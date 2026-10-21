Willow Springs Reimagined II Delivers Excitement For Fans

Willow Springs Raceway hosted its second annual Willow Springs Reimagined a celebration of motorsport at Southern California’s iconic racing facility. Building on the success of its inaugural event in 2025, Reimagined brought together an extraordinary collection of historic machinery and interactive experiences, further cementing Willow Springs’ position as a premier destination for automotive culture and community.

The historic circuit came alive with wheel-to-wheel racing, drifting, off-road adventures, curated automotive displays and Willow Springs’ first Petersen Automotive Museum Time Attack Hillclimb from world-class drivers battling for position to enthusiasts experiencing the thrill of motorsport firsthand, the event showcased the diversity and enduring spirit of automotive passion.

The Huth Cup Invitational delivered one of the day’s most electrifying spectacles, pitting an all-star grid of racing legends and automotive personalities against one another in equally prepared Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsports for a fiercely contested 12-lap shootout. Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button battled racing stars Marino Franchitti, Patrick Long, Emelia Hartford and Singer’s Maz Fawaz were among the field, but it was Ed Jones who emerged victorious, claiming top honors in a thrilling showcase of wheel-to-wheel competition on Big Willow.

The Petersen Automotive Museum Time Attack Hill Climb celebrated six decades of sports car performance, challenging competitors across a technical course spanning Turns 1 through 5. The day featured a full slate of racing on Big Willow, including Vintage B-Sedan, Clubwheel House Classic Cup, IROC Porsche Tribute and Vintage Motorcycle Race.

Beyond traditional racing, GT Radial brought high-energy drifting ride-alongs and demonstrations to The Balcony, featuring Formula Drift stars Matt Field and Odi Bakchis alongside local legend Charlie Ongsingco. The excitement continued with Burnout Competition, presented by GT Radial, where Nolan Sykes, editor-in-chief of Donut Media, claimed victory, delivering a spectacular display of tire-shredding performance and taking home top honors in the six-man competition.

Off-road experiences were equally prominent, with Rivian introducing a dedicated driving circuit for its quad-motor R1T and R1S, allowing guests to explore the capabilities of its electric adventure vehicles. In collaboration with DirtFish Rally School, Rivian also showcased its new R2 Performance through professional-driver rally rides at Walt James Stadium. DirtFish further elevated the experience with exhilarating passenger rides in rear-wheel-drive Subaru BRZ rally cars.

Cars & Bids brought its innovative hybrid collector-car auction format to Willow Springs Reimagined, combining the excitement of live, in-person bidding with its established online marketplace. Featuring an exceptional selection of enthusiast vehicles, the auction was highlighted by the sale of Cars & Bids founder and YouTube star Doug DeMuro’s 2005 Ford GT, which crossed the block at $540,000. The 16-car collection underscored the enthusiasm of the collector-car community.

The paddock transformed into a vibrant showcase of automotive excellence, featuring rare supercars, iconic machines from renowned collector Bruce Meyer, racing simulators and more. Local food vendors and family-friendly experiences rounded out the off-track festivities, creating an atmosphere that celebrated the broader automotive community.

For more information about Willow Springs Raceway, upcoming events and future experiences, visit willowspringsraceway.com or follow Willow Springs Raceway on Instagram and Facebook.

About Willow Springs International Raceway

Willow Springs International Raceway is the oldest permanent road course in the United States. Its original 2.5-mile, nine-turn configuration remains unchanged, offering a uniquely challenging track experience with high-speed straights, elevation changes and technical corners. The historic raceway is entering a new era through a transformative partnership between CrossHarbor Capital Partners and Singer Vehicle Design, with both groups dedicated to honoring the track’s historic legacy while establishing it as the premier motorsports hub in North America for drivers, fans and car culture enthusiasts. For more information, please visit willowspringsraceway.com.

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Above photos © 2026 Aaron McKenzie / Brandon Faith / Shayan Bokaie / Walter Fulbright

Above contents © 2026 Willow Springs Raceway, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