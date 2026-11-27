A circuit is remembered by its corners. Most people who follow racing could not draw the lap at Laguna Seca, but they know what happens at the top of the hill. These are the thirty that matter most.

What counts

A single corner, or a linked sequence that no driver would think of as separate bends. Maggotts, Becketts and Chapel is one entry, and so are the Porsche Curves.

Corners that no longer exist are included and ranked as they were. There are five: the Masta Kink, Tamburello, the Peraltada, the descent at Rouen and Turn 9 at Riverside.

No circuit layout has more than two. Without that rule the Nürburgring Nordschleife and Spa would fill a third of the list between them.

How we ranked them

On three things: how hard the corner is to take well, how fast it is, and what the drivers who have taken it say about it. The third counts for most. A corner's reputation among drivers is built over decades and takes in things a lap time cannot, such as what happens when it goes wrong.

That is why two slow corners are in the top four, and why some very fast ones are near the bottom.

The calls we expect to be argued with

Eau Rouge first. In a modern Formula 1 car it is no longer difficult, and some will say that rules it out. We think its history, its place in every other kind of racing and its hold on drivers outweigh that. Its entry argues the case.

The Karussell second. It is taken at 60 mph. It is also the best-known corner on the most demanding circuit in the world, and nothing else is like it.

The Corkscrew fourth. American readers may want it first. It is the most dramatic corner on the list and one of the slower and easier ones.

Maggotts, Becketts and Chapel fifth. On difficulty at speed it is the hardest thing in current Formula 1, and many drivers would put it at the top. It is the youngest corner in the top ten and has less history than those above it.

The Masta Kink, from the old Spa, at six. We left the old circuit off our list of forgotten race tracks, and this is where it is recognised. It gives Spa three entries, one of them from a layout that no longer exists.

Tamburello at 15. As a corner it was easy. It is here for the wall.

Monaco's hairpin at 29. The most photographed corner in racing, and the least demanding on the list.

How to read this list

The top ten get the longest entries, the next ten a shorter one, and the last ten a paragraph. Each ends with a one-line verdict. Which corners are lower or higher than you might expect, and which are missing, is set out at the end.