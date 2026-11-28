Racing is easier to follow when it is one person, or one company, trying to beat another. These are the twenty contests that have done most to make people care who won.

What counts

A sustained contest between two drivers or two makers, where each was the other's main opponent. Team-mates count, and five of the twenty were in the same team. A rivalry needs both sides to have had a chance. One side beating the other every week is a reign.

Twelve of these are the featured rivalries on this site's Rivalries page, which has the stories and photographs behind them. We have added eight and put all twenty in order.

How we ranked them

On three things: how long it ran, what was at stake, and how it ended. A rivalry that lasted years, decided championships and finished memorably is near the top. Several that lasted a single season are high because of what happened in it. One lasted thirteen days.

Driver rivalries and maker rivalries are ranked together. Drivers tend to rank higher, because a company cannot stop speaking to another company at breakfast.

The calls we expect to be argued with

Senna and Prost above Ford and Ferrari. On our list of the greatest moments the order is the other way round. A moment is ranked on one afternoon. A rivalry is ranked on its whole length, and theirs ran for six seasons and ended twice in collisions and once in a reconciliation.

Hamilton and Verstappen at five. One season, and recent. We have Hunt and Lauda third on one season, so length alone does not rule it out, and no title fight since has been so bitter or ended so contentiously.

Petty and Pearson at seven. The only stock car entry, and the longest-running contest on the list.

Villeneuve and Pironi at fifteen. It hardly had time to be a rivalry. It is here for how it ended.

Bentley and Bugatti at eighteen and Mustang and Camaro at nineteen. Both are among the featured rivalries on this site. Both were fought more in the showroom, and in what each maker said about the other, than wheel to wheel.

How to read this list

The top five get the longest entries, the next ten a shorter one, and the last five a paragraph. Each ends with a one-line verdict. Which rivalries are lower or higher than you might expect, and which are missing, is set out at the end.