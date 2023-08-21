Join The World's Best Iconic & Vintage Car Community >>
Pebble Beach Concours
72nd Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

The world's best still delivers

Winner of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance “Best of Show” Jim Patterson J2-04 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster

What remains to be said about the world’s most prestigious Concours d’Elegance? This year’s spectacle showcased approximately 215 cars from 19 countries and 30 US states. A labor of love, passion, and mystique follows each one of these rolling treasures, and to say some have resulted in windfalls while others bankruptcy, is more truth than fiction. It’s an honor to walk the lawns among the world’s finest automobiles and “car personalities,” and this year’s highlights made it a year I will never forget.

Early morning arrivals are a fan favorite, including this Mercedes Benz 300 SL. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

And the winner is…

Best of Show, the most coveted award in the vintage automobile world, was presented Jim Patterson’s 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster. Photo © 2023 Rolex

And now, we review some of my favorite classes on the lawns this year at Pebble Beach.

Salute to Porsche on their 75th

Few personalities exist in the history of the automobile revered as much as the late Dr. Ferdinand Porsche. A naturally gifted mind that would be used in the design of the hybrid Lohner-Porsche, Auto-Union GP cars, Mercedes-Benz S/SS/SSK models, and of course, the VW Bug, he would then help guide his son’s ambitions of building a sports car under his name, the Porsche 356. This year’s Concourse honored the 75th anniversary of Porsche’s foray into the sports car world by hosting a beautifully curated display of Porsches from 1948 to 1973.

1971 Porsche 911ST in the 75 Years of Porsche Class. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
1965 Porsche 911? Wrong! Try an ultra-rare 1963 Porsche 901 Prototype (the 6th built) owned by Alois Ruf of RUF Automobile. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

Ferrucio would be proud…

If you’ve never watched the 1987 60 Minutes episode on Lamborghini, watch it now on YouTube to understand this story of passion and persistence. Not happy with the clutch on his Ferrari, tractor builder Ferrucio Lamborghini launched a conquest to build his own “macchina definitiva” or ultimate car, which set forth one of the world’s most exotic car companies.

Early morning clouds cover this Lamborghini Miura. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
Most sports car enthusiasts agree the Italian marque invented the Supercar with its V12 Miura, produced from 1966 to 1973. Then, the wedge-shaped Countach appeared at the 1971 Geneva Auto Show, shocking the automotive landscape. To celebrate Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary, this year’s Concours offered a sampling of significant examples.

1994 Lamborghini Diablo SE30 is hard not to stare at for its Bad Boy 90s status. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

Prewar grand touring: the Mercedes Benz S/SS/SSK

When the Mercedes-Benz S Series debuted in 1927, it became the world benchmark for the combination of luxury of performance. With a 180-hp supercharged engine designed by Ferdinand Porsche, the initial S (for Sport) was more potent than the previous model K and offered improved handling.

1928 Mercedes Benz 680S Glaser Sports Tourer. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
1929 Mercedes Benz 680 S "Barker Tourer." Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
In 1928 came the model SS (Super Sport), followed by the SSK (Kurz means Short), an even more potent and agile car. This year’s Concours featured no less than five such examples, a true rarity not to be repeated for years to come.

Part of the Ralph Lauren Collection, this 1930 Mercedes Benz 710 SSK “Count Rossi” Roadster is pure class. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

McLaren honored for the first time at Pebble Beach

Bruce McLaren is remembered as one of the rare individuals in motorsport who participated as a driver, a constructor, and team owner. McLarens have dominated road racing, recorded wins at the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and have been one of the most active constructors in Formula 1. In recognition of this legacy, the Pebble Beach Concours honored McLaren on its 60th anniversary with a beautiful “sea of orange” display, including early road racers to modern Formula 1 cars.

A beautiful collection of McLarens graced the field to celebrate their marque’s 60th anniversary. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

Spain’s shooting star, the Pegaso

Known more for their trucks and buses, government-owned Pegaso entered a brief chapter in automobile manufacturing after WWII. First introduced in 1950, Pegaso purportedly produced over 80 hand-built sports cars to rival other European marques. Most of the bodies were built by Carrozzeria Touring in Italy, giving them Italian flare. The Z-101 was their first model, a luxury four-door sedan powered by a 4.5-liter V12 engine. The more elegant Pegaso Z-102 used an aluminum V8 with DOHC design. This year’s tribute at Pebble to the Spanish marque yielded several ultra-rare examples, with many interested eyes wondering, “Who made this?”

1952 Pegaso Z-102 ENASA Berlineta. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
1953 Pegaso Z-102 Touring Coupe. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
Cars of the Vanderbilt Cup

Heir to the Vanderbilt railroad fortune, William K. Vanderbilt II had a passion for horse racing, yachting, and automobiles. In 1904, William set a new land speed record of 92.30 mph in a Mercedes at the Daytona Beach Road Course at Ormond Beach, Florida. That same year, he launched the Vanderbilt Cup, the first major trophy in American auto racing. An international event designed to spur American manufacturers into racing, the race’s large cash prize drew the top drivers and their vehicles from across the Atlantic Ocean to race on Long Island, NY.

1907 Itala 100hp Race Car. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
1908 Mercedes 150hp Race Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
1908 Benz Grand Prix car in the Vanderbilt Cup class. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
American Dream Cars of the 1950s

By the 1950s, auto manufacturing was back in full swing worldwide, but Detroit’s big three were more concerned with production than individuality. A few individuals wanted something more personal and built their own cars, often based more on form than function. This year’s salute to American Dream Cars celebrated one-off and very limited production cars conceived and built by individuals who often “marched to a different drum.”

1958 MacMinn Le Mans Coupe. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
1959 Scimitar was shown by the Petersen Museum in the American Dream Cars of the 1950s Class. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
Beautiful 1953 Cadillac Ghia displayed in the American Dream Cars of the 1950s Class. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
1952 Fageol Pataray Roadster. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
1951 Manta Ray Roadster. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
Don’t forget Ferrari

The prancing horse is always represented on the lawns at Pebble, and this year featured several classes allowing the Italian marque to shine, including Ferrari Grand Touring and Ferrari Competition.

1952 Ferrari 225S Vignale Coupe. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
The Ferrari Grand Touring class was a beautiful sight to see (and hear). Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
Once raced by Ernie McAfee for Bill Doheny, this Ferrari 750 Monza brought plenty of attention on the lawns. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

Other notable entries

1955 Jaguar D-Type in the Post-War Competition Class. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
1932 Duesenberg J Murphy Beverly Berline was a beauty in the Pre-war Preservation Class (for unrestored cars). Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
Never thought a pre-war Alfa-Romeo would look so stunning in blue! Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
The Postwar Sports Racing class always includes some gems, including this Ford GT-40. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
1937 Bugatti 57S Atalante Coupe emanating elegance and style from any angle. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

Bonus Gallery

Video

Check HERE for highlight videos on YouTube.

