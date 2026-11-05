Touring Grandly — The Ferrari 250 LM

At the Paris Salon in October of 1963 Ferrari unveiled the closed-roofed production version of its V-12-powered open racer, the 250 P. Named the 250 Le Mans or, more familiarly, 250 LM, either way it was dynamite. Booked to take the place of the famous 250 GTO, it was every centimeter the 250 P with a lid on. Manifestly, no Grand Touring car could live with it on the same stretch of racetrack.

Creation of the 250 LM was a logical step in a program that maintained Ferrari’s exploitation of mid-engined racers with V-12 engines. Launched in 1964, this commitment was Ferrari’s riposte to Ford’s effort to crush Enzo Ferrari’s initiative by buying it. Wrote historians Warren Fitzgerald and Richard Merritt, “It took Ford two and a half years to win against Ferrari and Ferrari frequently came back to triumph over the big American firm. This era was one of extreme satisfaction for Ferrari. Challenge after challenge was successfully met and the glory of the Ferrari name was polished to an even higher luster.”