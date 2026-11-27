More than a thousand world championship Grands Prix have been run since 1950, and most of them were settled by the first corner. These are thirty that were not.

What counts

A single race in the Formula One world championship, from 1950 onwards. Earlier Grands Prix, such as Nuvolari's win at the Nürburgring in 1935, will be found in our list of the greatest moments in motorsport.

We were looking for races, not drives. A Grand Prix in which one man was untouchable from start to finish is a great performance and often a dull afternoon. To be here, a race needed a contest: a chase, a fight for position, a result in doubt near the end. A few entries stretch that rule, and we say so where they do.

How we ranked them

On three things. The racing: how much overtaking, how close, how long the result was open. The stakes: whether a championship turned on it. And the finish: how it ended, and whether people still talk about it.

A race with all three is near the top. The best pure racing on the list, at Monza in 1971, is third because nothing but the race depended on it.

The calls we expect to be argued with

The 1957 German Grand Prix first. It is close to being one man's drive. We have kept it at the top because Fangio had to catch and pass two cars to win, and did it on the second-last lap. The 2011 Canadian Grand Prix is second, and is the choice for anyone who thinks a great race needs more than one protagonist.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tenth. Many readers think its result was wrong and that it should not be celebrated. It is here because no finish in thirty years carried more or is argued about more. The entry sets out what happened and what was decided afterwards, and does not take a side.

No Senna and Prost at Suzuka. The collisions of 1989 and 1990 decided two championships and are among the best-known moments in the sport. The races around them were not good ones. They belong on our lists of moments and rivalries.

Five races at Monaco. We have said elsewhere that Monaco produces poor racing, and in the dry it does. All five of these were wet, or chaotic, or both.

Seven races since 2011. Some will say that is too many and that recent races always look better than they were. We have left out everything from the last two seasons for that reason.

How to read this list

The top ten get the longest entries, the next ten a shorter one, and the last ten a paragraph. Each ends with a one-line verdict. Which races are lower or higher than you might expect, and which are missing, is set out at the end.