Keller Collection at the Pyramids
- Built
- One of two built, the only survivor
Concours winner · Germany
9. Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahnkurier
Germany had just built its motorways, and Mercedes-Benz built a car to show what they were for. The Autobahnkurier was unveiled at the Berlin show: a 540K with a long bonnet, a fastback roof and a tail drawn for sustained high speed where every other 540K was drawn for arriving.
Two were made and this is the only one left. Arturo Keller is its second owner from new. It was last restored in 2006 and has been shown, rallied and toured ever since, and it still has its original equipment.
It won in 2021, at the seventieth concours, in front of thirty-eight earlier Best of Show winners that had been brought back for the occasion. It was Keller's third win, after a 500K Special Roadster in 1986 and an SS in 2001, and Mercedes-Benz's ninth.
The Special Roadster is the famous 540K. This is the interesting one.
Verdict The 540K that was built to be driven fast for a long time.
Arturo Keller is its second owner from new.
- Years
- 1937
- Engine
- Best of Show: 1997
- Power
- Shown by: William E. "Chip" Connor II
- Built
- One of about 16 teardrop coupés
Concours winner · France
8. Talbot-Lago T150C Figoni & Falaschi Coupé
The French called the shape Goutte d'Eau, drop of water, and the English-speaking world made it Teardrop. Figoni & Falaschi built about sixteen of them on Talbot-Lago chassis between 1937 and 1939, no two quite the same, and they are the cars most people mean when they talk about French coachbuilding before the war.
Under the body is a proper sporting chassis. The T150C was the competition version of Anthony Lago's six-cylinder car, and a Teardrop finished third at Le Mans in 1938.
William Connor's car, chassis 90104, won in 1997. It is the notchback form of the design, the earlier of the two styles, where the later New York cars have a smooth fastback.
It is here ahead of a great many grander cars because it does the hardest thing in car design, which is to look as though it could not have been drawn any other way.
Verdict The shape that French coachbuilding is remembered for.
The French name for the shape is Goutte d'Eau: drop of water.
- Years
- 1934
- Engine
- Best of Show: 2024
- Power
- Shown by: Fritz Burkard, The Pearl Collection
- Built
- The first Type 59 built, a works racing car
Concours winner · France
7. Bugatti Type 59 Sports
In 2024 the judges gave Best of Show to a car that had not been restored. It was the first time in the history of the concours.
The car is the first Type 59 built, a works grand prix car that won races with several of the best drivers of its day and was then rebuilt by the factory as a sports car. King Leopold of Belgium owned it and had it repainted, and it still wears that paint, worn through in places, with the dents and repairs of ninety years left alone. Fritz Burkard of the Pearl Collection in Switzerland showed it.
It is seventh on the strength of the car, which is one of the most successful racing Bugattis there is. It would be in the top ten on the strength of the decision alone. For seventy years the way to win at Pebble Beach was to make a car perfect. This one won by being left as it was.
Verdict The first unrestored winner, and a grand prix car besides.
It still wears the paint King Leopold of Belgium had put on it.
- Years
- 1935
- Engine
- Best of Show: 2007
- Power
- Shown by: Harry Yeaggy
- Built
- One-off record car
Concours winner · United States
6. Duesenberg SJ "Mormon Meteor"
Duesenberg built it in 1935 to go after speed records: a supercharged SJ engine with special camshafts and twin carburettors, in a streamlined body with a raked radiator and a tapered tail. Ab Jenkins took it to the Bonneville salt and averaged 135.47 mph for twenty-four hours, and other records followed. It was then put back on the road and used as a car.
Gooding sold it at Pebble Beach in 2004 for $4.45 million, a record at the time, and the buyer, Harry Yeaggy, returned it to its early record-breaking form. It won Best of Show in 2007.
The judges that year said they were recognising history as well as style, which was a change of emphasis. A concours had usually been about how a car looked. This one won for what it had done, and it opened the door for the racing cars and unrestored cars that came after.
Verdict The only winner that held a 24-hour record first.
Ab Jenkins averaged 135.47 mph for 24 hours in it at Bonneville.
