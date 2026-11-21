On January 6, 2000, Bruce Qvale used the Los Angeles Auto Show to announce that De Tomaso was coming back to America. The car was a low, wide 2+2 with a Ford V8 and a name that hadn’t been on a new car since 1971, Mangusta, and when it went on sale two weeks later for $78,900, the options list had exactly one item on it (18-inch alloy wheels). The badge on the nose said De Tomaso. It didn’t stay there long. By mid-March the car wore the Qvale family name, and Alejandro de Tomaso, whose company it had been built to rescue, had no part in it anymore. The story of how that happened starts in Modena in 1993.

De Tomaso in the 1990s Was Running Out of Road

Alejandro de Tomaso was an Argentine who had raced in Formula 1 without scoring a single championship point before founding his car company in Modena in 1959. By 1993 he’d owned Maserati for 17 years, and that year he sold it to Fiat. The Pantera, the car that had kept De Tomaso in business since 1971, was retired after one last run of 41 Pantera 90 Si models. Its replacement, the carbon-bodied Guarà, was built in small, sporadic batches. Then, also in 1993, De Tomaso had a stroke.