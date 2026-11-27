Soichiro Honda built motorcycles first, and his company has never quite stopped thinking like an engine maker. Its best cars are built around what is under the bonnet: small engines that rev higher and last longer than anyone else's. The first Honda sports cars had a redline of 9,500 rpm. So, nearly, did the S2000 more than thirty years later.

What counts

Road cars only. Cars sold in America as Acuras are counted under the names they carried in Japan, so the Acura NSX is the Honda NSX and the Acura Integra Type R is the Honda. Formula One cars, racing prototypes and motorcycles are left out.

How we ranked them

Four questions, in this order of weight: what the car achieved, how it drives, how it looks, and what it changed for Honda. This is not a list of sports cars only. An ordinary hatchback is seventh, and an economy hybrid and a tiny saloon with a motorcycle engine are both here, because each changed the company or the industry.

How to read this list

The list counts down from thirty to one. The top ten have the longest entries, the next ten are shorter and the last ten are brief. The Civic Type R appears six times. Each generation was a different car, some sold only in Japan, and people who know them argue about the order.