- Years
- 1931
- Engine
- Best of Show: 1966
- Power
- Shown by: William Harrah
- Built
- Chassis 41111, one of six Royales
Concours winner · France
5. Bugatti Type 41 Royale Coupé de Ville
Six Royales were built between 1927 and 1933, each about six metres long with a 12.7-litre engine, and only one has won Best of Show.
Chassis 41111 was ordered by the Parisian clothier Armand Esders and first carried a vast two-seat roadster body designed by Jean Bugatti. A few years later Binder replaced it with the formal coupé de ville it wears now, with armour plate and bulletproof glass, said to have been meant for King Carol of Romania, who never took it. During the war it was crated and hidden in the Paris sewers.
William Harrah restored it and showed it in 1966, when it won easily. It later went to General William Lyon and then to Volkswagen, which owns the Bugatti name.
It is fifth and not higher because the Royale is a monument more than a motor car, and the list is ranked on the car. But nothing else on the lawn that day was in the same postcode.
Verdict The biggest winner of all, in every sense except rank.
During the war it was crated and hidden in the Paris sewers.
- Years
- 1930
- Engine
- Best of Show: 1993
- Power
- Shown by: Ralph Lauren
- Built
- One-off roadster on chassis 36038
Concours winner · Germany
4. Mercedes-Benz SSK "Count Trossi"
The SSK was already the most feared sports car in Europe when Count Carlo Felice Trossi, an Italian racing driver of means, decided that his should look like nothing else. The body on chassis 36038 follows his own sketch. It is credited to a Willy White, about whom almost nothing is known, and it has a bonnet that seems to run for most of the car's length and a tail that tapers to a point.
Ralph Lauren bought it in the 1980s and gave it to Paul Russell, who had restored his Atlantic. The work took two years and some five thousand hours, and the car won Best of Show on its first appearance in 1993. It won at Villa d'Este in 2007 as well.
Mercedes-Benz has ten wins here, level with Bugatti. This is the one people remember, because it is the only one that looks faintly dangerous standing still.
Verdict A racing driver's idea of a road car, drawn by himself.
The body is credited to a Willy White, about whom almost nothing is known.
- Years
- 1954
- Engine
- Best of Show: 2014
- Power
- Shown by: Jon Shirley
- Built
- One-off coupé on chassis 0402AM
Concours winner · Italy
3. Ferrari 375 MM Scaglietti Coupé
The only Ferrari ever to win, and when it did, in 2014, it was the first post-war car to take Best of Show since 1968.
The film director Roberto Rossellini ordered it as an open Pinin Farina competition car, chassis 0402AM. Then he had an accident in it. The body could not be saved, so the chassis went to Scaglietti in Modena, who built this coupé on it: the firm's first road-car design for Ferrari, and the only one like it. It is one of five road-going 375 MMs.
Jon Shirley restored it in 1995 and won his class at Pebble Beach in 1998. Later research turned up details nobody had known, so he restored it a second time and brought it back.
It is this high for what it ended. For forty-six years the judges had picked nothing built after the war. No post-war car has won since, either, which says something about how good this one had to be.
Verdict One Ferrari in seventy-five concours, and it is the right one.
It began as an open Pinin Farina competition car and was rebodied after a crash.
- Years
- 1937 and 1938
- Engine
- Best of Show: 2008 and 2018
- Power
- Shown by: Jon and Mary Shirley (2008), David and Ginny Sydorick (2018)
- Built
- Two different cars have won: chassis 412035 and 412020
Concours winner · Italy
2. Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta
The 8C 2900B put the supercharged straight-eight from Alfa Romeo's grand prix cars into a road chassis with independent suspension, and Touring clothed it. Only 33 were completed for road use, and very few were closed.
Two of the Berlinettas have won. Jon and Mary Shirley's, chassis 412035, won in 2008. It was built in 1938, came to America with the Alfa distributor Frank Griswold, and won the first Watkins Glen Grand Prix in 1948 with Griswold driving. David and Ginny Sydorick's, chassis 412020, won in 2018. It was the first Berlinetta built, shown at Paris and Milan in 1937 and at Berlin in 1938, and it was restored to the way it stood on the Berlin stand.
There is an argument that the Alfa is a better car than the Bugatti above it, and we would not fight it very hard. The Atlantic is the better object. This is the one a racing driver of the 1930s would have chosen to drive home in.
Verdict The best car on the list, if not the best thing to look at.
The 2008 winner also won the first Watkins Glen Grand Prix, in 1948.
The full story of the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta →
The best of the 30 · Concours winner · France
1. Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic
- Years
- 1936 and 1938
- Engine
- Best of Show: 1990 and 2003
- Power
- Shown by: Ralph Lauren (1990), Peter D. Williamson (2003)
- Built
- Four built, three survive. Two different cars have won
Two Atlantics have won at Pebble Beach, thirteen years apart, and between them they account for much of what people picture when they think of this lawn.
The first to win was the last one built. Chassis 57591 went new to the British tennis player Richard Pope. Ralph Lauren bought it in 1986, had Paul Russell restore it and changed it from French blue to black. It took Best of Show in 1990.
The second to win was the first one built. Chassis 57374 was delivered in 1936 to Victor Rothschild in London and went back to the factory in 1939 for its supercharger. Peter Williamson bought it at auction in 1971 for $59,000, a record at the time, and restored it to the way it left Molsheim. It won in 2003.
Jean Bugatti took the shape from his Aérolithe show car of 1935, and the riveted seam down the spine came with it. Four Atlantics were built and three survive. It is first here because it is the car that best explains why anyone holds a concours at all: you can stand in front of it for a quarter of an hour and still be finding things.
Verdict The car this lawn was made for, twice.
The last Atlantic built won first, and the first one built won second.
What we left off, and why
Lower than you might expect
The Bugatti Royale at five. It is the largest and most famous car ever to win, and one of six. But a Royale is a monument first and a motor car second, and the four above it are better at being cars.
The Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster at twenty-three. It is the pre-war Mercedes everybody knows and it won as recently as 2023. That is rather the point. There are several of them, and the Autobahnkurier and the Trossi SSK are one-offs or nearly so.
Higher than you might expect
The Voisin at ten. A four-door saloon with 100 horsepower has no business in the top ten on paper. In the metal it is the most original car here.
The Edwards at thirty, which is to say on the list at all. It is a home-built special with a Ford chassis. It is also the first name on the trophy, and its owner is the reason there was racing at Pebble Beach for a concours to be added to.
Not on the list
The early sports cars. From 1951 to 1954 the winners were three Jaguars and an Austin-Healey, all more or less new. They are a reminder of what the event used to be, and the Edwards does that job on its own.
The Rolls-Royces. Five have won, from a 1913 Silver Ghost, the oldest winner of all, to three generations of Phantom. All are fine cars and none of them is the best example of anything.
Most of J. B. Nethercutt's winners. He won six times between 1958 and 1992, more than anyone, and only the Twenty Grand is here. His cars were restored to a standard that changed the event, and that is a list about restorers, not cars.
The Isotta Fraschinis, the earlier Packards, the Minerva and the Cunningham. The great formal cars of the classic era won many of the prizes in the 1970s and 1980s. They are magnificent and, thirty to a list, they lose out to cars with more to say.Tell us what we got wrong
Questions about this list
Which marque has won Best of Show at Pebble Beach most often?
Mercedes-Benz and Bugatti are level on ten wins each. Duesenberg is next with eight, the most of any American make, followed by Rolls-Royce with five.
Has a Ferrari ever won Best of Show at Pebble Beach?
Once. Jon Shirley's 1954 Ferrari 375 MM Scaglietti Coupé won in 2014. It was the first post-war car to win since 1968, and no post-war car has won since.
Who has won Best of Show the most times?
J. B. Nethercutt, with six wins between 1958 and 1992. William Harrah and Sam Mann have four each, and Arturo Keller and Jim Patterson have three.
Has an unrestored car ever won?
Yes, once. The 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports shown by Fritz Burkard in 2024 was the first preservation car to be named Best of Show.
What won Best of Show at Pebble Beach in 2026?
A 1935 Duesenberg SSJ Special Speedster shown by Harry Yeaggy, at the seventy-fifth concours. It was first driven by Clark Gable and is one of two SSJs built.
We started from the official list of Best of Show winners, 1950 to 2026, and checked every car, year and owner against it. Where the same model has won with two different cars, the two share one entry. Each was then scored on the car itself: significance, design, rarity, and what the win changed at Pebble Beach. Coachbuilder names are given as the concours gives them.